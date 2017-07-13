July 13th, 2017, 10:02 pm hewontgo Zoe Kravitz : "Happy to be black. Just don't need to say it in front of everything." She has already deleted her instagram post.source Tagged: black celebrities, celebrity social media, race / racism, zoë kravitz Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 152152 comments Add comment
Art is personal and while no one is solely delegated to making art based upon their demographics, that should be decided on the individual basis of the pieces - there's nothing wrong that something IS "black art".
Reminds me of when I went to this Indian-American poet's reading to get extra credit for my English class. Nearly all of his work was race-neutral except for one piece inspired by his grandparents and was in (very poorly accented) Sanskrit. Half the people there were disappointed because he wasn't the ~real~ Ravi Shankar (same name), and the entire bookstore was decorated with sari-print and the food was Indian food.
I asked the poet later if the emphasis on his race bothered him and he admitted that it felt objectifying. I may have done this in front of the white organizer to make her think about what she did.
I think she means that art done by black people is automatically "black art" and inherently political just bc they're black
It's like in my art classes where you can never just create whatever like the white artists can-- just bc I'm black all of a sudden I'm supposed to create a piece about slavery or some shit.
Idk what kind of racism that qualifies as, but it's still a type of racism.
and every coloured man in the United States. He is forced to take his outlook on
all things, not from the view-point of a citizen, or a man, or even a human being,
but from the view-point of a coloured man. It is wonderful to me that the race hat
progressed so broadly as it has, since most of its thought and all of its activity must
run through the narrow neck of this one funnel." - James Weldon Johnson
It's just plain old fashioned racism. I vaguely remember a part in American Delimma (written in the 40s) where the author talks about how black people are defined by their race when it comes to their professions in comparison to other races (ie, a black economist is expected to be an expert on black poverty, black singers are expected to sing black music, etc.) Something to that effect...
For example, once I casually mentioned that I really liked the song Everlong by Foo Fighters and was told that wasn't very black of me. I mean, it's the little things, y'know? I just after so long of the same race shit different year I'm tired.
This reminds me of the debate on the use of #blackexcellence
A black girl builds a spaceship to Mars. #blackexcellence
A white girl builds a spaceship to Mars. #excellence???
The feat is impressive regardless of race. So I guess it puts an unnecessary focus on the black girl being black
