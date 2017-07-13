Madonna called Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone "horribly mediocre" in never-before-seen letter

Not with her voice and acting skills lmao. Reply

HDU Swept Away was a flawless masterpiece!

i love madonna but ita, shoot

Whitney was many things but mediocre is definitely NOT one of them, at her best her voice was literally untouchable.

MTE! Madonna was delusional even back then to think some shit like that.

Did you read the part where she says "This is how Black people must have felt when Elvis became successful"?

Gurl....



Gurl.... Reply

yeah, Madonna is delusional, tbh

MTE

I really don't think she knew that mediocre meant.... like.... mediocre?????????

Her voice was unparallelled. A perfect belt, triumphant like a trumpet but with an ability to emote. I miss it so much.

For real

Right? The level of grandeur and self-delusion she must have to think Whitney Houston was mediocre compared to herself...



This post makes me wish for a special return of Got 2B Real though Reply

Even after Whitney got all strung out, she was still far from mediocre.

Yup.

She's truly a legend 😢 RIP Queen Reply

I'm honestly so glad that this is one of the first comments. Whitney probably had the best voice, even just hearing her speak in The Bodyguard is iconic in itself.

Madonna couldn't even touch Whitney's voice at its worst.

I never liked Whitney's music but Madonna seriously has no business throwing stones when she's been occupying her stone house

Exactly

Seriously. She was on a whole other level

Indeed, no one could deny how talented Whitney was vocally. I'm still wondering what Madonna was on about even saying that.

She was the QUEEN of all the heavens above she sang to. RUDE @ Madonna, RUDE.

LOL ok sis

I fucking tear up at this every time. This performance was perfection.

I'm literally only patriotic when I'm watching this video

She literally changed the way the national anthem was sung. Now you have people trying to add as many runs as possible.

Look at how fucking casual she is as she sings. Not any crazy faces or hand movements, just eyes wide open and a clear voice. An actual true talent - literally can't think of anyone currently who even comes close.

The control she had over her voice was unreal, it's what separates the girls from the legends. It's not about doing runs, children, it's about mastering your craft and having absolute control over it.

In everybody else's defense, the performance was lipped. Everyone lipsyncs at the super bowl.

I'd say Celine is in the same league as Whitney, but I get that they are more peers. She is still very much current though.

it's famously lip synced

This honestly needs to be played on loud speakers all over the country when tramp is impeached/resigns (and hopefully it's not some other piece of shit republican taking over).

Damn. I legit get chills every time I hear this.

sry doesn't count when it's pre-recorded

I listen to this from time to time and Im not even american lol. She was so beautiful and so immensely talented

thank you for posting this! masterpiece.

I'm not even that patriotic, but shit, I cry every time I hear this.

Damn she makes it look effortless.

She makes me wanna be patriotic, tbh. Forever Queen.

so mediocre

an actual national treasure.

Sharon Stone, maybe.

Whitney? Gtfo. Reply

In what world is Whitney Houston mediocre especially when it comes to music?

what a narcissistic asshole

lmao ikr?



how can ANYONE ever call Whitney MEDIOCRE?



I mean I remember Madonna being pretty aware she can't sing that well so I'm kinda confused as to why she'd say this lmaooo Reply

I mean I remember Madonna being pretty aware she can't sing that well so I'm kinda confused as to why she'd say this lmaooo



Yeah, Madonna really has no room to talk, then. And about Whitney of all people. Reply

basically



"i'm too intelligent"



lol ok madge Reply

Yeah she's the worst

How dare she

I had to google Sharon Stone.

what

It was sad to hear about how her brain aneurysm affected her ability to act.... It would be so incredibly frustrating to lose your bread-winning skill.

"Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis Presley got huge"



...girl



Edited at 2017-07-13 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

maybe she could have reconsidered that statement considering she stole voguing from the underground

MTE

A thousand times this ^^

exactly

that would require some sort of self awareness

THANK YOU

IFKR?! My jaw dropped.

And who does he have to thank for that, bish????

I was going to give her a break for going after Whitney and Sharon. I mean, I am sure all celebs go after other celebs sometimes in private. But, dear god, that line literally made me gasp and then the rest of the letter is so whiny. Like, them having success just to humiliate her, what?



Reply

right? get a mirror gorl

yeahhhhh. A massively popular white singer definitely knows the struggle. She's a fucking joke, and honestly that confirms the worst I've suspected of her for a while now.

Edited at 2017-07-13 09:13 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-13 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

To write that and then call one of the most talented celebrity singers out there (a black woman) mediocre and saying herself deserves more............

right? thats quite a statement

ikr

I side-eyed my screen hard at that statement. Dude...

the audacity

I almost couldn't believe what I was reading. Then I remember this was written by a white person. Specifically Madonna.

she has cute handwriting

this

lol maybe i'm just too tired, but i had to squint my eyes to read that handwriting

saw this on twitter and was shocked it wasn't fake



how can she be so stupid, honestly??



Edited at 2017-07-13 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Narcissism

reeks of jealousy and insecurity to me.

this

Imagine calling Whitney meodiocre like wtf lmao

Whitney Houston and 'mediocre' are literally mutually exclusive. Lmao I'm so drunk and angry about this rn shut the fuck up Madonna!

Edited at 2017-07-13 08:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-13 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

