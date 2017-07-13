PoA - trio backs

2017 Primetime Emmy nominations livestream & live discussion post




The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced live starting 11:30am EST/8:30am PST, by Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky. Livestream above for major categories, but the fill nominees list will be here soon after: http://www.emmys.com/nominations

TOP CATEGORIES NODS UNDER THE CUT

Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld")
Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul")
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor

Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius

Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards

Source: http://www.emmys.com/nominations
https://www.facebook.com/televisionacad/videos/10154751005558193/
