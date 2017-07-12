



sounds like a rita reject Reply

is she even pretending to not use ghostsingers at this point Reply

0:16 no effort was put in editing lol Reply

mte i heard that and was like well then Reply

when i got to that point, i was like is this even her at this point. Reply

god mte. Reply

holy shit lol Reply

her team doesn't gaf anymore after getting away with bad liar, clearly Reply

The I's all sound like they were copied and pasted from a Katy Perry song 😂 Reply

i feel like there were at least three different people singing at some point Reply

I... I think it sounds like her? I can def hear Charli on SOL but idk, I can't hear a difference in this? I trust you though. I think I just can't tell. Reply

what was the last single that she actually sang herself? Reply

That's sounds like two different women???



Is her team even trying anymore? Do they think we're dumb af? Reply

Her singing is weird and not in a good way. The production is good tho. Reply

But it kinda never goes anywhere. I'm so tired of these songs that just meander and never build up to anything. Reply

mte Reply

Same Reply

everyone in the GP is too. That's why these songs never smash. But I feel like they're made for weak singers. Reply

mfte Reply

that's what big now. hook-less songs. Reply

This sounds like a Weeknd produced track. Reply

half the time she sounds like she just ate a cream cheese bagel and washed it down with a glass of whole milk Reply

WHISPER + JULIA MICHAELS VOCALS PASSING OFF AS HER OWN KWEEEEEEEEEEEEEN



can she go back to making dancey bops instead of this slow stuff not suited for her. Reply

she said good for you was her sound/good spot so idt she will be going upbeat anytime soon Reply

lol Reply

Ahahahahaha omg I think this is my favorite thing I've ever seen! Reply

I want to cuddle with them alllllll. Reply

Garbage. I wish this insomnia relieving style of aloof pop with sing-talking would die already. Reply

I like the phrase 'aloof pop.' Reply

ia I'm so over it Reply

0:24 onwards is totally a diff. person lol and a serious case of ~indie girl accent~ (idk something about the way i's are pronounced) Reply

the word "limit" is clearly not her pronunciation in the 2nd verse either lmfao

i cant believe her fans think she sings her songs Reply

You mean Selena doesnt pronounce limit as lemon? Well I am just stunned tbh Reply

Who the fuck is singing @ 1:11?



Did they get a 3rd ghostsinger? Omg is she using Siri forreal? Reply

Sounds like if Tove Lo and Lana had a baby. Reply

A bb that graduated from the Halsey school of enunciation. Reply

LMAO YES at this accuracy. Reply

Girl NO



Why would you ever insult Tove Lo like this? This is just dirty, you went too far. Reply

I dont hear Lana but I hear Halsey Reply

Ok I don't hear other people in Selena's other songs but I hear it in this one.



It's a bop, lyrics are still dumb though. Reply

It's really obvious on Good For You, that chorus is not her. I think Bad Liar is all Selena though. Reply

I feel like this should be flipped. Bar Liar is not Selena hence why she's never sung it live. Reply

The "and oh baby let's make reality actuality" is the most obvious part of Bad Liar that isn't Selena imo. The chorus miiiight be her but that's all I can really give her Reply

Ok I don't hear other people in Selena's other songs but I hear it in this one.



Not even Same Old Love, where Charli XCX sings the chorus? I feel like that is the most obvious one Reply

"If I were you, I'd do me too" lmao. But as usual, I'm bopping SIGH Reply

this gif is killing me lol Reply

this sounds like a lana del rey song and ngl i dig it

congrats to her producers.



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:15 am (UTC) Reply

