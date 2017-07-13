Me. Literally this! Reply

Aww brangelina in happier times Reply

lol between her and paris i cannot Reply

exactly how I felt seeing her post lmao Reply

she wasn't very articulate but i kind of get her point tbh Reply

Yeah I don't think she's rejecting her black identity at all, she's just expressing the same frustration that (for example) female musicians have expressed about being lumped together and typified just because of their gender. Reply

so many typos 😭 Reply

Eh, back sheets are the kind of sheets that cling to your back, didn't you know Reply

lmao thank you for the education bb Reply

Art is personal and while no one is solely delegated to making art based upon their demographics, that should be decided on the individual basis of the pieces - there's nothing wrong that something IS "black art".



Hopefully she got the picture.



Art is personal and while no one is solely delegated to making art based upon their demographics, that should be decided on the individual basis of the pieces - there's nothing wrong that something IS "black art".

Hopefully she got the picture.

Idk I kinda took it as how the race/ethnicity of an artist affects how their art is perceived. Like how Beyoncé and Rihanna are basically pop artists but because they're black their music is called r&b.



Edited at 2017-07-13 08:25 pm (UTC) Reply

That's understandable to be miffed about that. Reply

This is the way i took it. Must be frustrating AF! Reply

Yup, I hate this.



Reminds me of when I went to this Indian-American poet's reading to get extra credit for my English class. Nearly all of his work was race-neutral except for one piece inspired by his grandparents and was in (very poorly accented) Sanskrit. Half the people there were disappointed because he wasn't the ~real~ Ravi Shankar (same name), and the entire bookstore was decorated with sari-print and the food was Indian food.



I asked the poet later if the emphasis on his race bothered him and he admitted that it felt objectifying. I may have done this in front of the white organizer to make her think about what she did. Reply

Idt that's what she's saying?



I think she means that art done by black people is automatically "black art" and inherently political just bc they're black Reply

She makes a good point here but sis has issues with her blackness Reply

And that's exactly why I feel a bit uncomfortable with her expressing this (perfectly valid) point. Reply

I feel like she's actually been getting better?



Idk Reply

is that true? shes seriously so flawless i dont understand how she could have issues with any part of herself. Reply

lol forreal Reply

lmao Reply

I thought she was getting better and becoming more educated? At least that's how she came across in her Allure interview. Reply

If anything acknowledging the constant othering that black people experience on a daily basis for even the most mundane things is her owning up to her blackness. Reply

With her parents too you'd think she'd have more of a connection to it. Reply

She has in the past, but it seems like she's enlightened herself a bit over the years, but who knows how she feels behind closed doors. Reply

no she fucking doesn't lmao why do people always make baseless accusations about bw on this site. and don't give me the she only dates white boys thing bc its not even true (twin shadows and noah becker) Reply

Yep, I think that's all I have to say about this. She clearly has a lot of unresolved issues with her identity that she's working through and I think she should be allowed to work through them. It's awkward because she does so publically since she's famous and such but I can't be super mad at her. That's part of growing up and such. Reply

She does, honestly. Reply

i think that people are missing her point b/c it's coming from here :/ Reply

really? I thought she had issues with Hollywood taking on her blackness? I mean, she said they wanted someone ~urban in a movie she was gonna star in and she was nhft, let alone dragging them. Also fuck Hollywood in general for their blatant racism. Like, sis, they can keep Zoe Saldana to themselves Reply

I always think about this when it comes to Latinos in the industry. JLo is always constantly prefixed with Latina/Nuyorica Reply

she should've just posted the pic without a caption tbh Reply

I kind of get where she's coming from with this tbh but I don't think an Instagram post is the best place to make a statement like this. Also I can already imagine what's happening in the LSA thread about this rn. Reply

reaching and projecting prob Reply

I get what she's saying tho. Everything you do as a minority is automatically political and it sucks.



