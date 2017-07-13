July 13th, 2017, 09:32 am futile_devices Arcade Fire - Electric Blue SOURCE Tagged: canadian celebrities, music / musician, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
As a native of New Orleans, I cannot believe she was sitting on the ground after a parade. I hope she took a bleach bath afterward.
Edited at 2017-07-13 05:05 pm (UTC)
They did a cover of Green Light though earlier today that needs to be deleted from history, it wasn't good.
i am HERE for this new pop era
but yeah they're throwing a legit fit over it, it's so funny. ofc most of them just happen to be straight men