Top Emmy Snubs and Surprises



Snubs:
-Jimmy Fallon: "The Tonight Show"
-Oprah Winfrey: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
-Rami Malek: "Mr. Robot"
-Mandy Moore: "This Is Us"
-"Girls"
-“Transparent”
-"The Big Bang Theory"
-"The Leftovers"
-"13 Reasons Why"

Surprises:
-Shannon Purser (Barb): "Stranger Things"
-“Westworld” ties with “Saturday Night Live” for the most Emmy nominations this year(22!)
-Modern Family scored yet another nomination

