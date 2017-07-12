They also released another new song "Summer Days" that's up on spotify and it's the better song imo. Reply

Thread

Link

yes gawd! Reply

Thread

Link

this video is beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

Yass Reply

Thread

Link

I love Rhye but I think it'll take a few listens for this and Summer Days to grow on me. So excited they're back though. Reply

Thread

Link

Their stuff is always so beautiful and ethereal

Is the main guy still married to the girl from Zoey 101? they were cute Reply

Thread

Link

No, and it seems like their breakup really fucked her up. She was so young. She still posts messages about him and how sad she is not to be with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT!! This is devastating :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was always kind of skeeved out by him hooking up with her, the less i know the better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guess I'm the first to make a comment about toast because of word association. Reply

Thread

Link

Coincidentally, i just scrolled Spotify new releases and was pleased to see this, but not crazy about it on first listen, 'Summer Days' is better



I've listened to Rhye for a while, but earlier this year someone told me it was 2 men, and I was like no way.... It's still hard for me to believe sometimes, great sound all around. Reply

Thread

Link