Shia LaBeouf apologizes for his behaviour during arrest
July 12, 2017
ICYMI: LaBeouf was arrested this past weekend in Chatham County, Georgia after asking a man for a cigarette and then verbally attacking him when he wasn't given one.
Footage of him threatening the arresting officers and telling a black police officer he was going to hell for being black were eventually leaked.
Separate but related I knew someone who was previously an alcoholic well I guess they were always an alcoholic but they stopped drinking. They were person X while sober totally normal and decent and person Y while drunk. They don't get a pass for being a jerk while drunk but I've seen firsthand how different a person can be, and no it isn't always secretly bringing out their true feelings in a bad way, some words some actions are completely contrary to who they were sober. Anyway they finally managed to quit drinking. Their wife stayed with him. It wasn't easy but the kids and the whole family finally moved past that era in his life. He died an old man and that was a part of his life long ago but he was able to overcome it and it's not what he's remembered for. So I really root for addicts and try to keep in perspective who and how they are sober vs the asshole-ness while under the influence.
so thank you.
*going on 2.5 years sober from alcohol and 4 years off heroin. im still alive, that is good. *
What. The. Fuck.
is his arrest video nine hours long? how did he find the time to ramble such disgusting nonsense.
Either way, run Mia, run!
wouldn't mind if he decided to disappear for awhile from the spot light, even forever is okay by me, to work on himself.
i hope mia goth is okay and has a strong support network as well.
And he did blame Mia Goth for him wanting to put his hands of her so I expected nothing less from this pos
True! I dont drink but when I did I wouldnt say racist,homophobic or transphobic stuff bc those beliefs are not in me at all.
alcohol/drugs does weird shit to you and your emotions towards others, yo
