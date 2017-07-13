'Walking Dead' Lawsuit Spills Obscene Emails and Tales of Greed Over TV's Billion-Dollar Hit

Men are so unprofessional, sad Reply

WRONG



jk you're right.

i read "sad" in Gollum's voice 😂 (thanks to Colbert)

same hahaha

i hope darabont gets everything. they fucked him over so dirty. every expletive here is justified.

MTE

Starting off a letter with "fuck you".. I can see why he was, um, let go.. Lol

yeah, that letter was the final straw after the infuriating treatment he's had to endure at the hands of the studio (did you even read the letter) so i can't blame him. i mean the guy came close to having a heart attack because of their tomfoolery so i'd be pretty fucking pissed too. and darabont has certainly earned his right to tell it like it is.

um i start every professional email that way

I deserve better than a heart attack because people are too stupid to read a script and understand the words



is this about a cast member? if so I want to know who Reply

I doubt it - Frank handpicked the whole cast himself and they are all still incredibly loyal to him now.



They know AMC doesn't want them to say Frank is the reason the show is a success while they are in a lawsuit over that very contention, and they just keep saying exactly that at conventions and in interviews anyway - it's such a huge "fuck you" to AMC and shows a lot of loyalty to Frank.



Sounds like he was talking about the director (most likely Gwyneth Horder-Payton, as someone else said below).



Edited at 2017-07-13 11:38 am (UTC) Reply

wow, considering how disposable most of the actors are, that's pretty brave of them

I love when THR goes deep into Hollywood drama:



In one email, Darabont asked why camera operators were being paid when “Ray Charles could operate better."



lmao



“It’s like we yanked some kid with no experience out of high school and put her in charge of directing a show,” wrote Darabront.



Yikes, this is barely a blind there were only two women directors in season 2: Gwyneth Horder-Payton and Michelle MacLaren. Seems pretty obvious he was talking about Horder-Payton. Reply

This isn't Tumblr, broess.

AMC is notoriously stingy and tight fisted. They really do not value the shows that have revived the network.

god, can this show finish already

He does come across like a total asshole here, but to be fair, AMC executives WERE being complete dicks about the money. I mean, they wanted viewers to just "hear" the zombies instead of seeing them in order to save money on extras and makeup, ffs.



It is very telling that the cast is still loyal to Frank to this day and continue to praise him, even knowing that their employer, AMC, is involved in a massive lawsuit with him and undoubtedly does NOT want them constantly crediting him publicly with the success of the show, which they do.



Frank created the show from the ground up and once AMC knew they had a hit on their hands (and it is, to this day, their only real ratings hit and financially supports their whole network), they canned him. He had to fight with them tooth and nail about everything.



I would bet good money that AMC is only leaking the parts of the email exchanges that make Frank look bad, and that there was some pretty shitty stuff from them, too. Reply

this isn't obscene.



i'm always gonna be on darabont's side in this. amc can fuck off. Reply

it just sounds really angry, I thought it was going to be sexual harassment or something from the word "obscene." I'm glad it's not, there's enough of that in the world.

yeah, i thought it was going to be pretty disgusting. cursing isn't obscene, at least not to me. then again, i have a really filthy, swear-word-laden vocabulary.

Yeah, and I'm usually not bothered by the colloquial usage, but this *is* in reference to a lawsuit AND using the word "fucking" a couple times doesn't really qualify in either sense. I thought this was gonna be about sexual harrassment, too, so THR certainly is taking a side with that headline...

It's definitely vulgar! But I can't say I wouldn't be frustrated by AMC, too.



It's definitely vulgar! But I can't say I wouldn't be frustrated by AMC, too. Reply

Yeah I was thinking like dick pics with 'suck my dick assholes' written on them or something.

The swearing isn't professional but I'm still on Darabont's side. AMC is trash about this show. They use it as a cash cow while paying everyone involved in creating it as little as possible. It's one of the biggest hits on TV and the actors get so little. You know the same is true for the writers, directors etc. It's clearly always been about AMC execs getting paid while this show operates with far less money than other shows getting its viewership numbers.

IA. I was expecting much, much worse.

yeah, i am team frank. we know that amc has penny pinched the fuck out of this series, and yeah frank was cussing, but he was stressed out.

fuck AMC



team Frank Darabont all the way. AMC is cheap and incompetent. the show sucks and i think if Darabont had it on another network, the show would be much better. Reply

Fuck being professional when greedy showrunners are fucking over the creators.

I'm on his side and I hope he wins.

