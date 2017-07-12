Shia LaBeouf apologizes for his behaviour during arrest

I mean this is a good apology but idk if it's really sincere, we'll see if he actually improves Reply

First part ia. He's not blaming others or spouting that nonsense "I'm sorry other people were xyz..." e.g. deflection





Separate but related I knew someone who was previously an alcoholic well I guess they were always an alcoholic but they stopped drinking. They were person X while sober totally normal and decent and person Y while drunk. They don't get a pass for being a jerk while drunk but I've seen firsthand how different a person can be, and no it isn't always secretly bringing out their true feelings in a bad way, some words some actions are completely contrary to who they were sober. Anyway they finally managed to quit drinking. Their wife stayed with him. It wasn't easy but the kids and the whole family finally moved past that era in his life. He died an old man and that was a part of his life long ago but he was able to overcome it and it's not what he's remembered for. So I really root for addicts and try to keep in perspective who and how they are sober vs the asshole-ness while under the influence.

as an addict and alcoholic myself, thank you for trying to see past the addiction. we arent all horrible asshole losers. most of us are actually really intelligent but troubled people. i dont know shia's personal story obviously, but the jekyll and hyde thing isnt surprising. i turned into a totally different person when i drank, someone i didnt like and wouldnt hang out with. i said and did things i never meant and hurt a lot of people but mostly myself. (thankfully i never caused any major damage, no drunk driving accidents or much violence. but i WAS a total full on headcase that likely wouldnt have lived much longer if i kept up with my addictions).



so thank you.



*going on 2.5 years sober from alcohol and 4 years off heroin. im still alive, that is good. *

I get that addicts are fighting a lot of battles but I tend to believe what they say while under the influence. I think their true colours come out then because they're not able to edit themselves. Reply

mte.. do we really think shia(who hasn't shown any indication he cares about his career in years) actually wrote this shit? this is damage control by his team 101 Reply

He also told the white cop that his wife preferred black dick. Reply

why are white men so obsessed with black men's penises??? Reply

Not just white men, I've heard white women make really gross comments too. Reply

b/c it's a way of dehumanizing them. Reply

Because the black dick/Mandingo myth fundamentally threatens the security of white guys' masculinity (in the form of being able to sexually posses and control "their" white women). Reply

I'm sure its some type of weird fetish as well. Reply

whaaaa



is his arrest video nine hours long? how did he find the time to ramble such disgusting nonsense. Reply

Of course he did. Of fucking course he did. Reply

wtf Reply

wow...he was really going for broke with the racism huh Reply

okay but what about your outright disrespect for black people tho??? Reply

I think in his fucked up mind he thought that reverse racism was a real thing, and then he just played it from there... Reply

He definitely should be addressing that. Reply

He gets arrested for the dumbest things. Reply

how about you apologize for being a racist pos? Reply

Yep, that's what im waiting on. Reply

he's such garbage Reply

Too late. He's LiLo levels of lost cause at this point Reply

That's a good apology and I hope he gets better. But I have been done with him ever since that video of him threatening his gf. Reply

ohhh my..and she's still with him? wow Reply

Don't curr, when is Mia signing the divorce papers? Or is there still some confusion over whether or not the marriage was legal?



Either way, run Mia, run! Reply

what confusion? Reply

Last i remembered there were stories that his wedding in vegas wasn't legal? But idk what they've done since then and they say they're married so who knows Reply

i wish him luck, addiction is hard.



wouldn't mind if he decided to disappear for awhile from the spot light, even forever is okay by me, to work on himself.



i hope mia goth is okay and has a strong support network as well.

Seems sincere but I still think he's kinda out of control Reply

And there it is, his Mel Gibson moment. Reply

I don't believe racism just "comes out" outta nowhere when your upset or drunk so w/e.



And he did blame Mia Goth for him wanting to put his hands of her so I expected nothing less from this pos



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:00 am (UTC)

same. Anyone who tries to claim they only said something racist because they're drunk is full of shit. Reply

True! I dont drink but when I did I wouldnt say racist,homophobic or transphobic stuff bc those beliefs are not in me at all. Reply

Yep. Ppl need to gtfo with this blame it on the alcohol bullshit. Reply

mfte...i can't at ppl saying that this shit sounds sincere when he didn't even address his vile racism Reply

mte. I still remember a friend of mine in the past have said even if you are really drunk, not only you have exposed yourself but your true feelings that you withhold from the inside- in which you become too comfortable from there with oversharing and show your own true colors to any strangers even in public. does that sort of make sense lol? dude been a racist the whole time without admitting it before and now that the cat is out of the bag.



alcohol/drugs does weird shit to you and your emotions towards others, yo Reply

addiction is a disease but imo that's no excuse to act like a dick. time and time again he has shown to be a real asshole, and i can't believe (except ofc i can) people let his shit slide so easily bc of his "woke" project Reply

Being an addict doesn't make you racist. That's your own shit, dude. Reply

MTE

ikr Reply

lol for real Reply

Yep Reply

