Louis Tomlinson releases another "Back to You" teaser & the lyrics
Back To You
Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals
[Verse 1: Bebe Rexha]
I know you say you know me, know me well
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha]
I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
[Chorus: Bebe Rexha]
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you
[Verse 2: Louis Tomlinson]
I know my friends they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried
You got me cornered and my hands are tied
[Pre-Chorus: Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha]
You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
[Chorus: Louis Tomlinson]
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
[Bridge: Louis Tomlinson]
And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no
[Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Louis Tomlinson]
Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again
[Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Louis Tomlinson]
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
Back to you
I just keep on coming back to you
Did you think Louis would be the one to serve us some kind of Lana Del Rey realness, ONTD?
And, who out of 1D writes the best/worst lyrics?
just visually speaking idk about their insides
or his vocals tbh
But, he just looks squished
his face looks like something that would be on an insect that comes out in the darkness to eat the crumbs off a kitchen floor
Omg, stop!
Liam's line about having been in 1d disqualifies him
i miss louis. i hope he releases an album soon.
i've missed his fucking voice so fucking much and because i love all the boys i've been like yay good job be successful but louis has always been my problematic fav™ and i can't physically wait anymore for him to unleash himself on the world
i have a lot of feelings about this
i'm v embarrassed for her.
yes but what about louis' closed off body language with his fake son ?
they will just never stop being the worst
it's like... almost like an experiment ? when will it end ?
bc i did share a larry's breakdown when they realised if larry wasn't real it meant that louis was just a shitty father that got some random impregranted and it was like.... TA DA DA DA...
And for worse:
meanwhile niall's struggle vocals are on point. like what world?
I had the highest hopes for him and he has disappointed me at every turn with these choices so I'm gonna judge the hell out of him. (doesn't mean I'm holding out hope his solo stuff will be better though, I'm weak.)
I like LP's, just cause spring/summer I want beats. I don't expect deep lyrics or anything just give me a beat.
So LT may get my attention.
The others I don't care about their efforts, I actually shrug at them.
