Sammy Sosa looks white as hell now

Damn he looks dead



That's partly because they've doctored the color correction. A more realistic representation of the photos would be like this: Reply

it doesn't even look natural, it just looks weird Reply

Yeah he looks less like Jack Nicholson esque Joker in this one than in the tweet Reply

He skin is matching his hat and shirt, its very grayish pink. Reply

This is so sad... Reply

GURL Reply

Oh my goodness, this is so fucking sad. Also, thank you OP for your choice of tweets - I was just reading an article on Complex about it and they highlighted some really fucking disgusting ones and made off as if they were clever or justified.



yeah you gotta stop reading complex Reply

It was the first link that popped up when I googled. D-: Reply

lmao Reply

he looks embalmed 😨 Reply

This is so sad.

Damn :( Reply

wow, thats nuts.



Sounded insensitive when he's going through some major self hate, which shouldn't be simplified as 'crazy'



Self mutilation as a result of deeply rooted internalized racism is soul-crushing. I see it everyday at my job and it makes me want to cry. Reply

wait, what do you do? Reply

I work in the beauty industry and I see people all the time who have bleached their skin or surgically altered their features to conform to a more westernized European idea of beauty. Reply

Skin lightening is fucked up. So many SE Asian cultures are so fucking extra about this too. Like, pull your heads out of your colonists' asses for one minute and see how its damaging your kids! Reply

That's why I call bullshit on Dove's ads promoting "beauty" and self-esteem when they/Unilever literally sell skin bleaching products in India and other parts of Asia. Most people probably have no clue they do this. Reply

Shit. I didn't until now. :( What's worse is Unilever owns a lot more now than they used to, like they're just buying up EVERYTHING lately. Reply

It's so gross how normalized it is. It really makes me mad. Seeing those commercials play at Filipino supermarkets... And my classmates from India talking about how the darkness of their skin determines their worth. Makes me wanna slap all those marketing execs who capitalize on this shit. Reply

i don't get it either. it seems like it's very damaging to do that to your skin. Reply

How do you even do that? Is it just topical skin bleach or something else?

So very sad



So very sad Reply

No, he looks like clown now. I don't know any white people that look like that. Do you ONTD?

sad





sad



he looks like Nate Parker in the that early photo Reply

This is sad but I feel like he's been doing this for years now? Or maybe it was more known in the baseball community. Reply

He's been at it since 2009 and it's sparked a lot of debate in the past. I'm kind of surprised that people are surprised. I thought this was known. Reply

