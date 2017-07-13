The View with Caitlyn Jenner talks about her LGBTQ activism & not caring about the Russia issue

Why are they still giving this simple bitch a platform? Reply

mte can we stop Reply

As if listening to the BS coming out of Caitlyn's mouth wasn't bad enough, looking at her lumpy face was traumatizing. SHE'S SO STUPID. This is why tramp is gonna get away with everything, these morons don't care as long as they think they're gonna get a tax break. Reply

caitlyn is garbage Reply

Why does this fool have a platform? Reply

She, the rest of the Jenners, the Kardashian Klan... Reply

"Trump at one point turns to Brigitte Macron and tells her: 'You're in such good shape.'" https://t.co/CsCqO73xC8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 13, 2017





OFC OFC Reply

This is so fucking inappropriate but what can you expect from this fuckhead. Reply

ewwwww Reply

That's so fucking creepy Reply

i hate him so fucking much i hate him i hate him i Reply

Serving some Dandy yo

Reply

god i hate him so much Reply

he's so disgusting Reply

I literally just facepalmed Reply

Implied-"...for your age."



Also, the orange demon is quoted as saying that Russian lawyer wasn't a government lawyer, but "the woman is a private attorney who has "roamed the hallways" of the U.S. Congress." Why in the ever-living FUCK is a Russian attorney, government or private, roaming the hallways of the US Congress?!?!



On a nitpicky note, one phoenetic pronunciation of Macron's full name is adequate. Every time the name appears in the article is unnecessary. Reply

she's...... younger than the orange thing, as much as i joke abt her being a crypt keeper and a cradle creeper



hell, any average 70 year old is in better shape physically and mentally than tr*mp Reply

He is such a disgusting predator. Reply

this sexist sleeze has no boundaries Reply

Disgusting. Fuck him! Reply

Oh my god. This sexist pig. Reply

I hope Macron has him poisoned Reply

fat greesy swine should take notes from her Reply

She should have answered him with 'you're certainly not' Reply

vomit Reply

He's such a misogynistic pig 🐷 I loathe him

And right in front of his wife, like nvm melania he's such an arrogant ass who would harass or assault any female he thinks is hot no matter who is around or would find out Reply

she is the perfect example of "fuck you got mine" mentality. she doesn't give a fuck about issues unless its affecting her, and even then she can barely give a shit as long as she's got her money. this is what happens when you're accustomed to a wealthy isolated lifestyle. Reply

selfish and stupid, just like the Dump family, no wonder she likes him Reply

perfect example of a republican, basically Reply

LMAO I just posted that first tweet above. :P Reply

I feel like I need a shower just reading this Reply

He's nasty AF Reply

He's welcome to Brigitte, they're both creeps Reply

Yeah, something tells me they will be able to bond over being sexual predators, but it's still hella disrespectful. Reply

It's disappointing how the media focuses on their age difference in a vacuum instead of it being that he was a student at her school and he was 15 when they hooked up Reply

I still can't get over Trump's stupid ad libs in his speeches. I hate him so much but when he lists a pretty common historical fact then ad libs "huh, lots of people don't know that" I laugh every time



btw did you know France and the US were allies in the US war of independence? A lot of people don't know that! Reply

He's talking about her like he's evaluating livestock. This is fucking gross and he's a piece of shit. And so is Macron for not speaking up. Reply

mte russell. Reply

Also this new healthcare bill is awful. Republicans are collectively a bag of flaming shit. Reply

Literally the only thing i care about is stopping this bill, praying it fails. These people are monsters Reply

Same here. We have got to stop it, it would be such a crisis if it passes Reply

Lmao why are people acting like Caitlyn's views on the Russia thing are any more relevant than literally any other citizen. It's annoying how much importance people give to celebrity opinions on things that don't relate to them at all



Edited at 2017-07-13 05:28 pm (UTC) Reply

IA so much Reply

Why does anyone care about anything Caitlyn has to say or ever will say Reply

There is so much shit coming out now that I can't even keep up, TBH. Fox News and OAN are even starting to critique the admin's choices, which is saying something. They are both firmly lodged in Trump's colon permanently but this is some explosive shit going down. Reply

I think Murdoch's sons are starting to turn on Trump. There was an editorial in the NYPost a couple days ago talking about what a fucking dumbass Don Jr. is Reply

Heh. Makes sense. They want the empire when Murdoch finally kicks it. Inheriting the current Tr*mp infected Fox News albatross is not desirable for long term profit. Reply

Stop giving her a platform. Reply

I feel stupider watching this episode of The View. I have to admit. Reply

Me too. Reply

It was such a bad episode, like "there's no reason to focus on Russia" and saying that Trump will totes take care of the LGBTQ community when he put knock-off trolls in key departments. Reply

I did too. We have to suffer one more day of damn Caitlyn. Reply

Still deep cuts to Medicaid in Senate bill. Will vote no on MTP. Ready to work w/ GOP & Dem colleagues to fix flaws in ACA. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 13, 2017

lol Reply

Is Collins a Republican? Reply

yes Reply

yeah Reply

Good, now we just need two more. Reply

That gives me a little hope. I've seen Repubs say they'd vote no but I don't think I've seen any say they want to fix the ACA rather than write something new and start over. Reply

Trump on Trump Jr.'s meeting with the Russian lawyer: "I think it's a meeting that most people in politics probably would have taken" pic.twitter.com/JfJKeBN0Ne — POLITICO (@politico) July 13, 2017

how are they not laughing in his face, this is pathetic Reply

Sure, Jan. I'm willing to bet most people in his administration have been a part of similar meetings. Reply

So what he's saying is if given the chance he would have colluded with the Russians? He's such a fucking moron!!!!!



(and I do think he was given the chance)



Edited at 2017-07-13 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

In HIS administration, yes. Anyone else, Comey the Homey would have been on speed dial. Reply

