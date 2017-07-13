Harry Styles Receives Positive Reviews for Dunkirk
The casting of pop superstar Harry Styles for the movie Dunkirk has raised a few eyebrows, but it looks like Harry and director Christopher Nolan are going to be vindicated with critics praising Harry's acting debut:
.@Harry_Styles has been praised by critics for his debut acting role in #Dunkirk https://t.co/yWrslsd2qD pic.twitter.com/upbzUFMqpk— HELLO! (@hellomag) July 12, 2017
If your big #Dunkirk question is "So is Harry Styles any good?", I have the answer: he's good. Acquits himself admirably. Points for Styles. pic.twitter.com/96dkWxIWUA— Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) July 10, 2017
#Dunkirk packs a wallop but VERY different Nolan movie. Def see on IMAX. Tom Hardy has 10 lines & is amazing. Harry Styles can act people!!! pic.twitter.com/uyG6rR0NV1— Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) July 10, 2017
#Dunkirk is an astonishing piece of work. Bold. Breathtaking. Intense. A phenomenal war film. And, yes, Harry Styles can act. A triumph.— Chris Wasser (@chriswasser) July 11, 2017
Dunkirk: an immense achievement. (And Harry Styles is really good.)— boydhilton (@boydhilton) July 11, 2017
And for those asking: Harry Styles does well in DUNKIRK, was pleasantly surprised.— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) July 10, 2017
SOURCE: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Get that EGOT, Harold!
oh.
I feel an EGOT in 10 years.
Oh! I forgot my friend in France was an extra for a few weeks.
Edited at 2017-07-13 01:36 pm (UTC)
I cannot believe I'm being forced to say "but what about opportunities for young white male British actors?!?!", but honestly. Give some amazing drama student this chance.
you mean ANOTHER ugly posh fucker? pass
and like the other user said: there are only white british males in this film
his PR team clearly bought christopher nolan and every other interviewer, sf transparent
i won't be shocked if they're giving out movie tickets with his tour as well.