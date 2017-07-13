he's weird. he's a weirdo Reply

Once you see that hat...weirdo. Reply

lmaooo Reply

He doesn't fit in. He doesn't want to fit in. Reply

omg lol Reply

lmao Reply

oh my god Reply

omfg I HATE HIS FACE Reply

When real life imitates art. Reply

I'm weird, I'm a weirdo. Reply

lol at her calling them cheap, if they have a permit to film in the area that means she can't be playing there. She's the cheap one asking for compensation, just move to another block and play there. Reply

Lmao i knew Lili would be involved. Reply

lmao my first thought tbh Reply

You know it. Sis loves drama. Reply

lol I need more deets Reply

Obnoxious street performers are the worst. Reply

It sucks that they had to stop filming but lmao Cole is such a condescending douche. Reply

"Just in case you guys don't know how this works" loool Reply

Right lmao, it's a ~secret~ of the entertainment industry you guys! Reply

i feel like he's a good example of Backpfeifengesicht. Reply

The thought of dating someone like him gives me anxiety Reply

Lmao, who is she? They had a permit. She's acting like they're kicking her out of her house or something. Reply

I don't think I can click, I'm already having second-hand embarrassment just looking at the thumbnail and Jug's greasy hair. Reply

It's not the cringy you should be ok. Reply

Thank you, Legolas! I'll watch as soon my wifi stops being a dick. Reply

Anyone remember how he had a tumblr and chatted to a lot of people and then was all "lmao it was just a social experiment" and left? Yeah, he's a dick.



Also fuck him after watching that video. What an asshole. Reply

lol seriously, he was such a pretentious asshat on tumblr. Reply

Whaaaaat? When and why? He seems so pompous, goddamn. Reply

http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/co le-sprouses-tumblr-experiment



http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/co le-sprouses-tumblr-experiment

I only saw people getting upset about it on my dash and wasn't really involved, but I remember thinking back then that he was an asshole for doing that. Seems like he hasn't changed much. Reply

She was asking for money to be bribed to not ruin the filming and waste hours of ~70 worker's time, and HE'S the asshole? Reply

Ooh!! I woulda thought he was one of those ~ I can't speak to her bc it would be breaking character ~ types





I'm too old to be watching high school drama but I can't wait for a new season. Reply

Ia I'm too old to be loving Riverdale but it's CRACK to me. Reply

Same, I've been done with high school for over a decade and can't get enough Crackdale. :D Reply

If that's quality crack for you, then you need a new dealer.









But I do watch the show. Reply

I'm probably too old for Riverdale but I definitely binged the whole season in a day and a half. oops. Reply

Prole Scouse Reply

Also, JGL would have hit record and jammed with her Reply

You right lmao Reply

i mean he's not wrong? and if they do put up notices in the area for their filming, i find it hard she wouldn't know? Reply

Lmao @ that street performer getting all up in her feelings when she gets called a scam artist.



