'Walking Dead' Lawsuit Spills Obscene Emails and Tales of Greed Over TV's Billion-Dollar Hit




- Summer 2011, AMC executives decided to slash the budget and demanded to see all of the season’s scripts up front before shooting.
- In June 2011, Frank Darabont was fired after sending obscene emails to TWD's executive producers and AMC's executives.
- Darabont says the lawsuit is about "AMC’s radically undervaluing The Walking Dead in order not to share profits in a manner reflecting the show’s actual fair market value,”and also "AMC's refusal to share the unprecedented success of the show with the people who actually created that success for them, and about AMC’s self-dealing and corporate greed."

The emails that got him fired
[rant over]
to executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and others,
“Fuck you all for giving me chest pains because of the staggering fucking incompetence, blindness to the important beats, and the beyond-arrogant lack of regard for what is written being exhibited on set every day. I deserve better than a heart attack because people are too stupid to read a script and understand the words. Does anybody disagree with me? Then join the C-cam operator and go find another job that doesn’t involve deliberately fucking up my show scene by scene."

"Why camera operators are being paid when Ray Charles could operate better."
“It’s like we yanked some kid with no experience out of high school and put her in charge of directing a show,” (he compared one of the show’s directors to someone who he worked with who had suffered massive, debilitating strokes.)


[rant over]
To AMC's executive
"Please let's stop invoking 'the writers room,' There IS no writers room, which you know as well as I do. I am the writers room. The fucking lazy assholes who were supposedly going to be my showrunners threw that responsibility on me after wasting five months of my time.”

"YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MOTHERFUCKING SCRIPT! I EVEN CHOOSE MY GODDAMN COMMAS FOR A REASON."


source
