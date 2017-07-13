2017 Primetime Emmy nominations livestream & live discussion post
The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced live starting 11:30am EST/8:30am PST, by Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky. Livestream above for major categories, but the fill nominees list will be here soon after: http://www.emmys.com/nominations
TOP CATEGORIES NODS UNDER THE CUT
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld")
Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul")
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Source: http://www.emmys.com/nominations
Still need to catch up on a bunch though (Handmaid's Tale, for example)
For Comedy? Master of None and The Good Place.
I'd be happy if Stranger Things, This is Us, or The Handmaid's Tale won.
(But Keri should win it this year)
At least BCS made it.
I think the americans will end without ever winning best drama but if keri doesnt win this year or the next i will riot
I have given up on TA ever getting the awards recognition it deserves.
I want Nicole to win the Emmy. Work on that EGOT!
