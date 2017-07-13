2017 Primetime Emmy nominations livestream & live discussion post

fav show this season? Reply

Handmaid's Tale for me. Reply

oooooooooooooooo that's tough. It's a tie for me btwn big little lies and handmaid's tale.



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies. Reply

the leftovers Reply

Big Little Lies and Westworld



Still need to catch up on a bunch though (Handmaid's Tale, for example) Reply

Big little lies and the oa but I don't see the later getting any awards love even though it should Reply

IA Brit Marling is great in The OA. Reply

The OA is too fucking weird for the emmys (and most humans) Reply

Oh I loved The OA too! But yeah, def too weird for the Emmys. Reply

Donward Dog Reply

Big Little Lies. The overall season of the Americans was okay...but Kerri and Matthew killed it Reply

The OA, The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies Reply

Considering only new tv shows, Feud was amazing. I havent watched many of the new shows coming out though Reply

Big Little Lies for sure Reply

Big Little Lies Reply

BLL for sure Reply

casual on hulu and BLL



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:23 pm (UTC) Reply

The Good Place for comedy, Handmaid's Tale for drama and Big Little Lies for limited series. Reply

Better Call Saul



The Crown and Big Little Lies

Better Call Saul and Handmaid's Tale Reply

Big Little Lies Reply

the handmaid's tale, American gods and the leftovers



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

The Handmaid's Tale, definitely my favorite.



For Comedy? Master of None and The Good Place.



I'd be happy if Stranger Things, This is Us, or The Handmaid's Tale won. Reply

Westworld, Handmaid's Tale, and The Crown. Reply

THE LEFTOVERS Reply

jimmy fallon seeeeething right now Reply

That's a pretty big time zone difference, OP! Reply

lmao whoops fixed Reply

Yay for Ben getting nominated for The Earliest Show! And Lauren too! Reply

WHAT Reply

Wait, did Fallon not get a nom? lmao Reply

They just won't let Modern Family go, but I'm happy for Atlanta. Reply

and none for Fallon



hehe Reply

Yay for Moss. And yay for Viola making it again, even though her show is nonsensical trash (same for JLD tbh). Reply

I love that Viola has a spot there even if HTAWM is trash, like she is that good!!



(But Keri should win it this year) Reply

I'm kind of surprised by Milo's nomination. Reply

Same but he'll never win. Reply

for him, the nom will be enough lmao Reply

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld Reply

YAY WESTWORLD Reply

Stranger Things but not The Americans?? LMAO, those awards are a joke, stranger things is sooo overrated, yikes.



At least BCS made it. Reply

stranger things is straight up trash. Reply

Yeah, I liked Stranger Things but come on, it is definitely not as good as the Americans!! Reply

MTE! Stranger Things is garbage compared to The Americans, the hype around the show is so ott.



I think the americans will end without ever winning best drama but if keri doesnt win this year or the next i will riot Reply

Didn't Stranger Things also get nominated last year? Reply

Or House of Cards...



I have given up on TA ever getting the awards recognition it deserves. Reply

Yay for Handmaid's Tale. Reply

rly? @ stranger things and this is us Reply

and none for game of thrones? lmao excellent Reply

I'm probably 1 out of 10 or so people that still care about House of Cards and even I wonder how the hell it keeps on getting nominated for awards tbh Reply

BCS was really good this season. Michael McKean killed it in particular. Reply

I cannot believe Jess from Gilmore Girls is nominated for an Emmy what a world we live in. Reply

Jess and Rory both. Alexis was nominated for The Handmaid's Tale (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series). Reply

I love it ha. I definitely thought about that too. Reply

YESSSS Nicole and Reese!!!



I want Nicole to win the Emmy. Work on that EGOT! Reply

Atlanta, The Night Of, Handmaid's Tale, BLL and even American Crime...!!! I'm happy so far. Except for Feud. Reply

Viola Davis, HTGAWM

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Even Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards Reply

Not enough for the Americans! But at least RuPaul's Drag Race got nominated again Reply

Sterling K Brown

Anthony Hopkins

Bob Odenkirk

Matthew Rhys

Liev Schrieber

Kevin Spacey

Milo Ventimiglia Reply

the list in the post has bob left out and i was shook. thank god Reply

That's why I came in here, like what?! Reply

