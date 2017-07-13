John Oliver talks about Stupid Watergate & Russia, and doesn't talk about being sued

I wish my queeny face looked as badass as they describe, at least randowms would've not fuck with me on the streets #NotAllRussians Reply

he stole that face-in-a-spoon joke from frankie boyle but i still love him Reply

i love him so much



i also wouldn't have guessed that he's taller than colbert Reply

Holy shit the stuff John said about Russia. Jfc that country seems scary, people going through your stuff in your hotel room? What in the actual fuck. Reply

I love both, they are funny. but the part about: are we in a world that collusion is normal? is just insulting. it has always been the norm for the american government and the way they deal with other countries. Kennedy and Johnson supported and did propaganda against the elected brazilian government, they were in favor of a brutal dictorship. Americans have been using their influence in elections in other countries for years. it has been 'normal'.



I'm clearly not happy with what the russians did and Trump is a mess for the world; but come on. Reply

tell it like it is, sis Reply

yep definitely. it is absolutely collusion and we should be raising hell about it but this isn't really a new thing in american history. probably only seems more ~shocking bc of how royally unpresidential trump is/how he handles these things Reply

Americans: mariah_carey_suddenly_i_can't_read_gif



It's only OKAY when we do it.



pretty much, the boomerang came back and smacked america in the face Reply

Ay you said it.



For the rest of America (and the world), US's international politics has been exactly what they're getting from the Russians now. But they always forget about it. Reply

mte Reply

they both look good af praise god Reply

OP Wasn't it "harry potter's reflection on a doorknob" during the jack warner shit talks?



I love john oliver sfm. Reply

I knew there was a reason I couldn't find the exact quote online I hate myself Reply

Here's the video for this who are interested: https://youtu.be/3RBWGlKM6ns

LMAO Reply

John Oliver is so not attractive at all but I still would.



(Would that make me a sapiosexual you guys?) Reply

yeah i feel weird about it??? him and lin manuel miranda...i'm embarrassed but they're doing it for me Reply

Lin's an embarrassing crush? Since when???? Reply

Lin just looks like a pretty regular guy imo and I do think he's handsome, John straight up makes fun of his own appearance Reply

I still would as well tbh! He's so smart and witty. Reply

The way I see it: there are far uglier guys out there and his personality and wit really do it for me.



Also I know he made fun of his longer, old haircut a week or so ago (Daily Show/Community era) but honestly I found it way more flattering than the super-short crop he's got now. Reply

ia ia Reply

fucking same. i think he's so hot Reply

Tbh I find him so funny and I would too LOL Reply

