July 13th, 2017, 01:12 pm xhurlyburly Japanese Comedian Naomi Watanabe Makeup Video for Vogue Sourcegod, i love her. ngl, it says a lot that her makeup is better than a good number of the big makeup gurus while showing more personality than them in the process Tagged: asian celebrities, beauty / makeup, comedy / comedian
i wish i could apply eye makeup this easily! T_T
Also semi related. I almost bought one of those Pat McGrath matte lipsticks today but they sold out before I could check out but I still really want one (or a trio idk yet) so I'll wait for Sephora to get them
the way she put on just the first base eyeshadow with her fingers is a bit of challenge for me lol
tbh I put on my eyeshadow with brushes but I almost always do my final blending with my fingers, it just looks better that way for some reason.