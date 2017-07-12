July 12th, 2017, 09:51 pm urtrash FETISH - SELENA GOMEZ SourceSourceWho do you think is singing on this one? Tagged: selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 208208 comments Add comment
Is her team even trying anymore? Do they think we're dumb af?
can she go back to making dancey bops instead of this slow stuff not suited for her.
i cant believe her fans think she sings her songs
Did they get a 3rd ghostsinger? Omg is she using Siri forreal?
Why would you ever insult Tove Lo like this? This is just dirty, you went too far.
It's a bop, lyrics are still dumb though.
Not even Same Old Love, where Charli XCX sings the chorus? I feel like that is the most obvious one
congrats to her producers.
Edited at 2017-07-13 04:15 am (UTC)