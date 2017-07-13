Return to ‘Oz’: An Oral History of the Pioneering Prison Drama

countdown til OP says something awful about muslims... Reply

Don't have a problem with Muslims in general. Have a problem with Islam as a religion. Sorry we don't have blasphemy laws here, so the best you can do is to keep on following me around to different posts in a vain attempt to get me to change my views on the matter.



this post had nothing to do with muslims intil you brought them into it right in the 1st comment tho....

They've been doing it for a while now, following me into random posts and saying the same exact thing. It's flattering and creepy at the same time.

Seriously, not sure why that was necessary as the first comment

i know, i just think racists like OP should be exposed and called out as often as possible so they can't hide what they really are

I thought this was about the movie Return to Oz and was so confused.

OK not just me.

One day.

I only watched the first season. I keep saying I'm going to watch the rest, but keep failing.

I love this show so much. One of my all time favourites. I need to get stuck into this

had such a boner for o'reily

loved this show

had such a boner for o'reily

This the mayhem guy?

lol I watched Oz after he was on that SATC episode and for a while everytime he had a scene all I could think about was "Carrieeeeee you can't date your fuck buddy"

yaaaaaas

He remains my favorite character of anything. So good.

ugh, me too

O'reily was such a little shit, but he was so charismatic that you couldn't help but like him.

I love that 95% of the deaths in OZ can be directly/indirectly traced back to his scheming.

his voice practically makes me cum, tbh

This is literally when I realized I was gay as a little kid. Falling in love with this asshole.

y'all need to love yourselves

I saw him running in Central Park in like 2009 ans was scared to approach him.

I LOVED him

I love this show intensely. But can I talk about how beautiful Kirk Acevedo was then? God damn. He is everything I like.

His story was so fucking depressing tho! I kept hoping for like a shred of hope but NO

what was it

ikr



ikr

but peter really had my heart tbh </3

He was soooo hot, but damn was his story horribly depressing, I kept hoping for a better ending for him :(

Goddamn what a beautiful man.

I still think he's beautiful oop

I had such a crush on him - he was also gr8 in Band of Brothers

He's fine af. I watched Fringe partially for him lol

I LOVE this character. He's such a manipulative fuck.

He made me so angry lol. But I still liked him.

i marathoned the first 4 or so seasons in like a week, but then i just stopped cold turkey. it got sooooo ott. but i did read all the wiki entries so i could figure out what happened to everyone lol.

can i just say oral histories are so damn lazy



like write an actual story instead of just transcribing quotes from ur iphone Reply

Lmao at Adebisi's actor not showering to freak out and dominate his castmates



Also wow O'Reilly guy is him irl

Lmao at Adebisi's actor not showering to freak out and dominate his castmates

Also wow O'Reilly guy is him irl

"Tom had come up with the idea of Ryan O'Reily by watching me bartend. When I was a bartender, I was a real hustler. My motto was, "If you leave my bar with cab fare, then I failed." I would try and drain you of every dollar you had."

is everyone in this post willing to admit sister pete is the GOAT?

Sister Pete was fucking amazing

yessss

she was so awesome

Sister Pete was & is my hero.

she's such a badass

Sister Pete was great.

qween played by a queen

this

She was amazing

omg this show. i watched the pilot in like spring 16 as part of a class on great american television lol. and then over spring break i literally binged it nonstop. i love it so





peter's story had me so fucking shook : ( Reply

Just finished reading and now I wanna watch it all over again. I kinda miss that HBO golden age. Now, there are just too many shows to get around to but then you could watch whatever they had on at the time and get your mind buh-lown on a weekly basis.

