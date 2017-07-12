Fifth Harmony cover Billboard: moved on and took control of their music
How @FifthHarmony moved on and took control of their music: "The fans are our fifth member" https://t.co/h8hxkamYl1 pic.twitter.com/X3i4SLJrM8— billboard (@billboard) July 13, 2017
- They open up about the departure of the former member
- Briefly talk about the team of producers behind their next album, including Skrillex & Poo Bear, Monsters & Strangerz, Harmony Samuels (Ariana Grande), Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara) and Dreamlab (Selena Gomez)
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calls 5H “aspirational to so many young girls around the world”
- Lauren mentions her open letter to Trump, in which she came out as bisexual, and the leak of a recording of her telling Ally the group was treated like “literal slaves”
- Normani talks about her appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" and returning to her childood passion
- Ally has been working with Christian country-folk singer Cindy Morgan and touts the acting career she plans to launch this year
- Dinah has an unreleased RedOne cut featuring Fetty Wap and French Montana (they filmed the music video over a month ago)
- Their lawyer Dina Lapolt talks about successfully transferring the Fifth Harmony trademark from Cowell to the girls: “I sat the girls in a hotel conference room and for five hours educated them on trademarks, copyrights and rights of publicity, then I educated them about every agreement they signed, which [were] the worst I’ve ever seen in the music business.”
- Their insecurities about their future as a quartet, the "many therapy sessions", the possibility of adding a new member and much more.
A brief history of girl groups! Narrated by @dinahjane97 from @FifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/SFECVV4Bmg— The Girl Group Power (@GirlGroupPower) July 13, 2017
but of course, there's an article about 5h opening up about their struggles with the music industry, and all the comments are about "who looks the best" and their "awful styling"
the camila drama is old to people now. 5h stans and camila stans are the only ones who want to still talk about it. in my post i mentioned ally's purity ring. that probably would have sparked a different discussion other than their looks
Material wise, the interview seems pretty good from the summary. I just hope they get better at giving PR answers bc if I hear/see Lauren or Ally say authentic, genuine, and love to describe something one more time...
also need to release the next single since down basically flopped
They also didn't paint their working conditions in a great light. Taken advantage of, no control, terrible contract terms, etc. They basically outlined all the reasons why Camila wanted to leave.
