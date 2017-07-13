Madonna called Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone "horribly mediocre" in never-before-seen letter
A letter Madonna wrote in the 1990s is being auctioned off at The Rock & Roll Pop Culture Auction, and in it, she slammed Whitney and Sharon for being mediocre and not deserving the success they were enjoying.
Passage:
I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner, while other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved. Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis Presley got huge. It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have. Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.
sources: 1 2
Exactly.
Gurl....
This post makes me wish for a special return of Got 2B Real though
She's truly a legend 😢 RIP Queen
Whitney? Gtfo.
how can ANYONE ever call Whitney MEDIOCRE?
I mean I remember Madonna being pretty aware she can't sing that well so I'm kinda confused as to why she'd say this lmaooo
Yeah, Madonna really has no room to talk, then. And about Whitney of all people.
"i'm too intelligent"
lol ok madge
...girl
how can she be so stupid, honestly??
Y'all are overlooking the worst part...
