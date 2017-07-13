'Walking Dead' Lawsuit Spills Obscene Emails and Tales of Greed Over TV's Billion-Dollar Hit
- Summer 2011, AMC executives decided to slash the budget and demanded to see all of the season’s scripts up front before shooting.
- In June 2011, Frank Darabont was fired after sending obscene emails to TWD's executive producers and AMC's executives.
- Darabont says the lawsuit is about "AMC’s radically undervaluing The Walking Dead in order not to share profits in a manner reflecting the show’s actual fair market value,”and also "AMC's refusal to share the unprecedented success of the show with the people who actually created that success for them, and about AMC’s self-dealing and corporate greed."
The emails that got him fired
to executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and others,
“Fuck you all for giving me chest pains because of the staggering fucking incompetence, blindness to the important beats, and the beyond-arrogant lack of regard for what is written being exhibited on set every day. I deserve better than a heart attack because people are too stupid to read a script and understand the words. Does anybody disagree with me? Then join the C-cam operator and go find another job that doesn’t involve deliberately fucking up my show scene by scene."
"Why camera operators are being paid when Ray Charles could operate better."
“It’s like we yanked some kid with no experience out of high school and put her in charge of directing a show,” (he compared one of the show’s directors to someone who he worked with who had suffered massive, debilitating strokes.)
To AMC's executive
"Please let's stop invoking 'the writers room,' There IS no writers room, which you know as well as I do. I am the writers room. The fucking lazy assholes who were supposedly going to be my showrunners threw that responsibility on me after wasting five months of my time.”
"YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MOTHERFUCKING SCRIPT! I EVEN CHOOSE MY GODDAMN COMMAS FOR A REASON."
jk you're right.
is this about a cast member? if so I want to know who
They know AMC doesn't want them to say Frank is the reason the show is a success while they are in a lawsuit over that very contention, and they just keep saying exactly that at conventions and in interviews anyway - it's such a huge "fuck you" to AMC and shows a lot of loyalty to Frank.
Sounds like he was talking about the director (most likely Gwyneth Horder-Payton, as someone else said below).
In one email, Darabont asked why camera operators were being paid when “Ray Charles could operate better."
lmao
“It’s like we yanked some kid with no experience out of high school and put her in charge of directing a show,” wrote Darabront.
Yikes, this is barely a blind there were only two women directors in season 2: Gwyneth Horder-Payton and Michelle MacLaren. Seems pretty obvious he was talking about Horder-Payton.
It is very telling that the cast is still loyal to Frank to this day and continue to praise him, even knowing that their employer, AMC, is involved in a massive lawsuit with him and undoubtedly does NOT want them constantly crediting him publicly with the success of the show, which they do.
Frank created the show from the ground up and once AMC knew they had a hit on their hands (and it is, to this day, their only real ratings hit and financially supports their whole network), they canned him. He had to fight with them tooth and nail about everything.
I would bet good money that AMC is only leaking the parts of the email exchanges that make Frank look bad, and that there was some pretty shitty stuff from them, too.
i'm always gonna be on darabont's side in this. amc can fuck off.
It's definitely vulgar! But I can't say I wouldn't be frustrated by AMC, too.
team Frank Darabont all the way. AMC is cheap and incompetent. the show sucks and i think if Darabont had it on another network, the show would be much better.