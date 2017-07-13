Gary Oldman readying for his 2nd Academy Award nod with new trailer for Oscar-bait 'Darkest Hour'

lol yikes, poor Brian Cox; he just did a Churchill movie and it was kinda ignored. Oldman's sf overdue for an Oscar, tho (he should've been up for Sid & Nancy and/or Immortal Beloved imo), so it's okay. Reply

i just saw that version a few days ago too. it was ok but brian didn't really do it for me as churchill, weirdly enough (i mean he wasn't distractingly bad like john lithgow, but still). Reply

anti-Semite playing an anti-Semite in a ww2 movie. Reply

It's the ciiiircle of liiiiife~ Reply

i was gonna say...

dude is a piece of shit. Reply

oop Reply

Mte Reply

A perfect casting really Reply

looks like john lithgow again in the thumbnail. Reply

I'm all for a new movie from Joe Wright. But Gary Oldman as Churchill? Ehhhhhh Reply

oh it's a joe wright movie? I wish he'd do more Jane Austen adaptations. His P&P is my favourite movie ever, no joke. Reply

SAME, I've probably watched that movie more than any other. It's so comforting. Reply

who cares? but hollywood loves their flawed actors so he could win. Reply

Ew forever @ Gary Oldman Reply

Ugh it has the make up and it's based off a well known person in WWII. Shoe in for a nom Reply

I feel like I read that this was an absolute mess and the studio didn't know what to do with it? Or maybe I'm thinking of something else. Reply

wow make-up people did an amazing job Reply

Can't wait for an entire press tour where everyone just forgets he's an awful anti-semite who is A-okay with Mel Gibson. Reply

he's gonna have focus features backing his ass, so i reckon they'll make sure to push that narrative away



or people being all 'but he was sirius black, he can't be terrible! we love him!' Reply

boring



lily james has rly grown on me tho Reply

same i loved her in Driver Baby lmao Reply

same, she was my fav part lol Reply

I've liked her since Downton. Her character could have easily grated, but she brought a charm to it that kept her from being annoying. Reply

She is very charming Reply

I like her a lot too. Her part in Baby Driver was very thinly written but she's so charming on-screen that you end up caring about the character anyways. Reply

keep it



I'm all in for Timotheé Chalamet tbh! Ageism be damned! Reply

yas the young king chalamet is coming Reply

i'm always gonna remember him as that annoying fucking shit from homeland, and i still haven't shaken that off Reply

lol, mte. It's totally gonna taint this movie for me. Reply

ontd is gonna be a mess over that movie Reply

Parent

hard pass Reply

