Harry Styles Receives Positive Reviews for Dunkirk

except now everyone will be all "he didn't live up to the hype" Reply

ONTD just loves to be bitter, but so far both critics and the general public seem to love him, right now they want him to do well. Reply

dead at ontd being all like "he just vanished" in the last post. this dude's here to stay Reply

He just took like 1 month away. Plus he lost his stepdad and is back promoting a couple weeks later. He's doing Fallon, The Today Show, radio, and press junkets. Lol idk where this "He's fading fast" narrative is coming from lol Reply

idgi just bc someone isn't in ur face every single day doesn't mean he's losing hype . i'm seeing gp praise and critical acclaim articles on a daily basis lmao Reply

from the ztans Reply

Well, in terms of his music career, it won't last long if he doesn't get some type of hit single. His current business model is built off his fanbase and hype. That can't carry a second album release. So, he needs to figure out how to make a single or two that is authentic to him that will also receive airplay. Otherwise, he will fade on a musical front. Reply

The month off makes even more sense now. He's already done 4-5 days of press junkets and only like maybe 1 day worth has been released and it already feels like he's everywhere. He's doing more promo now then he did for the entire album single and album launch Reply

Ikr? If you'd believe the comments he'd be both, fading into irrelevancy and overexposing himself, at the same time. Reply

future academy award winning star

I feel an EGOT in 10 years. Reply

lucyj_ford: Wake up Legally Blonde haters because even @Harry_Styles agrees it is a masterpiece #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/4Dpd6BrDnd — Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) July 13, 2017

He's starting his promo for it now. We'll be seeing a lot of him for a couple weeks. He's also a Legally Blonde fan. Interviewer should've asked him to do the bend and snap. He's used to embarrassing himself anyways lol Reply

i think he's ugly af but he's cute in this video tbh. Reply

Lmao he's definitely better in motion imo. Reply

He's less ugly with a haircut. Reply

well, he's right. it is a masterpiece. Reply

Legally Blonde is a feminist masterpiece tbh Reply

Omg I died at his "Well...second," with his smiley little finger guns. Reply

I want to see his scenes but I'm not interested in anymore war movies...maybe months later someone will put his scenes together.



Oh! I forgot my friend in France was an extra for a few weeks.



Edited at 2017-07-13 01:36 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't believe I'm gonna pay to go see this movie Reply

i'm gonna take my dad to see it because he loves nolan and i love cillian Reply

I cannot believe I'm being forced to say "but what about opportunities for young white male British actors?!?!", but honestly. Give some amazing drama student this chance. I cannot believe I'm being forced to say "but what about opportunities for young white male British actors?!?!", but honestly. Give some amazing drama student this chance. Reply

lmao don't make me defend harry, this movie doesn't even have a lead much less a need for white british dudes. there's like 1000 white men in this film. Reply

"Give some amazing drama student this chance."



you mean ANOTHER ugly posh fucker? pass



and like the other user said: there are only white british males in this film Reply

seeing this sausage fest next wednesday in imax, it better be fucking good Reply

I'm not sure I care enough about war movies to watch this this white sausage fest. Man, it must be annoying for Cillian and everyone else in this film lmfao. Reply

he'll get an oscar sooner than a tag on here Reply

ha

tell me about it! Reply

OOP Reply

May it happen so ontd can seethe. Reply

Please don't encourage him. Reply

good for ha Reply

stop with these new icons! Reply

he's come such a long way~ Reply

LMFAO THIS ICONIC GUEST ROLE Reply

uhhhh



his PR team clearly bought christopher nolan and every other interviewer, sf transparent



i won't be shocked if they're giving out movie tickets with his tour as well.



LOL Reply

rmr when someone here claimed 180k of his first week sales came from free concert tix or something dkkjdfhg



Reply

lmaoo Reply

byeeeee Reply

