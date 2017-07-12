ONTD Original: Album Cuts That Could've & Should've Been Hits

scheiße is my shit!!!!! Reply

I remember at the end of 2011 or whenever BTW came out there was some "psychic predicts 2012" post and one of the predictions was "Sheiße will be released as the last single and all the gays will wonder why a song with a 90s house beat flopped" Reply

honestly. and MONSTER



we deserve true videos for these underground hits Reply

monster is the best Reply

Yes I love monster



I see a music video~~ in my mind when I listen Reply

Monster is the best Gaga song Reply

monster is the hit that got away Reply

this could done really well Reply

No offense, but I very optimistically listened to this and thought her vocal performance and the vocal production were distractingly not up to par. Reply

I knew CRJ would be here lol. Tbh literally every other song on Side B is incredible. I still listen to it all the time. Reply

Heavy metal lover and schiesse were years ahead of their time tbh. The world wasn't ready.



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

I think from what the super fans say that end of time was being pushed by her label as the lead single. I believe a video was shot. They battled it out over run the world and end of time and she won I guess. Damn shame because it was the hit she needed off of that album. Reply

Run the world is not a good song. End of Time would have been way better Reply

Gaga has a slew of songs that should've been singles but she didn't make them spanning from TFM to Joanne. (Dance in the Dark, HML, Venus, AYO, Dancing In Circles)



Rihanna shouldve released Desperado



Katy shouldve released Legendary Lovers



Britney shouldve released Change Your Mind



Wait op didn't CRJ release Runaway with me? That's my fav Carly song (higher is the other song I love) Reply

YAS @ these choices



change your mind is life-changing tbh. Reply

With the way her videos were looking in the Anti era, Rihanna wouldn't have given Desperado the video it deserved Reply

"Love On The Brain" was a single and not even that got a video nonetheless the mess that was "Kiss It Better." The since abandoned buzz single BBHMM got a better video treatment. Reply

Rih should have given "Love on the Brain" the respect it deserves! Reply

not a britney stan, but 'change your mind' could've gotten her some buzz Reply

This good sis delivering another NYT level journalistic achievement. I may not agree with all ha choices (Peakcock), or even ha lifestyle all the time, but I respect ha. Reply

Edited at 2017-07-13 03:41 am (UTC) homophobic AND bad taste? pick one sis Reply

Is that really Beyonce in the pic? Reply

LMFFFFFFAO Reply

nnnn Reply

LOL Reply

Everyone shits on Skull Candy headphones but they are my faves. They sound decent and don't fall out of my ears during a workout. I love em Reply

be alright - FLOP



overdose - HIT (by ciara's standards)



those gaga tracks - not single material. HML is probably her most timeless song ever but it would not have charted well.



peacock - FLOP



End of time - HIT



run away with me - HIT (by carly's standards)



just luv me - FLOP

love me down - HIT (by brit's standards) Reply

nnnn at that picture of trina. i see you op Reply

I kept looking at that pic like ???? maybe my eyesight is that horrible? lol Reply

You could make an argument for ANY track off of Glory to be a hit single, INCLUDING Private Show. Just Luv Me should have been the 4th single after the buzz single Make Me, lead single Slumber Party, and then 2nd and 3rd singles Do You Wanna Come Over? and Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes). Reply

'private squawk' would not have been a hit, like .. Reply

It was already a top 200 hit in France and spawned 2 fragrances! Reply

I agree about Glory, all of the songs are so good, I could imagine any of them being decent singles. But then again after the colossal flop that was Slumber Party, maybe not. Reply

Not Like The Movies is super cute. I think this or Circle the Drain could have hit number 1.



I wish she went back to the circle the drain sound. Reply

you are delusional if you think either of these trash songs would have been hits. Reply

OH MY GOD also "Walking on Air" and "Legendary Lovers," why the fuck were those not released?! Reply

I knew "End of Time" would be on this list. I still can't believe "Countdown" wasn't the lead single for '4'. Also justice for "Blow."



Also, "Overdose" was such a missed opportunity. A clip of that song was leaked well before the album and I was hooked and the full song was even better. Deserved full promo. Should have been the co-lead single. Reply

Also Taylor should have released "I Know Places" as a single and released "Out of the Woods" earlier on/given it proper single treatment! Reply

Out of the Woods never should've been made, least of all a single. Justice for Clean! Reply

Ooh, Clean is also really good. Reply

Gay Icons only in this post. Please delete this comment. Reply

I lovedddd I know places Reply

It should have been shake it off(out of the woods as promo without that horrible video)-blank space-clean-new romantics Reply

Codes - Ellie Goulding Reply

Aftertaste and Keep On Dancin too

Delirium is a great album omg Reply

we can't move to this is my personal fave Reply

