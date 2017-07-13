Carmen Electra Unveils New Zac Efron Madame Tussauds Wax Figure on the Beach
"@carmenelectra at the unveiling of @zacefron wax figure" https://t.co/G4cL7FFzcM pic.twitter.com/9btDmC48SO— Zac Efron Community (@zacaddictedcomm) July 12, 2017
Disney Prince Zac Efron's sizzling beach bod has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Baywatch alum Carmen Electra was on hand to unveil the new masterpiece, inspired by the 2017 reboot of the television series starring Zefron and future President Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The wax figure strikes Zefron's signature magazine pose, accentuating his iconic feather tattoo. In true beach bae fashion, Wax!Fron is rocking red boardies and matching Nikes, with just a peek of his infamous patriotic budgie smugglers.
Check out our Facebook live feed (@MadameTussaudsHollywood) at 12 PM PST when we unveil our new figure with some very special guests! 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/hW98hCRTZS— Madame Tussauds (@TussaudsLA) July 12, 2017
[Galerie] Ajout d'un nouvel album "Figurine de cire de Zac au musée Madame Tussauds, Hollywood - 12/07" https://t.co/sS2H8FbgP9 pic.twitter.com/dCGK7UhWl9— Zac Efron France (@zacefrance) July 13, 2017
Voici la nouvelle figurine de cire de Zac qui a été dévoilée hier au musée Madame Tussauds d'Hollywood en l'honneur de #Baywatch pic.twitter.com/MMPfD6G82Q— Zac Efron France (@zacefrance) July 13, 2017
Sources: @Zefron, 1, 2. @MadameTussauds.
