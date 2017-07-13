ONTD Roundup

I am making the final adjustments to my personal statement for my Master's applications, and I've been told I need to include a short paragraph about what the fuck I've been doing since graduating 2 years ago.



I spent 6 months volunteering and travelling, then 6 months working shitty waitressing jobs. Then I had a job in retail, followed by 5 months of unemployment... I have been working again for 1 month.



I have done literally nothing of value for 2 years, and I have no valid excuse for not having got my shit together earlier. I am working to get my shit together now, but... what can I possibly write about in my personal statement to explain this?!



Any help appreciated!! Thanxxxxxxx



Not sure what type of program you're applying to put but just put in a lot about personal growth and new life experiences, they eat that shit up. Reply

Just make it about personal growth. You went through these experiences and they allowed you to ~grow as a person Reply

you could be honest and say that you've been learning that sometimes the things you want most take the longest time to reach. you had to work to live and to try and pay for the masters you want to take. if you can wax poetic about dreams or some shit. Reply

Just say you needed to take a break and used that time for your own personal self-growth and reflection. You can cite X event/opportunity as being the moment in deciding you wanted to pursue higher education in Y. Reply

you haven't done nothing sis. if all you'd done for the past two years was sit on a beanbag and watch Embarrassing Bodies or whatever you would have had a problem, but you've been working, travelling and volunteering.



For the past two years I have fulfilled my ambitions to travel and volunteer with (whatever it is you've been doing), as well as working for (best known places you've worked) while I decided what I wanted to study.



Something like that. You don't have to break down how long you were with each job or fill them in that you were unemployed, it's just a paragraph. Reply

That volunteering and traveling is like catnip to admissions committees. Don't discount that. Reply

I applied to master's straight out of university, with 0 working experience aside from my internships (which totaled 60 days lol). what you did is not important, how you tell what you did is.



a) talk about those retail/waitressing jobs as 'extremely helpful periods of time in which i developed my communication skills under pressure, and helped me contribute to myself and the society until i could figure out what i really want to do"



b) volunteering and travelling is extremely amazing things so you can say "i wanted to reach out to different parts of the world, and society -- hence i volunteered at x which helps doing this and that and allowed me to develop [insert possible skills related to your volunteering experience]. travelling was an important step for me to realise my own independence, seeing different parts of the world/country and meeting new people there definitely broadened my horizons" etc.



and c) for the time you've spent unemployed, make it look like it's your own choice. you took that leave from the workforce so that you could invest in yourself (starting a new course on coursera, learning a new language online etc) and contemplate what you want to do in the future etc.



I've been chronicling my giant bug bite on my side and thought it was a spider bite, but it's a tick bite. I had to get a tetanus shot and now am on some crazy prescription that will make me stomach sick. Reply

Oh, goodness. I am praying it isn't that tick that makes you allergic to meat (if you eat meat). Tick bites are no joke! Reply

Link

omg a tick bite swelled to that size?! D: D: D: D: how horrific. Reply

Link

didn't one of your coworkers tell you that you were being dramatic by going to the clinic to get it checked out? glad you ended up going! Reply

Link

she hadn't seen it and after i got it checked out, i lifted my shirt up and showed her and she immediately changed her tune lol. now it's even bigger. it's bigger than my hand. Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcnea l/egg-cup?utm_term=.rc99KPkQV#.sjllbKdxJ



Lol what? This can't be true?? Like..WHAT...how do you eat your cooked eggs??????



And OMG I can't with people on twitter be like ''we have egg cartons, duh!!'' like yeah well an egg carton is completely different thing xD



https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcnea l/egg-cup?utm_term=.rc99KPkQV#.sjllbKdxJ

Lol what? This can't be true?? Like..WHAT...how do you eat your cooked eggs??????

And OMG I can't with people on twitter be like ''we have egg cartons, duh!!'' like yeah well an egg carton is completely different thing xD

Americans ONTD users do you use eggcups???

I was reading this on twitter the other day and I was honestly STUNNED.



Imagine a life without egg and soldiers. So sad. Reply

Link

i've always wondered about eggcups. What are they even about? Why can't you just use a bowl or plate to eat your egg? idg eggcups Reply

Link

yea but u need ur egg to stay straight and in its shell bc it's boiled soft Reply

Link

in a ?? bowl ???? like a ?? BABY ????



HOW DO YOU DIP YOUR TOAST, SIS?! Reply

Link

Oh that's what those are.





