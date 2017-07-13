Younger 4x04 Sneak Peek - "In the Pink"
On the next Younger..
Liza and Kelsey dive back into the dating pool and quickly discover it's much more complicated than they had hoped. (Air date: July 19, 2017)
source
Liza and Kelsey dive back into the dating pool and quickly discover it's much more complicated than they had hoped. (Air date: July 19, 2017)
source
but now that they are friends again it will be awful if/when Kelsey/Josh hook up, I SAW YOU CREEPING ON KELSEY, JOSH!!! And him jumping on that blonde is hella suspect
I hate that the seasons and episodes are so short...I missed Charles this episode, he wasn't in it much...
"YOUR TIT IS OUT" WAS AMAZING LMFAO (Hilary has big boobs though wow)
YAAAAS NEXT EP LOOKS FUN...we've already seen almost all the scenes from the season 4 promo so I guess Charles/Liza library scene is in ep 6, it will either be a dream or she'd bang him before she tells him the truth which i'm nhf...