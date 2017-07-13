Underarms

Carmen Electra Unveils New Zac Efron Madame Tussauds Wax Figure on the Beach



Disney Prince Zac Efron's sizzling beach bod has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Baywatch alum Carmen Electra was on hand to unveil the new masterpiece, inspired by the 2017 reboot of the television series starring Zefron and future President Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The wax figure strikes Zefron's signature magazine pose, accentuating his iconic feather tattoo. In true beach bae fashion, Wax!Fron is rocking red boardies and matching Nikes, with just a peek of his infamous patriotic budgie smugglers.