It's like in my art classes where you can never just create whatever like the white artists can-- just bc I'm black all of a sudden I'm supposed to create a piece about slavery or some shit.



Idk what kind of racism that qualifies as, but it's still a type of racism. Reply

"And this the dwarfing, warping, distorting influence which operates upon each

and every coloured man in the United States. He is forced to take his outlook on

all things, not from the view-point of a citizen, or a man, or even a human being,

but from the view-point of a coloured man. It is wonderful to me that the race hat

progressed so broadly as it has, since most of its thought and all of its activity must

run through the narrow neck of this one funnel." - James Weldon Johnson



It's just plain old fashioned racism. I vaguely remember a part in American Delimma (written in the 40s) where the author talks about how black people are defined by their race when it comes to their professions in comparison to other races (ie, a black economist is expected to be an expert on black poverty, black singers are expected to sing black music, etc.) Something to that effect... Reply

I'm hardly an academic when it comes to these things so I wasn't sure if there was a specific name so thank you for this Reply

THIS. And the white artists plagiarize cheap shit from the internet and im supposed to make pieces about the sun or happy people bc im black (located in a sunny area) Reply

IKR I'm persian/turkish, born and raised in Europe, and my art teacher asked why i'm not making art about women's oppression in the middle east



uuhm maybe cause i'm not raised in the middle east and idk that experience and that's not my story to tell? Reply

It sucks sometimes but everything you do is political Reply

I get her point in a way. The amount of people that define every action you make by your blackness is so annoying?



For example, once I casually mentioned that I really liked the song Everlong by Foo Fighters and was told that wasn't very black of me. I mean, it's the little things, y'know? I just after so long of the same race shit different year I'm tired. Reply

And it's like that with literally eveeerrryything and it's so tiring.



i know a blk lady who is like "the token" and she and i were hanging out with our white friends and idk she was like projecting onto me telling me i was "so white, you're my only white friend! tehehehe" Reply

Same. I can relate. My interests have always been all over the place cos i likd a little bit of everything. I like allllll kinds of music but definitely related to angsty rock/alt rock/indie growing up cos I was an angsty child/teen lol And my FAM/classmates assumed I must not want to be/was ashamed to be black cos of it. What does liking Nirvana have anything to do with me being black? Reply

there are too many typos in that caption

but I get her point Reply

She is the definition of tragic mulatto. Her ass is always complaining. Reply

Also having the privilege of nepotism and colorism probably warps her view about her own blackness. She's been told she was "too urban" for roles because of her blackness, but also being told from the black community that she doesn't embrace her blackness enough. Reply

whats the tragic mulatto sis? Reply

Can't she just be happy that she even gets roles and stfu? Reply

Because some people have war in their countries, right Reply

well this is gross Reply

lmao of course a teen wolf stan would say this Reply

i hope you aren't white Reply

No I'm black. She's a another tragic mulatto. Only claiming blackness when it's convenient. Reply

damn gurl, this comment ain't a solid argument here on this very serious issue other than being dismissive on it but aiiiiight you do you. Nagl on U Reply

WHERE IS THE LIE? Reply

I get what she's saying. It's almost like we're "othering" ourselves when in reality, we want to be treated fairly and have the same opportunities as anybody else. But of course we don't have the luxury of being the "same" without something in the news reminding us how our differences affect us.This reminds me of the debate on the use of #blackexcellence

What's the issue with black excellence, that we're pointing out people as "exceptions to our race" or something? Reply

Some of the discussion I saw online was that it's only really used in relation to a certain type of achievement (ie academic, or in typically 'morally respectable' ways) which devalues those who don't succeed through those avenues. So not that the hashtag itself is bad, just not inclusive(?). Reply

A black girl builds a spaceship to Mars.



A white girl builds a spaceship to Mars.



A black girl builds a spaceship to Mars. #blackexcellence 
A white girl builds a spaceship to Mars. #excellence ???
The feat is impressive regardless of race. So I guess it puts an unnecessary focus on the black girl being black

