Miley Cyrus Explains Image Change

Ah yes, all very punk. Everywhere.

I really liked Miley and the fact that she didn't give a fuck. I always rooted for her.



But in the past few months I realized shes just an actual huge fucking moron lol.

lol right? At least she seemed like she was just doing her and not caring.



It's obvious now she's just a fake.

yep Reply

Lol same Reply

it was obvious she was doing all that for attention lmao also "i'm a mess but i'm a calculated mess" or something that she said during that era, i totally believed that :D she wouldn't be dating white bread liam if Bangerz Miley was her real personality lol

Actually everything she did clearly read like she did gaf. Reply

Yeah, she always seemed like she was trying so hard it. It always gave me secondhand embarrassment. Reply

mte Reply

seriously... I've never seen anyone try harder than Miley Reply

agree with you. Reply

same Reply

Remember when she had some oogle who fancied himself a model accept her VMA? She was all earnest and crying. It was so ridiculous. Reply

I'm actually shocked people believed Bangerz was her "not giving a fuck"



She was so blatantly thirsty for approval



Really??? she gave SO many fucks...literally everything she did that era was for attention, not because she was sticking it to the system lol Reply

What was your first clue? LOL. She's never been a brain trust. I wonder if she's as uneducated as so many other child stars?



I'm getting a little tired of her making herself into a victim. She seems fairly calculated. And as for this: "It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men." Take that up with your parents. If you didn't like it then, you sure took it even further when you became of age and were able to make your own costume and make up decisions.

she's the queen of gaf didn't u read miles to go sheesh Reply

She could just say, I got older and realized I looked like a moron sticking my tongue out in every single picture. Especially when she was sticking it out and biting it. Cringing. Reply

ugh, i'm just imagining that gif of her big teeth saying "it's a strategic hot mess" Reply

Is she seriously trying to play the sexualised angle here lol. I don't even have a response other than this gif I should have used in yesterday's Miley post Reply

i love how hi-res the chicken part is. Reply

The chicken is amazing Reply

it's freaking me out tbh Reply

its v satisfing Reply

omg I can't hahaha Reply

I feel like I'm about to get salmonella through the screen Reply

this is amazing and horrible Reply

that gif is amazing Reply

Dis gif is HD omg Reply

Omg lol Reply

OMFG WHY Reply

I feel like I could almost touch this chicken. So clear and HD Reply

I feel like I need to wipe my monitor down with an antibacterial wipe. Reply

i deeply resent knowing this exists Reply

jfc this is a whole lotta explaining for her embracing her cutesy flower crown white trash roots







lol Reply

are you sure it's not because you realized everyone got bored of your schtick? Reply

i mean, it's not like she's gonna flat out say "i did it to sell records". Let her explore what she wants to look like, we all do. Reply

She should read Female Chauvinist Pigs. Reply

thank you for reminding me i need to reread that. Reply

that book has some good parts but it's transphobic as shit and the author is a racist Reply

Ooh yikes Reply

Agreed. Parts of it were good, but the parts that were bad were reallyyyyyyy bad Reply

It's not perfect and it isn't a current read either. But Molly could use a few tips. Reply

oh god shut up Reply

Yeah, it's not perfect Reply

she's not wrong about that last sentence Reply

nobody sexualised you. it was you who forced this sexualised and highly offensive image upon us.

I refuse to feel sorry for her pretentious ass. Reply

i don't think it's fair or accurate to say nobody sexualized her given the business she's grown up in Reply

IA completely, but I doubt she's gone down that road herself because if she honestly thought about that it would come back to her parents being shitty. Reply

I wasn't referring to her career as a whole. so wasn't she Reply

I mean there was that time she posed half nude with her dad. Reply

...okay but like...are you changing your image because you feel taken advantage of/objectified by creepy-ass older Hollywood men (which would be entirely believable because they're all shitty like that, and no woman deserves that, annoying or otherwise), or because you think it's "more punk" to dress like a flower child now? Just... Reply

Whatever Reply

I'm so tired of white people doing this shit. Reply

🤔🤔buut it was your parents that put you in the biz so take that up with them?? Reply

lol right?!



Her dad totally took advantage of it too!



Edited at 2017-07-13 08:02 pm (UTC)

Exactly. If she think it's so terrible that "when [she] was 11 or 12, [she] was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men," she needs to put the blame on her parents for putting her in that situation.

Reply

