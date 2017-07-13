Sammy Sosa looks white as hell now
Startling before and after photos of Sammy Sosa are sparking a debate about white supremacy https://t.co/0YQFBdVvcb pic.twitter.com/WzdmprQAKL— ATTN: (@attn) July 13, 2017
A new photo of Sammy Sosa looking pale as hell is scaring everyone and starting discussions about white supremacy, self-hate and colorism in Latin America.
Sammy Sosa then, and Sammy Sosa now, don't look like the same human being. They don't even look related to each other. pic.twitter.com/bp9QxysV3y— LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) July 13, 2017
I know it's kind of funny with the memes and everything, but jokes aside...Sammy Sosa going as far as altering his skin is a sad sad thing. pic.twitter.com/Ayg7BIsJBK— Tupac Chopra (@gumpnatlien) July 13, 2017
i talked to a makeup lady once who said sammy sosa asked her to make sure not to make him look "demasiado negro" https://t.co/lIzzYcMdE8— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) July 13, 2017
as a dominican, the sammy sosa pic is a sad reminder of the self-hate and psychological damage of white supremacy that still exist among us.— alex medina (@mrmedina) July 13, 2017
Sounded insensitive when he's going through some major self hate, which shouldn't be simplified as 'crazy'
Self mutilation as a result of deeply rooted internalized racism is soul-crushing. I see it everyday at my job and it makes me want to cry.
I work in the beauty industry and I see people all the time who have bleached their skin or surgically altered their features to conform to a more westernized European idea of beauty.
he looks like Nate Parker in the that early photo