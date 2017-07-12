July 12th, 2017, 11:12 pm ms_mmelissa Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: black celebrities, british celebrities, game of thrones (hbo), kit harington, red carpet and event, sophie turner Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
also I don't understand why Sophie wears a wig on the show if she was just gonna dye her hair red again?
Edited at 2017-07-13 03:18 am (UTC)
Maisie looks amazing
Gwen looks stunning and I love the kilt on Iain.
I know everyone hates his character but Aidan is such a sweetie and good looking too. I'll be sad (even though he deserves it) when he dies, he's been manipulating, smartass shitbag and wish he and Varys would have one last scene together.
Anyway, I still think he's handsome.
Edited at 2017-07-13 04:08 am (UTC)
I adore everything KitKat chooses to be.