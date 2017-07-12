Paris Jackson: The west has a stick up their ass re: cultural appropriation
dear japan,— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
if i were to visit, is there japanese-american clothing that i could wear that isn't culturally inappropriate?
sincerely,
me
ok so apparently in japan they don't give a fuck what you wear and are more than happy to have non-japanese people embrace their culture?--— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
--why can't everyone be like that? why does the western side have a stick up their ass about everything.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
Because cultural appropriation exists, Miss Jackson— marc demaco (@bbritentious) July 12, 2017
clearly not in japan. they apparently get excited when other people from around the world embrace their culture.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
i get that completely but what if it's not for profit and purely out of appreciation and love for the culture? https://t.co/KP1O5PULg3— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
now you're just confusing me, child https://t.co/6gpewpgj9A— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 12, 2017
Yep.
But what does NHPI stand for?
(And before anyone says anything, I realise that this is more of a 'when in Rome' type situation, but it can still feel really tricky to navigate correctly,)
She can see why a white man shouldn't portray her father but she can't see why people are protective of their cultures?
And not say anything about her having a yt mentality to go with her skin. Because that wpuld be rude.
I thought it, then decided not to be an asshole for once lol
Not today Satan and all that.
