The View with Caitlyn Jenner talks about her LGBTQ activism & not caring about the Russia issue
Today's hosts: Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Joy Behar was sacrificed for today's panel, so that we could have Caitlyn Jenner on the panel for the whole show. The panel starts off with asking Caitlyn in regards to her LGBTQ activism during the
Trussia / Russialago was brought up by the panel. Sunny is livid with Caitlyn's answer about not caring about the Russia issue. Sunny presses on with how can you not be mad that the current administration colluded with Russia. Sara is annoyed that we have a businessman who has lots of ties with Russia. Sara just wants the administration to stop lying. THAT'S A HARD FUCKING THING TO DO, SARA! Overall, Sunny wants to know how can you not be bothered by this.
I feel for Sunny. She has to deal with this again tomorrow.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
OFC
Also, the orange demon is quoted as saying that Russian lawyer wasn't a government lawyer, but "the woman is a private attorney who has "roamed the hallways" of the U.S. Congress." Why in the ever-living FUCK is a Russian attorney, government or private, roaming the hallways of the US Congress?!?!
On a nitpicky note, one phoenetic pronunciation of Macron's full name is adequate. Every time the name appears in the article is unnecessary.
hell, any average 70 year old is in better shape physically and mentally than tr*mp
And right in front of his wife, like nvm melania he's such an arrogant ass who would harass or assault any female he thinks is hot no matter who is around or would find out
btw did you know France and the US were allies in the US war of independence? A lot of people don't know that!
Edited at 2017-07-13 05:28 pm (UTC)
(and I do think he was given the chance)
Edited at 2017-07-13 06:52 pm (UTC)