Interview with The Expanse showrunner Naren Shankar, plus twitter roundup



* What he liked about 'CSI' in the early years was that it was a unique way of doing a crime drama, but as the show went on it became more and more disassociated from the reality of murder and loss, and more interested in the fetishization of blood and gore in a kind of high-style way. It’s very digestible as entertainment and very fun, but kind of wears you down after a while. So after that he wanted to go back to genre. He tried rebooing with Ronald D. Moore 'The Wild, Wild West', but couldn't get it off the ground.



* When he first got sent the pilot for 'The Expanse' from his agent, he saw it was being set up at SyFy, didn't read the email and just hit trash. He hated SyFy's programming for a long time and found that after 'Battlestar Galactica' they didn't make anything that he liked. Felt that SyFy channel didn't really understand its identity, that there was no reason shows like 'The Walking Dead' or 'Breaking Bad' couldn't have been on their air. They used to have a much higher profile than AMC, but they missed the boat because they turned their back on the very programming that their audience wanted.



* Every show is its own unique thing, none of them are easy, but your emphasis goes to different places depending on what you’re trying to make. With 'The Expanse', because of the way they decided to have real physics or sort of a more accurate portrayal of space, there came a whole raft of physical issues they had to deal with both on the page and in production. On The Expanse, they try as much as humanly possible to make things real or realistic. But what they cheat all the time is the length of voyages and distances, because those things are impossible to compress, or to express in interesting ways dramatically.



* The storylines on The Expanse affect people in these widely disparate far-flung places. So they wanted to give each character and storyline a piece of the puzzle, but only the audience gets the whole story. As a writer, what it necessitates is you have to be aware of the interaction of those storylines at all times. And you have to focus on what your characters know in a particular place and what they don’t know and yet use all of these elements in concert to tell a larger story to the audience at any given time. The show is dense, there’s no question about it. It’s a complicated show. It’s highly bingeable, but you gotta be paying attention.



