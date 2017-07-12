Win lunch with Sofia Coppola
Don't miss your chance to hang out with Sofia Coppola in NYC! Each entry benefits @PPact. https://t.co/AOqoTciysH pic.twitter.com/PDxEFFVBFQ— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) July 12, 2017
- Winners + a friend get flown to NYC to have lunch with Sofia
- All the money from entries goes to Planned Parenthood
- They were offering prizes like signed books and posters for multiple entries (i.e. higher donations) but they appear to be all sold out
- Only available for U.S. residents 18+
What would you talk about over lunch?
Easy peasy. I would harass her for Colin Farrell's number and then ask her why she doesn't feel the need to include POC in her films.
I had dinner with the semi-famous sibling of a famous hollywood actor who abused their wife and is generally an asshole and I didn't say shit so... (though maybe that's a different situation because how am I supposed to be like "fuck ur brother tho" casually over pasta???)
The sad thing is this could be... so many people.
And then I'd probably try to fight her tbh.
Edited at 2017-07-13 03:00 am (UTC)
jk i do hate how much i like her taste in music
Like Chikfila is trash but you better believe I made some cow ears and got my free sandwich yesterday.
omg how did i not know about this cow appreciation day
although the only thing i can eat from chickfila lately is their frosted coffee
lmaooo asking the hard hitting questions.
And then in Somewhere the main character gets into a hotel elevator with del Toro:
It's not much but in LiT Coppola also had this passive aggressive scene where she makes fun of the Anna Faris character who is supposed to be Cameron Diaz so those kind of jibes are not unusual for her.
Also she left Scarlett's name off the thank-yous during her Oscar speech lol.
THEN I'D LEAK IT TO ONTD.
Don't let somebody from Tumblr win.
Edited at 2017-07-13 04:52 am (UTC)