Jennifer Garner and Chelsea Handler Have A Girls' Night Out

Omg the pettiness! lololol I didn't know Jen had it in ha Reply

Thread

Link

this was chelseas idea lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, that's a standard celeb restaurant choice, so not really surprising. Reply

Thread

Link

it would be like kendall jenner going to nobu with a new dude and harry going to nobu with a new girl the next day lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes much less sense to me that the original example, lol.



I mean, I get what you (and others) are saying about it being a petty choice but it's not like she had a hot new dude with her... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. Those two barely dated. This is a former married couple with a ton of drama. The context matters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fascinating Reply

Thread

Link





Jen is feeling p e t t y Jen is feeling p e t t y Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know she's friends with Chelsea, will people use that against her? Reply

Thread

Link

Of course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, it certainly doesn't reflect well on her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant think of a better person to have a girls night out with ! Reply

Thread

Link

loving the icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Your icon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this is gonna get fun eh...petty but fun... Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, I LOVE IT! I loathe Chelsea Handler but I'm loving the concept here. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao is chelsea just the go-to girl for scorned ex-wives? she's collecting them at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

it really seems so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kind of love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya, chelsea can viciously diss the ex and his new partner's relationship while the scorned ex can smile, laugh and not partake in the nastiness being said.



like we know what Chelsea has said in public about Angelina.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't really like Chelsea, but the gossip is that apparently she the polar opposite of Ellen Degeneres. Ellen has the public image of a saint, but is actually terrible in real life. And Chelsea has the whole bitch persona thing going on, but is a great person and the most loyal friend you could ask for.



I don't know how much of that is true, but it would explain why all the celeb ladies love her.



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Scorned ex-wives named Jennifer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh shes the type of person id want to go out with after a break up. likes to drink, talk shit, and is single herself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

unless this place is like the nice guy (where celebs go just to get papped), then this is ridiculously petty. am here for it tho, lol Reply

Thread

Link

It is just like that, tbh, read their yelp reviews. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's exactly what it is. It wouldn't even surprise me if they were at the same time with different people. There'd still be 10 other celebs at the same time, and it's set up so they'd never see or run into each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jennifer's face is so intense Reply

Thread

Link

She knows what shes doing. Reply

Thread

Link

She's winning this divorce Reply

Thread

Link

Girl, you were a cheater too. The pettiness is hilarious. But you did stay with him all those years Reply

Thread

Link

right she's no better tbh. it sucks what happened but she's not above it either so 💁🏻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this might be a controversial thought but cheating is worse when you have a family tbh





(and i say this as thinking all cheaters are assholes) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its not controversial, its facts. having kids involved in your mess makes it a lot worse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I definitely agree with you here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup...she was a serial cheater and social climber, so how you get em is how you lose em, oop. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

was she?? Is it well known? then again she was never a huge celeb so I probs never got major gossip site buzz Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link