ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, July 12, 2017:
I need advice please, ONTD!
I spent 6 months volunteering and travelling, then 6 months working shitty waitressing jobs. Then I had a job in retail, followed by 5 months of unemployment... I have been working again for 1 month.
I have done literally nothing of value for 2 years, and I have no valid excuse for not having got my shit together earlier. I am working to get my shit together now, but... what can I possibly write about in my personal statement to explain this?!
Any help appreciated!! Thanxxxxxxx
For the past two years I have fulfilled my ambitions to travel and volunteer with (whatever it is you've been doing), as well as working for (best known places you've worked) while I decided what I wanted to study.
Something like that. You don't have to break down how long you were with each job or fill them in that you were unemployed, it's just a paragraph.
a) talk about those retail/waitressing jobs as 'extremely helpful periods of time in which i developed my communication skills under pressure, and helped me contribute to myself and the society until i could figure out what i really want to do"
b) volunteering and travelling is extremely amazing things so you can say "i wanted to reach out to different parts of the world, and society -- hence i volunteered at x which helps doing this and that and allowed me to develop [insert possible skills related to your volunteering experience]. travelling was an important step for me to realise my own independence, seeing different parts of the world/country and meeting new people there definitely broadened my horizons" etc.
and c) for the time you've spent unemployed, make it look like it's your own choice. you took that leave from the workforce so that you could invest in yourself (starting a new course on coursera, learning a new language online etc) and contemplate what you want to do in the future etc.
lol, what Americans don't have eggcups?
Lol what? This can't be true?? Like..WHAT...how do you eat your cooked eggs??????
And OMG I can't with people on twitter be like ''we have egg cartons, duh!!'' like yeah well an egg carton is completely different thing xD
Americans ONTD users do you use eggcups???
Imagine a life without egg and soldiers. So sad.
HOW DO YOU DIP YOUR TOAST, SIS?!
But idk if soft boiled eggs are big over here.
we fry, scramble, poach or hard boil them then place them on a plate
*no longer eat eggs but hold those memories close
edit: realized theyre for soft boiled eggs. i only have those when i eat ramen.
my mom used to make me soft boiled eggs all the time as a kid and she'd just crack it into a bowl and give me a spoon to eat it.
Question is how many people eat soft boiled eggs?
No gross
over easy eggs/sunny side up YES yum, a plate.
And we eat our eggs on a plate? Not that hard lmao
Between this and the washing machine in the kitchen thing, Brits sure have been getting into tizzies because Americans on twitter do things differently this week. They should probably invest all that egg cup money into a window unit and chill out.
*also films and movies set before the 90s-ish, or fussy people's homes at any time
Feels Like 103°
worsteast coast, american south
i keep praying for rain but the only moisture i get is leaking from my own body
I think we're gonna go to this Japanese restaurant we love here and get their special dinner for two hibatchi meal. It has everything with it and we haven't had it in years.
Also it is fucking freezing in Toronto today which is just not okay
Also lol at that typical Vancouver attitude. I don't know how they manage to get shit done out there.
Also loving the vegan post from yesterday.
I have to wait until after 4 and this day has been going by soooooooooooooooooooo slowly.
Supposedly his character bangs Emma's in the script and has a bit more to do but they cut it all out so there's literally no point in suffering through that dreck for him
i just had my wisdom tooth removed with an operation, and lordt.
let me just say, i am never ever wishing wisdom tooth pain on anyone.
hope you're all good, i haven't been online much due to this shitty tooth ache lol.
Hope you feel better, bb!
He called me back into her room when she was waking up from anaesthesia, and as we were standing over her she sat straight up and literally screamed "I LOVE YOU!!!!!!" then collapsed back onto the bed.
Two minutes later she tried to play it off like "what? what did I say? I don't remember anything hee hee!"
.... ok sure bitch lol
(99% sure I have told this story here before lol)
did you at least get some good meds out of it?
Song of the Day: ANRI - While Listening to Olivia
easy listening, kayōkyoku, pop ballad / 1978
fyi: The song's lyrics and title both reference Olivia Newton-John's own song "Making a Good Thing Better."