Ugh, why aren't the episodes an hour long? They feel way too short.



Also, here's my weekly "I want Nico to rearrange my guts with his cock" message Reply

I'm so glad that mean girl Kelsey is gone. Reply

me too Reply

i love this trash show so much Reply

I can't find a link to tonight's episode and I forgot to set the DVR ughhh why Reply

It comes on again at 1 AM Reply

i'm soooooo glad kelsey ain't going to be mean anymore Reply

is this watchable? would you rec? Reply

very watchable! Reply

