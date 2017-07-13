John Oliver talks about Stupid Watergate & Russia, and doesn't talk about being sued
John "Harry-Potter's-reflection-in-a-spoo
n" Oliver visited the Late Show last night:
source 1 2
- obligatory Stupid Watergate chat
- the Russians frightened John when he was there to interview Snowden
- John adorably struggles to not talk about the Robert Murray lawsuit against him
- Colbert was the first person sued at the Daily Show (ofc)
- they talk about how "Uncanny Valley" Russia is
source 1 2
i also wouldn't have guessed that he's taller than colbert
I'm clearly not happy with what the russians did and Trump is a mess for the world; but come on.
It's only OKAY when we do it.
For the rest of America (and the world), US's international politics has been exactly what they're getting from the Russians now. But they always forget about it.
I love john oliver sfm.
Here's the video for this who are interested: https://youtu.be/3RBWGlKM6ns
(Would that make me a sapiosexual you guys?)
Also I know he made fun of his longer, old haircut a week or so ago (Daily Show/Community era) but honestly I found it way more flattering than the super-short crop he's got now.