kate

Fifth Harmony cover Billboard: moved on and took control of their music


Mentionned in the article at the source:

  • They open up about the departure of the former member

  • Briefly talk about the team of producers behind their next album, including Skrillex & Poo Bear, Monsters & Strangerz, Harmony Samuels (Ariana Grande), Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara) and Dreamlab (Selena Gomez)

  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calls 5H “aspirational to so many young girls around the world”

  • Lauren mentions her open letter to Trump, in which she came out as bisexual, and the leak of a recording of her telling Ally the group was treated like “literal slaves”

  • Normani talks about her appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" and returning to her childood passion

  • Ally has been working with Christian country-folk singer Cindy Morgan and touts the acting career she plans to launch this year

  • Dinah has an unreleased RedOne cut featuring Fetty Wap and French Montana (they filmed the music video over a month ago)

  • Their lawyer Dina Lapolt talks about successfully transferring the Fifth Harmony trademark from Cowell to the girls: “I sat the girls in a hotel conference room and for five hours educated them on trademarks, copyrights and rights of publicity, then I educated them about every agreement they signed, which [were] the worst I’ve ever seen in the music business.”

  • Their insecurities about their future as a quartet, the "many therapy sessions", the possibility of adding a new member and much more.



















sources 1 2
Tagged: , , , ,