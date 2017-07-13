Dunkirk Live Premiere from London
Dunkirk Premiere. pic.twitter.com/lKOrdg5XKz— Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 13, 2017
European premiere of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is live with Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy.
#NEW | Harry at the Dunkirk premier in London today! pic.twitter.com/KEsxkLSc7K— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 13, 2017
#NEW | Harry at the Dunkirk premier in London today! pic.twitter.com/fNXCGt6Vwa— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 13, 2017
📸 | More photos of Harry at the #Dunkirk premiere, July 13th 2017. pic.twitter.com/jr85qNxU5z— Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) July 13, 2017
📸 | More photos of Harry at the #Dunkirk premiere, July 13th 2017. pic.twitter.com/jr85qNxU5z— Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) July 13, 2017
source: 1 2 3 4 5
FB: livestream
I recall I think it's like 6 different characters and their situations. I think it's more ensemble than one main central story. He is not the star. I would think Cillian or Tom would have more screen time.
he's got a name to his character - Alex afaik lol.
Edited at 2017-07-13 05:26 pm (UTC)
fuck me up tommy!
Not that he would do me lmao but you get it
oookk yea after seeing the hundreds of tweens there screaming and going cray, it's obvious they're not hyped for Dunkirk.
Edited at 2017-07-13 05:50 pm (UTC)
DUA LIPA IS THERE!!!!!!
a legend imo
Re: a legend imo
Re: a legend imo
wish we could get some Tom and Cilly inception-style promo
anyone gone pics of tom hardy?
i guess
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.