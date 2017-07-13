73 Questions With Gigi Hadid
- Lists her 10 favorite Taylor Swift songs
- Talks about Zayn's tattoos and their most romantic date
- Her style icons are the Olsen twins and Rihanna
- Shows off her volleyball and boxing skills
- Says she goes to bed about midnight and often falls asleep with her makeup on
- She wants to have kids
- Likes to have chips and guac at shoots
- Takes a selfie with her Gigi Barbie
source
I didn't watch... what did she say about Z?
Chicken and sweetcorn pie
Lol that sounds good.
lmao
zayn just posted that he and gigi are on the vogue cover for next month lol.
I think Gigi cute/sweet and I definitely like her most of the nepotism models. She's lost so much weight though, it's kind of sad and alarming.
And I swear the only reason she's no longer BFF(aeaeaeae) with Candle J is because Gigi doesn't hate/is still close with Taylor Swift. Kendall and Gigi were attached at the hip, so I'm just thinking that's a part of it.
i like her cover with zayn. anna stays embarrassing
actually never mind a muslim and a hald Palestinian on the cover of US vogue is great
Edited at 2017-07-13 01:21 pm (UTC)
emma stone wasn't awkward either but hers was super boring.