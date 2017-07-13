Return to ‘Oz’: An Oral History of the Pioneering Prison Drama
"There wouldn’t have been a Sopranos if there wasn’t an Oz." An oral history of @HBO's prison drama: https://t.co/7RkI5HJHUo cc: @leelo65 pic.twitter.com/f0N2YK8hxs— Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) July 13, 2017
To commemorate the prison drama’s milestone anniversary, Yahoo TV talked with 13 key players in Oz‘s groundbreaking premiere and eight-episode first season. (Sorry, Keller and Beecher ‘shippers, that means no Chris Meloni, who joined in Season 2.) Read on to discover which famous hip-hop star played the role of narrator Augustus Hill before Harold Perrineau, how Simon Adebisi acquired his name (and famous hat) and the unsung heroine behind both Oz and the premium cable boom.
Source
Edited at 2017-07-13 09:31 pm (UTC)
had such a boner for o'reily
Edited at 2017-07-13 09:43 pm (UTC)
but peter really had my heart tbh </3
like write an actual story instead of just transcribing quotes from ur iphone
Also wow O'Reilly guy is him irl
"Tom had come up with the idea of Ryan O’Reily by watching me bartend. When I was a bartender, I was a real hustler. My motto was, “If you leave my bar with cab fare, then I failed.” I would try and drain you of every dollar you had."
peter's story had me so fucking shook : (
I respect the show though.