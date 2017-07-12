Win lunch with Sofia Coppola

What would you talk about over lunch?



Easy peasy. I would harass her for Colin Farrell's number and then ask her why she doesn't feel the need to include POC in her films.

white ppl only!

Oh man, I'd be trying so hard not ask a bunch of questions about her family, lol. I'd probably just talk to her about music though, since our taste is very similar.

same! i love her

hard pass

i'd ask her why she doesn't consider black women to be women.

...and why I'm supposed to care about what Lily Belle went through in the Antebellum South.

Is that Sloane from Ferris Bueller? ♥__♥

i mean it looks like her...

yes!! mia sara is such a babe

Yessss she's gorg <3

and tbh i'm still cackling over the comment someone made here yesterday wondering if she's pissed tarantino stole her shtick to make a period piece starring nothing but dead-eyed blonde white women

I'd like to pretend that I would ask her hard hitting questions about her not including PoC in her films but I'd probably be really polite and nice.



I had dinner with the semi-famous sibling of a famous hollywood actor who abused their wife and is generally an asshole and I didn't say shit so... (though maybe that's a different situation because how am I supposed to be like "fuck ur brother tho" casually over pasta???)

The sad thing is this could be... so many people.

No thx

I'd ask her why she handwaved her racism away with the horrendous "the slaves left" line in this movie like that was an actual option for slaves to do in the civil war era.

And then I'd probably try to fight her tbh.





And then I'd probably try to fight her tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-13 03:00 am (UTC)

i think we'd have a convo about godfather 3 and then about her need for pasty white films all the time

i'd rather starve

jk i do hate how much i like her taste in music Reply

I mean, if you're eating on her dime...



Like Chikfila is trash but you better believe I made some cow ears and got my free sandwich yesterday. Reply

i was so confused by the second part of your comment until i googled

omg how did i not know about this cow appreciation day

although the only thing i can eat from chickfila lately is their frosted coffee Reply

Also, how does it feel being related to Nicolas Cage? Why did you not cast him in The Beguiled? Did you see his fire skull motorcycle movie?

Did you see his fire skull motorcycle movie?



lmaooo asking the hard hitting questions. Reply

right? I'd love to have lunch with Nic Cage because you just know it would be entertaining and he would want to talk about crazy stuff. If nothing else, you could probably just get him to go on tangents about dinosaurs bones or comic books.

I wouldn't exist to her so I'd just hover about and make spooky noises.

lol I came in here just to make this exact joke

yeah no thanks

lmao I don't think I would have anything to talk about with her.

I'd ask her if ScarJo was also an asshole back in the day since nobody ever seems to have anything nice to say about her.

There are rumours that she hates Scarjo.

Ooh do tell

And then in Somewhere the main character gets into a hotel elevator with del Toro:







It's not much but in LiT Coppola also had this passive aggressive scene where she makes fun of the Anna Faris character who is supposed to be Cameron Diaz so those kind of jibes are not unusual for her. People think Coppola has a beef with her because years ago there was a very popular rumour that Scarjo had sex in a hotel elevator with Benicio Del Toro and people saw them because they weren't very discreet.And then in Somewhere the main character gets into a hotel elevator with del Toro:It's not much but in LiT Coppola also had this passive aggressive scene where she makes fun of the Anna Faris character who is supposed to be Cameron Diaz so those kind of jibes are not unusual for her. Reply

this is amazing and i completely buy it

Even before the Benicio del Toro thing (which iirc was supposed to have happened at the Oscars) there were rumours that Sofia got sick of her during LiT promo bc she believed her own hype.

Also she left Scarlett's name off the thank-yous during her Oscar speech lol.



Also she left Scarlett's name off the thank-yous during her Oscar speech lol.



No thanks

THEN I'D LEAK IT TO ONTD.



I'd use the opportunity to hypnotise her ass/charm her into giving me that filthy sexy Colin Farrell calendar she made.THEN I'D LEAK IT TO ONTD. Reply

I'd just not talk for a long TIME. like in her movies. SEE HOW U LIKE IT SOPH.

I listened to her interview on the Nerdist podcast and honestly she's one of the worst conversationalists. Chris Hardwick is pretty good at letting things flow and be a natural, chill conversation. Usually he'll start with some basic question and find a thread to diverge on that strays from your typical junket interview, but with Sofia essentially every single question he asked her her response was essentially, "Oh that's a good question. I don't know, I've never really thought about that." I'm personally only a good conversationalist if the other person I'm talking to is a good conversationalist too, so if I was alone with her it'd just be a lot of random one-way questions and awkward silences as I try to come up with other things to say to get something going.

i didn't listen to the nerdist podcast but in my teens i had a sofia coppola ~phase after watching the virgin suicides where i watched a bunch of her interviews and they all gave me such secondhand embarrassment. i don't need the person being interviewed to be chatty/gregarious but she came off as so vapid and airy and i think that's when i realized part of the reason all her shit is so slow and plotless is because she really can't handle the rigor of a narrative

I'd try to scam her into paying off my student loans, giving me stuff from her LV collab, and asking more about her beauty favorites because the I've had good success with the stuff I've tried from an old article/picture of her medicine cabinet

Don't let somebody from Tumblr win.





Edited at 2017-07-13 04:52 am (UTC) This just came across my Dashboard, and a post talking about how Kirsten's character was biracial and hiding it, in the book.Don't let somebody from Tumblr win. Reply

ngl I would straight-up ask to have sth from her LV line, those bags look perfect.

Also I'd prob ask her about Corinne Day doing the photobook for The Virgin Suicides.