But idk if soft boiled eggs are big over here. Reply

Link

I mean we do have egg cups we just don't use them. When my bf's family was in from Europe and staying with us they bought egg cups to have in our house for their use lol. Reply

Link

the only person ive ever seen use an eggcup is my friend in college from hamburg Reply

Link

I've seen them before but I don't like runny yolks so it's not something I need Reply

Link

Many Americans dont eat soft boiled eggs so there's no need for an egg cup Reply

Link

no egg cups. and soft boiled eggs are gross. Reply

Link

My mom uses them lol Reply

Link

Soft boiled eggs just aren't as popular in Amurica, TBH. Amuricans love smashing the fuck out of their eggs and turning it into something completely different. Reply

Link

in a sandwich? i just cut in half and put it on a piece of bread, jeez Reply

Link

I always saw them in like movies and cartoons, and thought that was something people used in the olden days lol. I had no idea people still used them till relatively recently. We never ate softboiled eggs though. Reply

Link

Soft boiled eggs aren't big here. My grandpa would use them for his soft boiled eggs but his parents were from Austria and I guess it was a thing they brought over from there, I don't know anyone else who uses them. Reply

Link

most americans don't eat eggs in the shell like that



we fry, scramble, poach or hard boil them then place them on a plate



*no longer eat eggs but hold those memories close Reply

Link

aww egg cups seem cute Reply

Link

Why would we need them? Reply

Link

I bought a cheap egg cup off amazon and use it to hold my beauty blender, does that count? Because otherwise no lol Reply

Link

Most people in the US don't eat soft-boiled eggs, because most people in the US don't eat anything "undercooked" Reply

Link

What's the difference between soft boiled and poached- isn't it essentially the same end result? I feel like American love poached eggs, but usually on top of something (pasta, salad, etc) and let the yolk run over it, vs. dipping stuff in the yolk. Reply

Parent

Link

lol, I saw this earlier and it boggles my mind that they don't know what egg cups are. Admittedly I don't own any because I don't really eat soft boiled eggs. Of course maybe I would eat them if I had egg cups around. Reply

Link

I've never used an eggcup and I've never seen anyone use one either outside of TV. Why do I need an eggcup? I can just put my soft boiled egg on my ramen and eat it from my bowl. Or on a piece of toast and eat it with a fork and knife. Reply

Link

i didnt know those were called egg cups. the only time ive seen them was when we were in europe. i just use my hands to eat hard boiled eggs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



edit: realized theyre for soft boiled eggs. i only have those when i eat ramen.



Link

lmao, i've seen them in stores but i have never used one or seen anyone use one.



my mom used to make me soft boiled eggs all the time as a kid and she'd just crack it into a bowl and give me a spoon to eat it. Reply

Link

i use a plate to eat my eggs. sunny side up and scrambled usually. egg cups seem so fancy. Reply

Link

we sell them at our store lol. I've actually thought about buying them b/c I enjoy soft boiled eggs. Reply

Link

I don't eat eggs like that. Gross Reply

Link

Soft boiled eggs aren't really a thing here. Therefore, we don't need them. Reply

Link

We have them, sell them.

Question is how many people eat soft boiled eggs?



No gross

over easy eggs/sunny side up YES yum, a plate. Reply

Link

All of these comments are sf dumb omg LOL Reply

Link

I mean, you can buy them here, but I would say that 95% of people don't have any at home. The only time I've encountered them in the US is at fancy restaurants.



And we eat our eggs on a plate? Not that hard lmao Reply

Link

echoing all the "they exist here and I know of them, but soft boiled eggs are the worst kind of egg and only belong in ramen*" comments



Between this and the washing machine in the kitchen thing, Brits sure have been getting into tizzies because Americans on twitter do things differently this week. They should probably invest all that egg cup money into a window unit and chill out.



*also films and movies set before the 90s-ish, or fussy people's homes at any time Reply

Link

we had eggcups as a kid but I haven't seen one since then. Then again, I don't eat hard boiled or soft boiled eggs so I don't really have a use for one. Reply

Feels Like 103°



High 94°Feels Like 103° Reply

Link

Where do u love? We haven't had a 90s day since the spring and I'm so upset. :-( Reply

Link

worst east coast, american south



i keep praying for rain but the only moisture i get is leaking from my own body Reply

Link

Too bad you can't teleport to Toronto. It's unusually cool here today. Reply

Link

Today is our 4 year anniversary and we're having trouble coming up with plans lol. We miiight celebrate it tomorrow instead by going out for dinner since we don't have to get up early on Saturday. Reply

Link

Congrats! We never really do anything, but one of my favorite anniversary memories is from maybe five or six years ago, we bought pizza ingredients and made our own pizzas and rented one of the Twilight movies (whatever was new at the time) and got super drunk laughing at it. It sounds so juvenile but we had a blast. Reply

Link

See, the problem is that's us every week LOL.



I think we're gonna go to this Japanese restaurant we love here and get their special dinner for two hibatchi meal. It has everything with it and we haven't had it in years. Reply

Link

I may be taking a little trip to Vancouver in September!!! I am so excite but my bitch hasn't gotten back to me bc she's being a typical Vancouverite and doing yoga rn smh



Also it is fucking freezing in Toronto today which is just not okay Reply

Link

ugh yeah wtf I was excited about wearing a new dress today but it's so cold out! Reply

Link

i didn't bring a jacket and I'm dying ugh Reply

Link

idk, I kinda appreciate being able to turn off my air conditioning today.



