Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Criticises Cristiano Ronaldo's Decision to Use A Surrogate




- Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado says that surrogacy as practised by celebrities goes against her religious beliefs; only agrees with surrogacy for people with medical problems, gay couples, or if a family member volunteers. Says that celebrities only use surrogacy for "style or tax evasion". States that as it stands, "those who have the money go and order children, and I don't agree with that"
- Says there is a gendered double standard: "I've been discriminated against for being a single mother, and then you see these dudes who earn million-dollar salaries for running behind a ball, and suddenly it becomes a trend to order blonde hair [and] blue eyed kids."
- Criticised Cristiano Ronaldo in the comments to an instagram post, where she incorrectly says that he's from Brazil, rather than Portugal, saying that he's selfish for using a surrogate when there are children in Brazil who are hungry and need somewhere to live. Later clarified she didn't know where she was from but still thinks he should have adopted.

source 1 2 3
