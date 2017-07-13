‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Injured in On-Set Accident
AMC said in a statement :
“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for ‘The Walking Dead’ and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
i hope he's in good hands and getting phenomenal care
I respect people who do stunt work so much - I feel like a lot of productions don't necessarily take their safety 100% seriously
shit :( i hope he's OK
hope he gets better regardless!
I remember hearing about Mila Jovovich's (?) stunt double I think it was, she ended up losing an arm I think and suffered terrible burns as well, it was awful.
if it's the waist down and you can't move your legs, it's paraplegic.
I actually just read that a man who has done a lot of voice work, including twd commercials, passed away in a skydiving accident the other day. His name was Randy Schell.
I hope he will pull through okay. :'(
I do hope the stuntman is okay.
