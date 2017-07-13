queen b

73 Questions With Gigi Hadid



- Lists her 10 favorite Taylor Swift songs
- Talks about Zayn's tattoos and their most romantic date
- Her style icons are the Olsen twins and Rihanna
- Shows off her volleyball and boxing skills
- Says she goes to bed about midnight and often falls asleep with her makeup on
- She wants to have kids
- Likes to have chips and guac at shoots
- Takes a selfie with her Gigi Barbie

source
Tagged: ,