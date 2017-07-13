Top Emmy Snubs and Surprises
Snubs:
-Jimmy Fallon: "The Tonight Show"
-Oprah Winfrey: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
-Rami Malek: "Mr. Robot"
-Mandy Moore: "This Is Us"
-"Girls"
-“Transparent”
-"The Big Bang Theory"
-"The Leftovers"
-"13 Reasons Why"
Surprises:
-Shannon Purser (Barb): "Stranger Things"
-“Westworld” ties with “Saturday Night Live” for the most Emmy nominations this year(22!)
-Modern Family scored yet another nomination
Also Black Sails. *heavy sigh*
but at the same time, I understand...
-Jimmy Fallon: "The Tonight Show"
Nah, that's not a snub, that's justified.
it isnt a snub in that he doesnt deserve it and samantha bee totally deserved her spot over his
I'm going to be mad about the Mandy snub for a while.
u didn't see nothing
Lol Jimmy Fallon not being nominated is a good thing. He sucks. He sucked on SNL as well.
I adore Barb quite a bit, but I feel like this is more fan service. I want to understand this more.
-The Leftovers
-American Gods