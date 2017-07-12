Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Criticises Cristiano Ronaldo's Decision to Use A Surrogate

Well shit Alicia, go off a bit Reply

Well it goes against HER beliefs i guess therefore we should all change the way we live to suit this special snowflake right? Man super religious ppl are cray Reply

in b4 male posters saying surrogacy is great and women should shut up if they don't like it Reply

came here to make the same comment, lol Reply

I always forget there are men on this site tbh Reply

how? they always make themselves known Reply

you probably can't tell because so many of the men here don't have male privilege! Reply

Teach me your ways bc they always make themselves known



Whether it's posts like this or gay men vs. women & other wanky posts Reply

why is it bad/not great? legit question because I honestly haven't thought about this issue AT ALL so I'd like to hear some POVs to maybe form an opinion. Reply

mte Reply

Personally, I would like to adopt, but for other gay couples I know who want genetic children or couples where the woman has PCOS or something like that, is that not okay? Reply

that went in a lot of ways i wasn't expecting and idk how to react lol Reply

This is very all over the place and I'm a bit confused bc we've gone from religious beliefs to double standards and I'm not too sure how to respond.



Also, I thought the prevailing thought was that he got some chick pregnant and that she agreed to have the kids for $$ and that this wasn't abt surrogacy at all???



Edited at 2017-07-13 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

haha comment twins Reply

😄



I think she lost me at "tax evasion" bc whuuhhh? Reply

says that surrogacy as practised by celebrities goes against her religious beliefs

Well, when you put it that way!! Reply

I woud also like to criticize him for being a rapist.

But she has some good points Reply

I woud also like to criticize him for being a rapist.



it's insane how most people who know who he is are completely unaware of that. Reply

Well, that is brand new information to me...



Edited at 2017-07-13 02:40 am (UTC) Reply

Tell me more tell me more Reply

same, he is trash Reply

He is so disgusting. Reply

yeah arguably this is a bigger issue. at least he didnt pay the victim he assaulted Reply

Who is that? She's really pretty. Reply

Ika Wong from Big Brother Canada Reply

surrogacy is creepy and pretty much no different from prostitution



and people who feel entitled to having bio kids are fucked in the head Reply

ia with the bio kids thing. there's literally hundreds of thousands of child looking for homes to be adopted into out there Reply

This is true but adopting isn't always easy and (in the US at least) the religious crazies are constantly trying to keep "unsuitable" ppl (ie lgbt+ & other minorities including single parents) from adopting so I can't blame anyone whose faced that for getting disillusioned and choosing another method





He's not American so I dont his situation but I'm just saying that it's not always as easy as "just adopt" Reply

adoption is not for everyone, and it never will be. Reply

It's actually *really* tough to adopt a baby in the US though, it's why a lot of people end up going abroad to adopt instead Reply

Are you kidding me with this comment? If people want to have a biological child then they should be able to have a bilogical child. I have nothing against adoption but know people who are surrogates and find it to be a wonderful thing. People who want to carry their genes on shouldn't be shamed and ridiculed and in turn have surrogates be called prostitutes. Absolutely absurd. Reply

And calling people fucked in the head for wanting bio kids. Go fuck yourself with this insensitive comment. Unbelievable. Reply

She could have called him out on being a rapist but chooses this?

That's why she's a former Miss Universe and currently thirsting for attention: She's a flop. Reply

There's a good chance she doesn't know he's a rapist. Reply

i had no idea, can you tell me more or link me please??? Reply

This comment is a flop. Reply

Surrogacy sucks b/c it exploits poor women



I don't have a problem if a close friend or family member volunteers but when money changes hands and the surrogate is poor and in need of money.. it's fucked up Reply

Mte Reply

yeah :/ Reply

ia Reply

not to be rude but i don't understand how you reconcile your opinion on surrogacy with your thoughts on sex work unless you've changed your mind recently Reply

My first thought lol Reply

And that's without getting into the (hopefully rare) instance of the baby not turning out the way the parents want and the surrogate ending up "stuck" with the resulting child. Reply

sooo women should just do it out of the goodness of their hearts? meh, they should be majorly financially compensated, even family and friends Reply

Well.. i don't really see how this is different than when yall criticize those who buy dogs from breeders rather than adopting. Reply

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado says that surrogacy as practised by celebrities goes against her religious beliefs



Lost me already Reply

The issue I have with surrogacy is that it tends to exploit poor women. Other than that, idk why she's so pressed about this. Reply

I'll say the same thing I said in the last post about his kids, will this have 500+ comments or is that saved for women people here hate? Reply

