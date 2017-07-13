Soundcloud reportedly only has enough funds to stay operational for 80 more days
SoundCloud sinks as leaks say layoffs buy little time https://t.co/nSy2Tx2red pic.twitter.com/Ew4dApQ2uK— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) July 13, 2017
Soundcloud laid off 40% of their employees last week and closed their San Francisco and London offices, but reportedly the cuts they made only saved them enough money to make it through to Q4 (so 80 more days).
Employees say Soundcloud was aware of their financial situation for months, but they chose not to inform the team. Some of the people who were laid off were hired as recently as two weeks ago and a few of them had quit their jobs, sold their homes, and uprooted their entire lives in other countries for their new job.
The outlook isn't good and morale at the company is extremely low but Chance the Rapper may be here to save the day.
I'm working on the SoundCloud thing— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2017
A core question from staff during the all-hands was why there wasn’t transparency into the finances or a strict hiring freeze. The message from management was that a hiring freeze would show weakness and lead to people asking questions. That wasn’t satisfying when the company ended up shedding almost half its staff.
Cut To The Feeling was first leaked there.
I have so many faves on SoundCloud myself - it was my go to after imeem was absorbed by my space (LOL, throwback!) - so it's a site with a special place in my heart. I wonder what this means for all the SoundCloud go & go+ members.
/in all seriousness I feel awful for the employees. I believe them when they say rn it's a shitshow. They cut 173 jobs (their team is about 420 staffers) and a lot of them not seeing it coming is awful. Then to close to SF and London offices after people moved their entire lives is awful.