Top Emmy Snubs and Surprises

THE LEFTOVERS



Right?! Wtf Reply

Preach!



Also Black Sails. *heavy sigh* Reply

Oh yeah, no nom for Toby Reply

Ugh for real. I wanted sweatpantless Theorux damnit! Reply

DING Reply

seriously



but at the same time, I understand... Reply

Seriously. Why was the actress playing Barb chosen over Carrie Coon?



Edited at 2017-07-13 11:16 pm (UTC)

SERIOUSLY Reply

Preach it sistah!!! Reply

Finally someone cares about barb!!! Reply

honestly shocked she got a nom omg Reply

Jimmy Fallon and his coked out laugh where he interrupts everyone and makes each segment about himself can gtfo. Reply

i wish a guest would someday bring a airhorn and every time fallon would interrupt them, they would blow it in his face Reply

He and James Corden are the worst. The epitome of male mediocrity. Reply

at least Corden can sing and is somewhat political. Reply

for real Reply

Jimmy Fallon is not funny. His sense of humor is so dry. Reply

The Big Bang Theory a snub? lmaoooo what is this Reply

Delusion. Same with Fallon. Reply

nope @ Jimmy Fallon. if any late night host got snubbed it's Seth Meyers for at least his first 15 minutes of news/Closer Look segements Reply

replace Bill Maher with Seth tbh, I can't believe that POS got a nom Reply

Seth deserved a nom for sure. Reply

Seriously, Seth deserves being acknowledged, he's been fantastic and one of the few that never normalized orange fart. Reply

Yep, Seth Meyers has been really amazing during the trump shitshow and deserves acknowledgment. Reply

seriously, i follow his youtube cause they post all of that there. Reply

Snubs:

-Jimmy Fallon: "The Tonight Show"



Nah, that's not a snub, that's justified. Reply

mte. I'm always so happy when my faves aren't stuck doing Fallon because he's so awful and annoying to watch. Reply

it is a snub in that there are so few late shows that 'the tonigt show' getting nominated is almost a given



it isnt a snub in that he doesnt deserve it and samantha bee totally deserved her spot over his Reply

Lmao at Barb, I can't. I love Stranger Things but no.



I'm going to be mad about the Mandy snub for a while. Reply

Don't worry, I'm sure 47 feet under will grab a few Oscar noms Reply

christen_press



u didn't see nothing



Edited at 2017-07-14 02:15 am (UTC)

Ikr. I hope Stranger Things sweeps other categories but I s2g if she wins over Alexis Bledel Reply

BARB? what did she get a nom for? Reply

Because the internet says she is the greatest character of all time, ever. Reply

INSECURE!!!



Lol Jimmy Fallon not being nominated is a good thing. He sucks. He sucked on SNL as well. Reply

ia with insecure Reply

agree w/ all this Reply

West world was such a disappointment. Everything about it was technically great from effects to acting but it was such a let down with the ending. I had totally forgotten about it only to be reminded by these noms Reply

Westworld is like the tv version of Inception. It's really not as deep, profound and complicated as ppl make it out to be. And I'm just over seeing violence against women on tv. Reply

I loved tbh Reply

Westworld is so overrated to me. I fucking hated any scene with McPoyle and Bin Bons. Thandie and ERW were excellent though. Reply

lol i hated mcpoyle so much and only accepted his presence after the "twist" was revealed Reply

Same! ERW carried the weight every time the three of them were together, which was often. Reply

I loved it, warts and all. The acting is superb on the whole, so I'm still totally enthralled even when it falls short. I am so, so pleased that Wood and Newton got noms. Reply

false, westworld was the tv event for me last year it was so good Reply

Well shit now Jimmy is going to hop back up on that marquee with his highlighter. Reply

rotfl don't remind me. that shoot was so cringeworthy, i hate when pics from it randomly come up Reply

Can someone explain to me what exactly they're looking for in Emmy consideration?

I adore Barb quite a bit, but I feel like this is more fan service. I want to understand this more. Reply

Real snubs:

-The Leftovers

-American Gods Reply

american gods isn't eligible tho right? Reply

It is and it got two nominations: Main Title Design & Special Visual Effects :/ Reply

Gods got a nomination for their theme, I think. Reply

as much as i enjoyed american gods this season i cant think of any stand out oscar worthy performances. Reply

Someone explain to me why ppl like flop ass Barb? She sucked, she's dead, let's just not Reply

