Miley Cyrus Explains Image Change
.@mileycyrus says she changed her look because she felt "sexualized." https://t.co/R8fUBATctM pic.twitter.com/3VZeWi3QYn— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 13, 2017
In her interview for Harper’s Bazaar's August 2017 cover story, Miley talks about how she changed her style after the Bangerz era because she felt too sexualized. Miley said, “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘Fuck you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized. Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their ass out, so what’s punk about that now?It’s more punk actually for me to not. People were so shocked by some of the things I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men."
Source
Do you have sympathy now for Miley, ONTD?
But in the past few months I realized shes just an actual huge fucking moron lol.
It's obvious now she's just a fake.
She was so blatantly thirsty for approval
I'm getting a little tired of her making herself into a victim. She seems fairly calculated. And as for this: "It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men." Take that up with your parents. If you didn't like it then, you sure took it even further when you became of age and were able to make your own costume and make up decisions.
I refuse to feel sorry for her pretentious ass.
Her dad totally took advantage of it too!
