Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity
Fashion is in the midst of a genderquake. Read the full story from @voguemagazine’s new August issue. https://t.co/xrCIlDuCZq— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) July 13, 2017
Zayn and Gigi are on the August cover of Vogue as examples of how the new generation embraces gender fluidity.
“I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Hadid, 22, flicks a lock of dyed-green hair out of her boyfriend’s eyes as she poses the question.
“Yeah, but same,” replies Malik, 24. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?”
“The Anna Sui?” asks Hadid.
“Yeah,” Malik says. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”
Hadid nods vigorously. “Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .”
Zayn is a fashion icon and this is a fact confirmed by NASA, and solid scientific evidence provided by Steven Hawking himself! pic.twitter.com/98Pu15cxEM— Daily Zayn Looks (@ZaynsServing) July 13, 2017
“If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat,” Hadid says, “I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?”
“With social media, the world’s gotten very small,” he says, “and it can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.”
SOURCE
SOURCE
Www.reddit.com/r/terfisaslur
Www.terfmeanslesbian.tumblr.com
TERF is just used to silence
gigi and zayn did not ask to be part of this narrative tbh.
they ask to be part of every goddamn narrative
Edited at 2017-07-13 03:04 pm (UTC)
“If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat,” Hadid says, “I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?”
...lmao
Are these the same people who said Harry Styles was a gay icon for using pink on his album cover?
Harry stans on Twitter r so mad about this lol
Edited at 2017-07-13 03:11 pm (UTC)
lmao what wisdom
She also thought that I didn't know what triggered was because I was silent when she used it. "Do you even know what that word means?" is2g