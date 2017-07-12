Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Win lunch with Sofia Coppola

Don't miss your chance to hang out with Sofia Coppola in NYC! Each entry benefits @PPact. https://t.co/AOqoTciysH pic.twitter.com/PDxEFFVBFQ

— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) July 12, 2017

  • Winners + a friend get flown to NYC to have lunch with Sofia

  • All the money from entries goes to Planned Parenthood

  • They were offering prizes like signed books and posters for multiple entries (i.e. higher donations) but they appear to be all sold out

  • Only available for U.S. residents 18+

What would you talk about over lunch?
