flawless. spirit animal. queen.



(Gieljan, ge had gelijk) Reply

Thread

Link

Wie is Gieljan? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



this is not the bop of the year. its the bop of the century. Reply

Thread

Link

OT but I've been in love with Seo Kang Joon since he was on Cunning Single Lady. Has he been in anything good recently so that I can watch his beautiful face again?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really think she's gonna get Grammy noms for this album. She is coming back HARD! <3 <3 Album of the year!!!



Edited at 2017-07-13 12:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I think so too. She sounds amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want good things for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Qt song Reply

Thread

Link

i need for all of existence to let her win this year and every year hereafter Reply

Thread

Link

i LOVE kesha so much and I'm so happy for her. This song is fun and it slays. Come through queen! Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit I'm so here for this song Reply

Thread

Link

I can see the chorus getting used a lot, like in video edits and the whole song in a buncha lipsyncs. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh straight girls are gonna eat this shit up. I can already see them drunk dancing to this at some straight bar called "The Porch" or something Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Adjective Noun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao @ "The Porch." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn bitch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg you came for meeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMIGN @ THIS EXPOSURE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very catchy! Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Sharon :( Reply

Thread

Link

This song features the dap-tones horns and Sharon Jones made music with them (they also made music with Amy Winehouse). Sharon Jones is featured in this video. She passed on last november from cancer so this video must have been made a while ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesss! she deserves nothing but the best Reply

Thread

Link

Oh damn, I love this this. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeeeeeeeeesssssssssssss!!!!!! I am so here for the horns! I can't wait to hear this full album. Reply

Thread

Link