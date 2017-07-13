I know Liza lied and kelsey was rightfully pissed but I'm glad they're seemingly back on track. I wish I could just binge this whole season though, I hate waiting for new eps. Reply

Kelsey's been just more cruel than the situation warrants.

Yeah when she initially denied her the promotion I was like are you serious.

especially episodes that are around 20 minutes w/ commercials :/

i don't understand why they have to be so short? I watched some panel where they said that's what TVland wants but like...why??? I wish this show was on HBO like Sex & the City and that it had longer episodes, this seriously seems like a 40min per episode type of show

to add insult to injury the seasons seem super short too. if they insist on the short episode option, why not make the seasons run a little longer?

why can't they AT LEAST make two seasons a year? I think season 2 and season 3 happened the same year, so they could do that all the time...

Should I watch this?

why not? it's a cute, fun, easy watch :)

I'm so glad that they're not fighting anymore, it was hard watching them.

same it was a nice change of pace for the show, but they ended it at the right time because kelsey creating work drama would.. spiral

mte kelsey was making me so mad

Liza had more chemistry with that publisher than either Josh or Charles.

"your tit is out"

lol

THAT SCENE WAS SO FUNNY





LMAO! so funny

also damn her boobs are AMAZING

lol at Kelsey having to see Liza struggle with money with her own eyes to believe the whole story she told her even though the whole story made total sense even before



but now that they are friends again it will be awful if/when Kelsey/Josh hook up, I SAW YOU CREEPING ON KELSEY, JOSH!!! And him jumping on that blonde is hella suspect



I hate that the seasons and episodes are so short...I missed Charles this episode, he wasn't in it much...



"YOUR TIT IS OUT" WAS AMAZING LMFAO (Hilary has big boobs though wow)





YAAAAS NEXT EP LOOKS FUN...we've already seen almost all the scenes from the season 4 promo so I guess Charles/Liza library scene is in ep 6, it will either be a dream or she'd bang him before she tells him the truth which i'm nhf...





I'm nervous how Liza is going to clean up Catelyn's mess of calling her "Mom" in front of that new guy she met at Bon Fire

from the promo I thought the new guy was Catelyn's boyfriend for some reason LMAO

Love this show... That's all... carry on...

i'm happy they're friends again. this show is so good.

This show needs to be an hour.

