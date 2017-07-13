Soundcloud reportedly only has enough funds to stay operational for 80 more days

that sucks Reply

Holy shit, that's awful for their employees, especially the people who just started. Reply

yeah Chance better use that Kit Kat sellout money to help other artists Reply

damn that sucks Reply

Jesus just thinking about uprooting my life, selling my house and then being laid off weeks later is horrifying. My job isn't the best paying but it's reliable and stable and stuff like this makes me very scared to transfer haha. Reply

It's pretty bad all over, not just Soundcloud, but you aren't hearing about it on the news. I just heard Wolverine (they make Chaco, Hush Puppies, Merrell, Keds, Sperry) laid off a few hundred employees with no warning, no prior notice. They just came to work one day and got their pink slips.



Sears is closing more stores. Retail is not doing well. Reply

what happened for it to get this bad? Reply

Some of SoundCloud’s offices had catered lunches twice a week and had lavishly stocked kitchens and bathrooms, according to a source. When team members joined, they were given company swag, headphones and brand new Apple laptops. Employees were confused how the company was “blowing through money, but now is saying they don’t have any money. People would have made sacrifices, to be honest. It’s a fun company to work at, but there was no indication.”



A core question from staff during the all-hands was why there wasn’t transparency into the finances or a strict hiring freeze. The message from management was that a hiring freeze would show weakness and lead to people asking questions. That wasn’t satisfying when the company ended up shedding almost half its staff. Reply

sounds like something trump would do Reply

thanks girl cuz i wasnt opening that post lol Reply

A tech company tried to be ~cool and the mission statement probably has the word ~innovative in it and acted foolishly. Reply

Lol such 101 level dumbness Reply

omg this was embarrassing to read Reply

they tried to push a paid service Reply

Cut To The Feeling was first leaked there. Reply

How SoundCloud and America got the same amount of time left tho — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 13, 2017

omg Reply

lmfao desus Reply

I can't with his conspirac-esus things on bodega boys. After they joke about *rump and that came true they make me feel paranoid LOL Reply

HA Reply

But, where's the art gone be? Time to add ya'll shit to Spotify. Reply

Especially podcasts. There's a strangely large amount of podcast people I follow that upload there, more than I expected. I hope they can move in time. Reply

LMAO STOPPPPPPP Reply

bye lmaoo Reply

LMAO Reply

Desus kills me every time. Reply

Anyone quitting their job and uprooting their life for a SoundCloud job was making questionable life choices Reply

OMG, that'short horrifying for the employees.



I have so many faves on SoundCloud myself - it was my go to after imeem was absorbed by my space (LOL, throwback!) - so it's a site with a special place in my heart. I wonder what this means for all the SoundCloud go & go+ members. Reply

That sucks. They have a lot of really great artists and I know people use them for YouTube videos. Reply

Just google "soundcloud to mp3" and there should be sites to rip it. Reply

http://offliberty.com this is where i rip soundcloud, youtube etc Reply

http://anything2mp3.com okay offliberty isn't working wtf but i tried this and it works Reply

How is it possible that there are 142 million struggle rappers & struggle producers worldwide w/ paid Soundcloud accounts but it's broke? — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) July 13, 2017





/in all seriousness I feel awful for the employees. I believe them when they say rn it's a shitshow. They cut 173 jobs (their team is about 420 staffers) and a lot of them not seeing it coming is awful. Then to close to SF and London offices after people moved their entire lives is awful. Lemme see the books!/in all seriousness I feel awful for the employees. I believe them when they say rn it's a shitshow. They cut 173 jobs (their team is about 420 staffers) and a lot of them not seeing it coming is awful. Then to close to SF and London offices after people moved their entire lives is awful. Reply

420 staffers seems like such a fitting number for soundcloud Reply

Can't say I'm surprised. How were they making money in the first place? Reply

Wow that's a shame. They serve an important role in music promotion Reply

Yeah, so many unsigned artists start out by putting their music there. Reply

mte i heard of so many of my fave artists on there. its where i first heard ro james and the weeknd. very disappointed. Reply

ro is soooo good! Reply

yeah, seriously Reply

exactly :// Reply

