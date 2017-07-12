Paris Jackson: The west has a stick up their ass re: cultural appropriation

Because racism, Paris. Because racism. Reply

Japanese Americans are a thing, how many whitewashed movies have to flop before people realize this? Reply

The Asian experience =\= the Asian American experience =\= the NHPI experience (and the list goes on) https://t.co/vYAPNVcrJX @ConstanceWu — AsAmMillennialsUnite (@aamunite) July 11, 2017

Because Reply

The Asian experience =\= the Asian American experience



Yep.



But what does NHPI stand for? Reply

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander Reply

Native Hawaiian person? Maybe? Just guessing Reply

I'm gonna guess Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander? Since they get lumped in with Asian Americans. edit: Oop too slow in my response. So yeah, lol.



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders? Reply

Thank you to all the people who responded! Reply

what a dum dum Reply

Because the Japanese view Westerners as weird alien clowns with bizarre customs and big noses and like to dress them up like little pets. Reply

Did I express myself strangely? Gaijin are like clowns to the Japanese. Big and funny and goofy and forever outsiders. Dressing them up in traditional costume just increases the novelty. Reply

You weabos are so gross Reply

We got ourselves an expert Reply

are you japanese? Reply

oh god, she's gonna get a random Japanese tattoo & take a bunch of selfies of her as a geisha waving a fan + the obligatory eye pull pose *bangs head on desk* Reply

eh that's far Reply

I absolutely agree with her, as someone who is Nigerian, I love my culture so I welcome people to enjoy my culture with me, the only time it's a problem is when someone doesn't do their research and decides to put it on anyway (I.e Beyonce's idiotic Yoruba baby shower). Reply

mte. I'm Scottish and I love when other people wear a kilt. They ain't cheap either so they have to appreciate it lmao Reply

I'm Irish and it really depends on the person for me lol. There was an American guy in my postgraduate class and he was so embarrassing about being in eye-ur-lind. Reply

no offense but who gives a fuck about scotland Reply

It can be a very tricky line to walk. I (white Westerner) was in India for work a couple of years ago, and it happened that my trip coincided with Diwali. A lot of the other white people there dressed up in traditional Indian clothing for work on the main day, but I felt uncomfortable and just wore some festive-but-office-appropriate Western clothing. Honestly, my team were visibly disappointed. They didn't say anything, of course, but you could just tell by their '...oh' reaction when I walked in. It was so awkward that I ended up excusing myself that I hadn't had time to shop (which wasn't a stretch, I'd only arrived a couple of days prior and had had no time off), and went out and bought a sparkly salwar kameez set at lunch. They were openly thrilled when I got back.



(And before anyone says anything, I realise that this is more of a 'when in Rome' type situation, but it can still feel really tricky to navigate correctly,) Reply

i wish this child nothing but floppity flopness in her "career"



Lmao. She's so incredibly sheltered.



She can see why a white man shouldn't portray her father but she can't see why people are protective of their cultures? Reply

Well. I'm just going to remind myself that she is a child who had lived a strange life and walk away.



And not say anything about her having a yt mentality to go with her skin. Because that wpuld be rude. Reply

And not say anything about her having a yt mentality to go with her skin. Because that wpuld be rude.



I thought it, then decided not to be an asshole for once lol Reply

I mean... she's white-passing, which confers a definite amount of white privilege. Ne? Reply

Yes, yes it does. I'm just...not gonna comment on it today. I feel like God wants me to just let it go this one time and not go on about how being white passing may influence one when it comes to holding certain ideas and that she seems right in line with that.



Not today Satan and all that. Reply

she's white passing because she's white Reply

You're right, so get ready for the siege of "she's white" comments to hit. Reply

I believe you mean "light skinned" /AsiaKateDillon Reply

do people actually think michael is her father lmao Reply

lmao Reply

It's complicated Reply

lol oh cool the white ppl tried and tested "the REAL asians don't care, so there!!!" defense Reply

ikr, I hate it lol Reply

Her father is black though? Reply

are you sure you want to open that can of worms? Reply

At least she's asking and learning. Better than most celebs Reply

I feel like she's asking the exact questions all celebs consider before they go "aw fuck it, lemme put some chopsticks in my Afro!" Reply

Let's hope she quickly figures out not to do that Reply

I don't know if you people are naive or just stupid. Reply

I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. Reply

Whenever this specific comment comes up I'm always reminded of Avril's Hello Kitty video Reply

i'm still haunted by k-k-k-kawaii Reply

well can't fault her for trying to learn which is better than most



also i'm going to japan in 4 months and i'm so excited ahhhh Reply

Hey hey hey. I'm going in Nov too. Reply

omggg when??? i'm going by myself i'm so down to meet up with ontders! Reply

Parent

Damn now I wish I was going too bc my parents are going in November+ offered to pay for my tickets but I refused bc we do not mix well on holiday lol. Reply

ooh have fun! where in Japan are you going? Reply

I'm going in october! so excited Reply

I wish I could go back </3 You're gonna have so much fun. Reply

[ you probs dont need guide info for Tokyo lol but... ] if you're into fashion hit Shibuya, then the Omotesandou/Harajuku area is just a short train ride from there. I used an app called Tokyo Subway while I was there to navigate the city railway (unfortunately it's missing the JR line which is sometimes the only way to get to a few out-of-the-way smaller neighborhood areas but I'm sure it won't be an issue for you, I used Google as a backup for those situations lol). also if you're interested I recommend a place called Koenji, it's a JR line ride away from Nakano and is just a big fashion walk full of diverse stores. also there's a chain called Uniqlo you can find everywhere and I love their clothes, really nice quality for the price.





as far as food goes definitely do yakiniku (you grill fresh meat at your table) at least once, there's a good chain icr the name of (there's a location right there when you get out of the station at Meiji-jingumae Harajuku) that I checked out and I loved it. if you're into desserts there's a chain of dessert buffets called Sweets Paradise, I didn't get the chance to go but it was recommended to me. sometimes convenience stores have the tastiest food + best price (get yakisoba from one!! Family Mart and 7/11 are the best konbinis, all others are inferior). you might find yourself missing fresh fruits/veg at some point tho, they're a little harder to come by and usually a bit pricey. there is a hole-in-the-wall local place in Shinjuku called Hululu (Hawaiian-themed restaurant) that has an English menu and is super delicious, might be kind of hard to find but it's worth the hunt. and if you like spicy there's a lot of good Korean restaurants near Shinjuku.





also Ikebukuro is just cool, when I went they were having a jazz festival lmao and everywhere I walked I heard good music. just a really nice atmosphere (and they have a big department store called Marui + the big Pokemon Center is there!).



Edited at 2017-07-13 06:29 am (UTC) I just went in May for a study abroad program and it was pretty good (just regret that my language skill is poor + it was a school thing lol). seconding the Village Vanguard recommendation, try to hit them up wherever you go bc each one is a bit different and some have a few region-specific goods. if you don't mind me asking, where in Tokyo are you planning to stay? :o Reply

