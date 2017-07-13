July 13th, 2017, 07:06 pm twerkbitch Miley Cyrus on the Cover of Harper's Baazar sourcesource Tagged: magazine covers and articles, miley cyrus, photo shoot Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
We all remember you grinding your ass against Robin Thicke and prancing around stage with a strap-on dildo not so long ago, girl. Fuck you.
I got one from f21 for super cheap and I love it
https://instagram.com/p/BSH20arA-n5/
I really like her earrings in the third photo.
usually i'm v sympathetic to women who complain about this but ..... girl you did this to yourself lol
Inspired didn't get any promo and flopped. It's a shitty song anyway.