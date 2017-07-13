[politics] comey:shrug

The View with Caitlyn Jenner talks about her LGBTQ activism & not caring about the Russia issue


Today's hosts: Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Joy Behar was sacrificed for today's panel, so that we could have Caitlyn Jenner on the panel for the whole show. The panel starts off with asking Caitlyn in regards to her LGBTQ activism during the 45 era. Let's just say that Sunny was giving some looks in regards to some of the responses Caitlyn made in regards to her activism.

Trussia / Russialago was brought up by the panel. Sunny is livid with Caitlyn's answer about not caring about the Russia issue. Sunny presses on with how can you not be mad that the current administration colluded with Russia. Sara is annoyed that we have a businessman who has lots of ties with Russia. Sara just wants the administration to stop lying. THAT'S A HARD FUCKING THING TO DO, SARA! Overall, Sunny wants to know how can you not be bothered by this.

[JOY IS NOT HERE WE GET CAITLYN.]




I feel for Sunny. She has to deal with this again tomorrow.
