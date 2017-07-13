I am loving Arcade Fire lately and I have never been a fan. Everything Now, Creature Comfort, this... the only one I haven't liked is Signs of Life.



As a native of New Orleans, I cannot believe she was sitting on the ground after a parade. I hope she took a bleach bath afterward.

Yeah, I've never really had a strong opinion about them either way but I'm digging these new songs.

hated signs of life and everything now (the pan flute really bugs me idk). creature comfort is a really solid track however and this one seems just as awesome (and yassss regine on main vocals!)



Edited at 2017-07-13 05:05 pm (UTC)

I'm seeing them in a couple months and I'm so fucking excited. The last time I saw them it was a fucking blast.



They did a cover of Green Light though earlier today that needs to be deleted from history, it wasn't good. Reply

Wow, this song is a B O P

Slay us, Regine!

i'm living for all the meltdowns they're causing among their fanbase tbh

i am HERE for this new pop era



i am HERE for this new pop era Reply

lol are they pissed because they've gone full electronic? they've been leaning in that direction for a while.

mte this shouldn't be surprising



but yeah they're throwing a legit fit over it, it's so funny. ofc most of them just happen to be straight men Reply

Really? lol, this feels like a natural progression of their music. I mean, it's not like they've gone full Radiohead.

omg I can't stop listening to this song. I wish I could see them play in a smaller venue. I'm kicking myself for not going to one of their concerts early on, I've been a fan since Funeral.

Yeah, small venues for them are long gone.

i've been a fan since the beginning and have seen them on every tour and a bunch of festivals over the years. it's really interesting to see them go from playing intimate theatres to these huge arenas.

i'll be seeing them on wednesday! I should probably give their new stuff a listen but I loved Reflektor so much that the difference is kind of jarring

