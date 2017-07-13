73 Questions With Gigi Hadid

I love watching her for volleyball. Also her list of Taylor songs is solid. Reply

This one was kind of awkward Reply

Really? I feel she is the least awkward person to do the 73 questions. She made it look so natural when it´s all scripted. Go watch other interviews, even seasoned ACTORS were awkward af in these. Reply

Maybe not awkward, just idk forced. I wish these videos didn't sound so rehearsed. Reply

GIGI is the least awk of these? sis go watch nicole kidman's video and then watch it again. Reply

She sounds like she is yelling Reply

I didn't watch... what did she say about Z? Reply

the most romantic thing he has done was take her on a boat? She likes his chicken and sweetcorn pie that he makes. Reply

Chicken and sweetcorn pie

Lol that sounds good. Reply

god she's boring Reply

She's cute and I like her energy. She's the only one among the nepotism models I can stand. Reply

What about Cara? Reply

This was actually cute. She seems cool. Reply

i hate her speaking voice, but she's so gorgeous and seems like she has a nice personality. these are always awkward though. Reply

they're so pretty Reply

i'm sad that this cover was taken with his ugly hair. Reply

they're both so insanely attractive Reply

I really think this drugged out fuckboy is the most beautiful man on the planet. Fml Reply

that face Reply

i love this Reply

they should have forced him to cut this ugly ass hair before the shoot Reply

i like gigi. i think she's got a great personality and that's a lot more than most models.



zayn just posted that he and gigi are on the vogue cover for next month lol. Reply

lmao i was just gonna ask if she's gonna get the september issue this year. another zigi vogue spread, what hustle Reply

i asked in a zayn post yesterday if he would be as popular now without dating her and i feel like this cover answers my question. Reply

I thought this was one of the least awkward of the series. Reply

I think Gigi cute/sweet and I definitely like her most of the nepotism models. She's lost so much weight though, it's kind of sad and alarming. And I swear the only reason she's no longer BFF(aeaeaeae) with Candle J is because Gigi doesn't hate/is still close with Taylor Swift. Kendall and Gigi were attached at the hip, so I'm just thinking that's a part of it. Reply

demi and selena teas Reply

But she eats chips and guac on shoots! Reply

i feel like bella is closer with gigi than kendall. gigi doesn't seem like the ~party hard~ type and bella does, so maybe kendall just fits in more? Reply

they were selling it and inseparable but now it's more kendall and bella Reply

lmao for a sec I was like who is Candle J tho.. Reply

Her taylor list is tragic...stay stay stay? That's literally her worst song



i like her cover with zayn. anna stays embarrassing

actually never mind a muslim and a hald Palestinian on the cover of US vogue is great



Edited at 2017-07-13 01:21 pm (UTC) Reply

stay stay stay AND how you get the girl.... embarrassing Reply

Those songs are only redeemed by the lesbian theories behind them. Reply

gorl bye i won't have this how you get the girl hate. that song serves early 2000's teen movie soundtrack teas and it's perfect for it. Reply

lol I kinda love Stay Stay Stay cause of how bad it is Reply

these videos are so awkward Reply

SJP is the only one who hasn't been horribly awkward and was actually fun to watch.



emma stone wasn't awkward either but hers was super boring. Reply

Nicole Kidman's was really cute Reply