Also lol at that typical Vancouver attitude. I don't know how they manage to get shit done out there. Reply

Link

Good morning I'm still somewhat hung up on my ex. Sad ik.



Also loving the vegan post from yesterday. Reply

Link

I can pick up my kittens today and I'm so excited I wanna scream omg.





I have to wait until after 4 and this day has been going by soooooooooooooooooooo slowly. Reply

Link

omgggggggg i'm so jealous, i want another kitten! Reply

Link

Congrats bb! I just want to see their precious faces Reply

Link

I'll take pics later! Reply

Link

Omg have fun! The kitten stage goes by too fast Reply

Link

it there aren't pics in tomorrows roundup I will be v sad. Reply

Link

i watched that the circle movie with emma watson while sewing today and oh my god that was the worst thing i've watched in a while, the film itself was worse than emma's acting Reply

Link

I tried to watch for John but he's in it for like......five minutes...so why bother..... Reply

Link

M T E



Supposedly his character bangs Emma's in the script and has a bit more to do but they cut it all out so there's literally no point in suffering through that dreck for him Reply

Link

yeah i was interested bc of john boyega and karen gillan and i thought it was going to be some sort of thriller but..... john is barely in there and his role is just [lurking in shadows] and right when i thought something was finally going to happen, the movie ended lol Reply

Link

Emma Watson has like -50 screen presence. I just cannot with any of her movies. Reply

Parent

Link

Aw, does she play the lead? The book was a quick read and I enjoyed it. I kept picturing that girl from the AT&T commercials. Reply

Link

I could not listen to her very odd American accent even in the commercials lol. Reply

Link

ladies and gentlemen sounds so stiff and formal Reply

Parent

Link

that's not something to be upset about but someone will be upset about it. Reply

Link

lol ia. the comments are ofc a mess. Reply

Link

I literally did a comment-and-leave on some guy who's like "blah blah, I'm a liberal but this is too far! Blah blah, real issues. Blah blah I'm a cis white guy so I know what the real issues are!" Reply

Link

This made me realize that in Toronto they don't use a greeting. It's just like, hey the subway is stuck and you'll never get to your destination on time, good luck. Reply

Parent

Link

hello "everyone" is so weird sounding to me. Would be better if they used folks or passengers. Reply

Parent

Link

i will trade you my city's weather for yours cos it's freezing, dark and rainy out here and i'm nhft Reply

Parent

Link

i will gladly make that trade tbh! i love dark and rainy weather because it gives me an excuse to stay in and not do anything productive. Reply

Link

It's like death where I live, it's so brutally hot and humid. Reply

Parent

Link

I haven't purchased a CD in over 10 years. But that might change with Kesha's upcoming album. The two songs she released were SO GOOD Reply

Link

hhhiiiiii ontd



i just had my wisdom tooth removed with an operation, and lordt.



let me just say, i am never ever wishing wisdom tooth pain on anyone.



hope you're all good, i haven't been online much due to this shitty tooth ache lol. Reply

Link

I sympathize with you - I had one three years ago and it sucks. I currently have a gum graft and have to wait about a week to get the stitches out. Reply

Link

I got really lucky, they didn't have to touch the bone and had it extracted like a regular one, but the pain it caused me up until that point was enough. the side of my face swell so much i thought it was never going back down. Reply

Link

Ugh, my dentist just told me that I should get mine removed. They're already grown in but she says they'll end up causing me problems later on. I am NOT looking forward to that. Reply

Parent

Link

i had my back molars removed on top (they were shitty and my ortho said the wisdom teeth will take their spot) and now that the wisdom teeth are growing in it's the worst pain. i get why babies cry when that teething shit happens Reply

Parent

Link

Dental pain is a pain like no other. Reply

Parent

Link

oh I've been there it's a bitch! have a speedy recovery! Reply

Parent

Link

Dental pain is the worst. I have some weird sharp pain in my back molar, but every dentist (4 over the past 3 years) has told me there isn't anything wrong with the tooth. :-/ So I guess this is just my life now.



Hope you feel better, bb! Reply

Parent

Link

Take it easy bb. And please be super careful and don't use straws or you'll end up with dry socket which is even more painful. I learned that the hard way. Reply

Parent

Link

The dentist who removed my sister's wisdom teeth was EXTREMELY handsome, like, easily could have been a famous model.



He called me back into her room when she was waking up from anaesthesia, and as we were standing over her she sat straight up and literally screamed "I LOVE YOU!!!!!!" then collapsed back onto the bed.



Two minutes later she tried to play it off like "what? what did I say? I don't remember anything hee hee!"



.... ok sure bitch lol



(99% sure I have told this story here before lol) Reply

Parent

Link

i'm glad you're okay <3



did you at least get some good meds out of it? Reply

Parent

Link





easy listening, kayōkyoku, pop ballad / 1978



fyi: The song's lyrics and title both reference Olivia Newton-John's own song "Making a Good Thing Better." Reply

