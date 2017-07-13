Louis Tomlinson releases another "Back to You" teaser & the lyrics

I see him being the one who has to get a reality show to support himself Reply

Thread

Link

idk anything about 1d but this one is the ugliest one i think

just visually speaking idk about their insides Reply

Thread

Link

his insides ain't great either

or his vocals tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he were taller, I could see him being hot



But, he just looks squished Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if he were taller i'd be even more intimidated tbh

his face looks like something that would be on an insect that comes out in the darkness to eat the crumbs off a kitchen floor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his stans forget but he's a racist, woman punching asshole...so definitely ugly on the inside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get these teasers for every damn single thing, I'll be honest. Louis, Lime, Selena whomever it's just a bit over saturation imo Reply

Thread

Link

never really paid attention to most of their lyrics but I did like Harry's bit about "even my phone misses your calls"



Liam's line about having been in 1d disqualifies him Reply

Thread

Link

i can already tell based on just the music that i'm going to like this (is that a major to minor key change? i'm trying to find an eloquent and correct way to describe that specific note change ((like hello by lionel ritchie and also the high note in roulette))







i miss louis. i hope he releases an album soon. Reply

Thread

Link

We're on the same page because I noticed the chord changes, too. It could easily go into "hymn for the weekend" by Coldplay with the oh, oh oh, oh oh, but it changes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://three-things-sid.tumblr.com/p ost/162944144816/softhie-so-if-u-put-the-i ntro-the-bridge-and not sure how to embed from tumblr, but someone put all the teasers together, and it gives you a good idea what the song's gonna sound like imo: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh this makes me feel weird inside!!!!!!!! but that good kind?



i've missed his fucking voice so fucking much and because i love all the boys i've been like yay good job be successful but louis has always been my problematic fav™ and i can't physically wait anymore for him to unleash himself on the world



















i have a lot of feelings about this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have a (college aged) half sister. she has her last name on facebook set as "tomlinson."



i'm v embarrassed for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to admit, the piano and beat has been stuck in my head. I think I'll like this. His voice may not be that great but the song might be a bop.



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





yes but what about louis' closed off body language with his fake son ? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm literally too exhausted to be amused or disturbed or infuriated by larries anymore



they will just never stop being the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had to take a break recently so i was out of the loop but they're back to being amusing for me



it's like... almost like an experiment ? when will it end ?



bc i did share a larry's breakdown when they realised if larry wasn't real it meant that louis was just a shitty father that got some random impregranted and it was like.... TA DA DA DA... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and then they wonder why he rarely shares pics of his son. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The comments...Larries have selective memory. They always go on about how it's weird that his family never acknowledges Freddie...they have numerous times. And do they not realize Louis and Briana are not together? They're Co parenting! I'm sure if they were dating there would be way more family like pictures. Also, He was in Louis' mothers obituary ffs. They won't stop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are also pictures of Louis & Freddie at his families and sisters' houses that can be seen in the background of pics they have posted, but those were obviously placed by ~management. Plus, Briana's own step-dad said that Louis sees Freddie at least every second day when he's in LA, after they harassed him to comment and then promptly ignored what he said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm excited for it and I think louis and Harry have the best lyrics aka they have some clever lines occasionally in their music. Harry can't write a chorus. He just repeats the same word/line. Reply

Thread

Link





And for worse:

I agree, Harry's lyrics seem a lot better when sung than on paper (like the "I'm gonna pay for this" line), but his choruses are weak. Louis has the best track record with lyrics so far imo.And for worse: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked liams 1d songs but his solo stuff has me scratching my head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liam's voice is actually my favourite, so I'm just super bitter that he's wasting it on stuff like that. I wanted Michael Buble like ballads from him, not this try hard mess. =( His lower register is so good, his line in that charity single actually gave me goosebumps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. he and zayn have disappointed me with their choices thus far-- not necessarily the style (though liam has been a bit ott) but their songs don't seem to crescendo at all or show off their actual range/ability



meanwhile niall's struggle vocals are on point. like what world? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Niall and Louis just know that their voices have its limits so they are careful to utilise them right, while Zayn and Liam don't put that much thought into it. But, yeah, it's definitely strange. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you don't even know ONE Liam song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I had the highest hopes for him and he has disappointed me at every turn with these choices so I'm gonna judge the hell out of him. (doesn't mean I'm holding out hope his solo stuff will be better though, I'm weak.)



I had the highest hopes for him and he has disappointed me at every turn with these choices so I'm gonna judge the hell out of him. (doesn't mean I'm holding out hope his solo stuff will be better though, I'm weak.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah...coldplay did this better with hymn for the weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

N's stuff is nice, a few spins I wouldn't change the station if it came on.

I like LP's, just cause spring/summer I want beats. I don't expect deep lyrics or anything just give me a beat.

So LT may get my attention.

The others I don't care about their efforts, I actually shrug at them. Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

edm coldplay? Reply

Thread

Link

the insanity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also this is obviously about eleanor, and neither of them have any shame about the distance between his breakup with danielle and his re-dating eleanor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...the fuck is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we still don't know how Liam writes though, so we cann hardly judge Reply

Thread

Link

He thought that STD was a good enough song to make it his first single, so I'm gonna judge the hell out of him! He can do better. It's not like I expected anything from Louis or Neil, but I had high hopes for Liam, since he is clearly talented, and could deliver. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you can judge the song and his choice but not really his writing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link