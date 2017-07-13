Dunkirk Live Premiere from London

so wait, is harry the star of this movie? i havent been paying attention Reply

I recall I think it's like 6 different characters and their situations. I think it's more ensemble than one main central story. He is not the star. I would think Cillian or Tom would have more screen time. Reply

no, but there's no lead either.



he's got a name to his character - Alex afaik lol. Reply

That's a boring look by his standards tbh. Reply

i was hopeing for something more exciting but the shoes are good. Reply

Those shoes are fucking amazing. Reply

This is his ~movie star look. Reply

i think he doesn't want to ~outshine~ any of the cast. he's already getting the most press, so maybe he's being self aware and doesn't want to be an attention stealer. Reply

thank god. I was nervous he was gonna wear something outrageous, he's already stealing the spotlight enough from the rest of the cast as it is lol Reply

why does d'arcy look like ralph fiennes lmao



Edited at 2017-07-13 05:26 pm (UTC)

seeing all the pictures of all the old, smiling, excited veterans in attendance has me up in my feelings ahhhh Reply

Omg Cillian bae. I hate that fucking Peaky Blinders hair but I'll deal. His accent I caaaan't. Reply

I loooove his PB hair, lol. Reply

It looks so doofy to me lmao but lbr I'd still hit it hard. Reply

me too. it's my fave *__* Reply

same

fuck me up tommy! Reply

if it was on anyone else i would hate it too, but on cillian sjdjshsuhdhdsnkaf Reply

He doesn't love it, but he's always gorgeous. I'm fine. Reply

I'm a new Cillian fan and ashamed to say I only commented on his freakishly blue rapey eyes but no more because I'd let him do me



Not that he would do me lmao but you get it Reply

I don't see him in this post but I'm lazy. I only came to see if he had Peaky hair. Yessssssss. Reply

So is this only getting hype bc of Harry Styles? I want to see it for my boo Cillian, but since when did Harry become an actor? I'm confused. Why didn't Nolan just cast Leo for the role since he has a boner for him anyway



oookk yea after seeing the hundreds of tweens there screaming and going cray, it's obvious they're not hyped for Dunkirk.



Edited at 2017-07-13 05:50 pm (UTC)

He wanted most of the younger cast to be unknowns to the acting world. These characters are like 21-23 so he wanted actors of the same age. Leo is too old. Lol Reply

lmao the presenter said we're waiting for prince harry and I thought she meant Styles and was just kidding, but now the actual prince Harry showed up. Apparently he's a special guest. Reply

James D'Arcy is so hot to me idk Reply

no floral or nipples, I am disappointed harry. Reply

no one cares about harry



DUA LIPA IS THERE!!!!!! Reply

Dua Lipa meeting fans at the Dunkirk premiere in London pic.twitter.com/mLvi2lski3 — Dua Lipa Brasil (@SiteDuaLipaBR) July 13, 2017 Reply

There to support her friend <3 Reply

omg i didn't know good sis was actually there Reply

Cillian looks so good Reply

goddamn i love him Reply

YES Reply

It's so strange - in pics, I can barely tell why I am so attracted to him, like, he looks fine here but nothing special. In motion, though, he is *insanely* hot and I am thirsty as hell for him. Reply

hahaha ia. I still think he's pretty but he's legit breathtaking to me in motion. Reply

This is me lol Reply

ugh he's so ugly hot. his shirt suits his eyes nicely Reply

wish we could get some Tom and Cilly inception-style promo





he's aging well. Reply

I used to dislike the PB haircut but it's grown on me. He's always gorgeous anyway. Reply

Cutting bitches with those cheekbones Reply

i was gonna say this is kinda boring since it's a sober look for him, but considering most male celebs show up dressed like a banker on red carpets, I'll take it and say it's classy.



anyone gone pics of tom hardy? Reply

This post needs more Cillian and Tom. That Aneurin(?) guy is hot too. Reply

OMG, I came in this post for my Welsh bb Aneurin Barnard. I thought no one else would know who he was. All the heart eyes. Reply

LOL I just recently watched The White Queen and thought he was super cute. Nice ass too. Reply

i think this is my favorite picture of harry ever?????? Reply

lolol he looks so happy Reply

he's adorable wtf Reply

i have sent this to multiple people and they have asked me to spread their ashes as this is too much Reply

i sent it to my friend who's more of a casual fan and she was like, 'already saved it on my camera roll' Reply

he looks so happy at the premiere it's so cute! I wish his hair wasn't standing 6 ft straight off his head though Reply

Parent

he's so cute Reply

Ahhh cute! Reply

lol cute











i guess Reply

Too cute Reply

