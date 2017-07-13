Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity

In b4 TERFS Reply

The first one lmfaoooo embarrassing Reply

lol i wonder if they ever get exhausted from being this embarrassing Reply

ty



TERF is just used to silence Reply

that first one omg Reply

Thread



Ah, never knew wtf this meant but Jesus Christ lol Reply

hmm, I've seen this b4 Reply

i think wearing your boyfriends/girlfriends clothes is different than being gender fluid tho??? Reply

VERY different lmao Reply

Thread



No, sorry. Don't you see the flowers on his suit? Reply

Thread



Right like... Reply

Thread



lmfao ikr Reply

Thread



Right!!!! I was just like okay, you have similar styles and share clothes - couples do that. Hell, my parents used to do it to save money on clothes lol Reply

Thread



ya i wasn't aware my habit of stealing guys' clothes from them made me genderfluid. Reply

Thread



Nope. They are now part of LGBTQ+ and you will deal. Reply

Thread



Lmao mte. Reply

Thread



tell that to vogue.



gigi and zayn did not ask to be part of this narrative tbh. Reply

Thread



puuuhleeeeeaaasseeeee

they ask to be part of every goddamn narrative Reply

Right? I'm like.... what... why even bring gender into this Reply

Thread



Very. The way I understand it (and I'm still learning, but this seems fairly clear to me?) I've only ever identified as a woman. My ex is a man and has only ever identified as a man. But we used to trade some items all the time. But as far as genders go, we've never worn the others clothes and felt like we identified as a man/woman.



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:04 pm (UTC)

Thread



Yes, lol. They're talking about something closer to "androgyny." And there's nothing new about androgynous fashion. Reply

Thread



ikr lol Reply

Thread



I was hoping someone said this. I find this ridiculous.



Reply

Thread



is it? Reply

Thread



Lol yeah I rolled my eyes so fucking hard at this. Reply

Thread



MFTE! Theyre making it sound like they're revolutionary. Like have a few seats Reply

Thread



mte queen iris. imo clothes are a part of gender stereoyping, but not necessarily gender identity/fluidity Reply

Thread



Right?? I wear my husband's clothes on the regular, plus I've bought multiple jackets similar to his from the men's section bc they're cute and comfy tbh lol. Clothing in general tends to reinforces gender stereotypes (especially kids clothing UGH one of my biggest annoyances. My husband even comments on it now, he's heard it from me so much haha). Reply

Thread



gender isn't even real Reply

How Can Gender Be Real If Our Eyes Aren't Real? Reply

Thread



“If Zayn’s wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat,” Hadid says, “I mean—I’d wear that, too. It’s just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?”



...lmao Reply

its about the shapes!! Reply

Thread



lol, they sound so dumb in those quotes Reply

Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. lmao i'm done Reply

Thread



This reminds me of aziz ansari in park and rec when he gets emotional over the shapes in an abstract painting lmao. I can't find the pic! Reply

They sound like fucking simpletons I can't. Reply

Thread



lol they should just stick to taking photos... Reply

Link

So stupid and delusional. They need to stop talking Reply

Thread



they both sound so dumb Reply

Omg seriously? Genderfluid because he wore his girlfriend's t-shirt??



Are these the same people who said Harry Styles was a gay icon for using pink on his album cover? Reply

Um, Harry also took photos in water which is "almost uniquely femme"! Reply

Thread



the fuck? Reply

*pink water, that's important because a MAN with something pink? Revolutionary Reply

Thread



HDU harry had long hair AND tweeted about the women's march!!!! Reply

Thread



Ok but the true vanguard was *clearly* Jaden Smith. Reply

Thread



Pink wasn't even considered a color for girls until around the 50's or some shit. I've seen dudes on the red carpet wear pink n they never got called gay icons or genderfluid. Reply

Thread



Yeah, Vogue can start in on this when they don't style him in men's suits and he starts wearing his girlfriend's floor-length red carpet gowns. Reply

Thread



I'll talk to Jay about this. Reply

lmfao YES Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



looool Reply

Thread



loool Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



lmfao Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



HAHA Reply

Thread



HAHAHAHAHAH BLESS Reply

Thread



nnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Thread



BYE LMAO Reply

Thread



Lmao Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



Lmao Reply

Thread



lmao thank u Reply

Thread



NNNNN EWJFIOEGTK53TLWRSFD Reply

Thread



I'm glad an immigrant Muslim and a Palestinian are on the cover of US vogue idgaf



Harry stans on Twitter r so mad about this lol Reply

lmao I imagine Reply

Thread



they always are lol Reply

Thread



It is a really cute cover imo Reply

Thread



when are harries not mad about something tho Reply

Thread



Yas represent! Reply

Thread



Zayn isn't an immigrant? Reply

Thread



Yeah, I didn't think he was either. I know he has a house in LA and he's been spending a lot of time in the US because of Gigi but I'm pretty sure his primary residence is still his house in London. Reply

Harry did the gender fluidity thing before it was cool with his pics with PINK water, so they are right to be mad about that /S



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:11 pm (UTC)

Thread



How is he an immigrant? He just seems to be in America on a work visa. Did he apply for permanent residence in America? Reply

Thread



groundbreaking Reply

It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes.



lmao what wisdom Reply

makes u think Reply

Thread



Don't think they're actually gender fluid. They're def dumb, though. Reply

Some girl at work was explaining to me all about gender fluidity, she's such a nice girl so I just agreed along with her but when I asked where she had heard all of these terms she said tumblr, I couldn't help but giggle. She called me a aeromantic or something, idk apparently it's a thing. Reply

aerosols makes you horny sis? Reply

Thread



It's the only thing that makes me horny sis. Reply

I had a similar experience with a 17 year old girl explaining how she changes gender everyday. 🤔



She also thought that I didn't know what triggered was because I was silent when she used it. "Do you even know what that word means?" is2g Reply

lmao that's so dumb Reply

Thread



do you mean aromantic? Not having any romantic feelings towards anyone, you view people as friends not lovers



Reply

Please. This sort of androgyny has been going on for decades. Renaming it and acting like it's some new identity is dumb. Reply

mte these instacelebs so culturally illiterate. i doubt either of these two have read a legit book cover to cover Reply

Thread



um excuse you but i'm p sure they will like sit down and read an entire instagram caption Reply

Thread



Vogue is trying really hard to connect to this generation, it's almost as embarrassing as Dolce & Gabbana using vine/instagram/youtube "stars" on their runways Reply

Thread



seriously Reply

Thread



THIS SFM! Reply

Thread



