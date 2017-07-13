‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Injured in On-Set Accident

that doesn't sound good

i hope he's in good hands and getting phenomenal care

That sucks, I hope he's okay



I respect people who do stunt work so much - I feel like a lot of productions don't necessarily take their safety 100% seriously

"John Bernecker fell more than 20 feet on a Georgia set and is being treated in intensive care." His girlfriend/partner Jennifer Cocker wrote on Facebook, "John deserves to be seen by every neorusurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us... THIS ISNT FAIR."



shit :( i hope he's OK



shit :( i hope he's OK

Holy shit that sounds serious :( Reply

fuuuuuck, it sounds like doctors are saying there's no brain function. Reply

the same article reports it was headfirst onto concrete :( Reply

oh god, poor guy. Reply

Oh, God that's horrible. Reply

Yikes :( Reply

lord i made the mistake of going through his gf's fb.

hope he gets better regardless! Reply

is she messy? Reply

she's a trump supporter but also not a republican lol. she posts way too much about the lgbt community claiming they're "impossible to please". she also hates sjw's and claims liberals have narrow minds and need to be educated... Reply

I don't like the wording of 'tragic accident' - like the word tragic makes me think this is life threatening Reply

From his girlfriend's post, it seems to be life threatening. Reply

JFC, the wording on this and their choice to shut down the entire production has me very worried for this poor man and his family/friends. Reply

Damn. The wording of this is all very dire. :( I hope he ends up being ok.



Edited at 2017-07-13 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

stunt actors tend to be treated so awfully, even when they do know the risks beforehand, there should be people on hand to prevent these types of things from happening in the first place.

I remember hearing about Mila Jovovich's (?) stunt double I think it was, she ended up losing an arm I think and suffered terrible burns as well, it was awful. Reply

and Daniel Radcliffe's stunt double who ended up a tetraplegic I believe. so awful Reply

i've never heard the term "tetraplegic" but it sounds ominous. :/ Reply

usually they call it quadriplegic, which really means you just can't move any of your limbs so you're completely paralyzed.

if it's the waist down and you can't move your legs, it's paraplegic. Reply

Yep, combined with the fact that Georgia is a "right to work" state so no union reps on set and AMC is cheap as hell. A lot of productions cut corners because of lack of oversight in non union states. Reply

Yep. It's quite ridiculous in GA. Everyone cuts corners I've been on locations where nobody gives a fuck that there are Pitt bulls running around without leashes, or fire safety precautions for scenes involving a bonfire, little consideration for the crew working in extreme weather conditions, etc. We need to fix child labor laws too. Reply

But even though there's Hollywood guilds? I thought they had to adhere to the same standards. That sucks. Republicans are always weakening labor protections and wages



Edited at 2017-07-14 02:55 am (UTC) Reply

An old coworker of mine new this girl who was a stunt woman and iirc she died because they were working on a train bridge and someone fucked up and a train started coming and she was forced to either jump to her death or be hit. :/ Reply

oh my god, that's so scary and sad, having to choose one horrific death or another, and having limited time to think (I'd jump, but that's just me) Reply

Holy crap! My thoughts are with him.



I actually just read that a man who has done a lot of voice work, including twd commercials, passed away in a skydiving accident the other day. His name was Randy Schell. Reply

http://io9.gizmodo.com/the-hoverboard-s cene-in-back-to-the-future-2-nearly-kil-1 713294885



I hope he will pull through okay. :'( Reminded me of the girl from Back to the Future II, how she was prepped incorrectly for a shot and was asked if it was safe and if it was tested - it wasn't, she was told it was - and she ended up getting seriously injured. :'(I hope he will pull through okay. :'( Reply

He's a pro choice, homophobic, racist Trump supporter so bye tbh. Reply

did you mean pro life? Reply

i didn't know you two were so close. send him good thoughts for some of us. Reply

Big if true. Reply

your comment made me go through his fb posts and now i'm here like Reply

I have so much respect for stunt actors. I hope he pulls through. Reply

Any time I hear about an actor being hurt falling I get flashbacks to Kevin Smith and how he died.



I do hope the stuntman is okay.



Edited at 2017-07-13 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

i thought you meant "clerks" kevin smith and went to look it up and just found out now it was ares from xena. i didn't know he was dead. 15 years ago, holy shit Reply

I remember it being a controversy when it was leaked that they used footage of a stuntman's fatal accident on the set of The Road Warrior. Reply

oh man thats sad, i hope he'll be ok Reply

If production was shut down, it must be pretty serious. Reply

ow. that sucks, i hope things turn out alright. a had an old friend who did stunts on the walking dead. i could never. Reply

it has now been reported that he has passed away. rip. so sad and scary. Reply

Knowing the show and the people behind it, they're not going to do anything much to help this guy. Reply

This is so sad :(, RIP. Reply

