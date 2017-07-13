heisenballer

John Oliver talks about Stupid Watergate & Russia, and doesn't talk about being sued

John "Harry-Potter's-reflection-in-a-spoon" Oliver visited the Late Show last night:


  • obligatory Stupid Watergate chat

  • the Russians frightened John when he was there to interview Snowden



  • John adorably struggles to not talk about the Robert Murray lawsuit against him

  • Colbert was the first person sued at the Daily Show (ofc)

  • they talk about how "Uncanny Valley" Russia is



source 1 2
