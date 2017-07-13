

... Holy shit, I submitted this about five minutes ago and it's already up? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that was funneh Reply

Thread

Link

It's probably solely because of Ken, but I really like this family name. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this cracks me up for some reason. "I just really like the last name Smith, I think it's so elegant" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I know, I'm showing my white side, I'm just curious about the etymology of the name. Maybe it is plain, maybe Ken just makes it cool. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk ha, but this was adorable and she looked freaking beautiful.



i wish i could apply eye makeup this easily! T_T Reply

Thread

Link

I love her eyeshadow. Reply

Thread

Link

THe first two colors are gorgeous and I'm getting them. The glitter was beautiful too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never do my eyeshadow with just my fingers tbh. I don't like the idea of using my hands with any of my makeup, it's all sponges and brushes for me. Her look came out really good though and I like how well-loved all her products looked. Too many times it looks like people hardly use the products they have.



Also semi related. I almost bought one of those Pat McGrath matte lipsticks today but they sold out before I could check out but I still really want one (or a trio idk yet) so I'll wait for Sephora to get them Reply

Thread

Link

The Pat McGrath lipsticks look so good. I really want one of the reds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I pretty much exclusively apply my eyeshadow with my fingers unless I'm trying to do something very precise lol. I feel like I have more control than using a brush Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so dumb but having the pat mcgrath labs & lipstick is almost like a dream to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want 1995 or the fuchsia one. they're $52 cad so never gonna fucking happen, if just out of spite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm super impressed with how well she applied her eyeshadow using her fingers. Reply

Thread

Link

her eye makeup looks amazing, but I need the video to be way slower for me to learn it :( she makes it look sooo easy! Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea who she was before this and I'm so glad I do now, what a delight Reply

Thread

Link

She has a fashion brand as well: https://store.punyus.jp/ Reply

Thread

Link

the lemon earrings, ughhh, i love them. theres a million things i want from here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her clothes are so cute i wanna buy everything ;;; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Down with all women who can do their makeup better with their fingers than I can with expensive ass brushes! Reply

Thread

Link

real raw talent imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was really cute. I laughed at the part with the lashes lol. Reply

Thread

Link





the way she put on just the first base eyeshadow with her fingers is a bit of challenge for me lol



I think I'm okay with my makeup application for the most part but....the way she put on just the first base eyeshadow with her fingers is a bit of challenge for me lol Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard of her before now but she's cute as hell.



tbh I put on my eyeshadow with brushes but I almost always do my final blending with my fingers, it just looks better that way for some reason. Reply

Thread

Link