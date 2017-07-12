Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7

Yikes at the dress Sophie is wearing, I feel like I've seen this collection but I can't think of who it is. LV? Reply

Yeah, it's part of the LV Cruise 2018 collection.

she's got an LV contract.

Gwendoline is divine



also I don't understand why Sophie wears a wig on the show if she was just gonna dye her hair red again? Reply

came in here to make the same comment about Sophie, idgi

maybe they didn't like how it turned out and put their foot down for next season. or maybe it's for X-Men? Jean Grey is supposed to be a redhead, right? But idk why she'd refuse for GoT and then do it for X-Men



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:18 am (UTC)

She dyed her hair platinum blonde (as opposed to her natural baby blonde) for the filming of Huntsville, and from what I gather from her comments, the dyeing didn't go very well at all, so she didn't dye it back to red for the filming of GOT. Several months later, she dyed it red again for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, presumably her hair being healthier.

Sophie's dress isn't good, but she looks great with the red hair, like always

Maisie looks amazing



Maisie looks amazing Reply

also Indira's 70s/80s country music singer dress is oddly working for me

Right? Struck me as more french country.

sophie could get literally any dress in the world and she chooses..........that

Strictly speaking, no, since she's a Louis Vuitton spokesmodel now, she could only wear something from the current LV collection.

No, Sophie. No. Also no, Hannah. She's definitely worn better.



Gwen looks stunning and I love the kilt on Iain. Reply

Hannah's dress is so unflattering, unfortunate since she's super cute

I kinda thought maybe she's pregnant and at an awkward 17 week or something

Maisie looks cute. I love Sophie but that dress isn't cute. So glad she's back to red hair

I know everyone hates his character but Aidan is such a sweetie and good looking too. I'll be sad (even though he deserves it) when he dies, he's been manipulating, smartass shitbag and wish he and Varys would have one last scene together.

Missing some Sleazy Petey
I know everyone hates his character but Aidan is such a sweetie and good looking too. I'll be sad (even though he deserves it) when he dies, he's been manipulating, smartass shitbag and wish he and Varys would have one last scene together.

I think he benefits from Littlefinger's creepy facial hair

Indira is so beautiful! I also like Gwendoline's dress.

Indira is just stunning.

at long last

Rowed himself to the premiere

Best bastard bae

the most important

I wonder if this means we'll see him in this season lol



Edited at 2017-07-13 04:08 am (UTC) Reply

i'm so excited but so worried lol

Wow...he looks so different. I didn't recognize him.

PRESH

i can't wait to hate-watch this season for .483923 seconds of gendry.

The only reason I'm still watching this show tbh I wanna see his triumphant return

Finally

I love the dress on the one woman in this post who I can't name. I also LOOOOOOOVE the kilt!

these are the basic characters. where's my queen/king Cersei??

She announced on twitter she isn't coming.

damn those drugs are really aging sophie

omg all the girls are dressed terribly. kit is serving looks tho

