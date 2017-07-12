Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado Criticises Cristiano Ronaldo's Decision to Use A Surrogate
Alicia Machado slams Cristiano Ronaldo's decision for having twins via surrogate >> https://t.co/dZb93ic5el pic.twitter.com/GUBB6R3huC— Latin Times (@thelatintimes) July 7, 2017
- Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado says that surrogacy as practised by celebrities goes against her religious beliefs; only agrees with surrogacy for people with medical problems, gay couples, or if a family member volunteers. Says that celebrities only use surrogacy for "style or tax evasion". States that as it stands, "those who have the money go and order children, and I don't agree with that"
- Says there is a gendered double standard: "I've been discriminated against for being a single mother, and then you see these dudes who earn million-dollar salaries for running behind a ball, and suddenly it becomes a trend to order blonde hair [and] blue eyed kids."
- Criticised Cristiano Ronaldo in the comments to an instagram post, where she incorrectly says that he's from Brazil, rather than Portugal, saying that he's selfish for using a surrogate when there are children in Brazil who are hungry and need somewhere to live. Later clarified she didn't know where she was from but still thinks he should have adopted.
source 1 2 3
Whether it's posts like this or gay men vs. women & other wanky posts
Also, I thought the prevailing thought was that he got some chick pregnant and that she agreed to have the kids for $$ and that this wasn't abt surrogacy at all???
I think she lost me at "tax evasion" bc whuuhhh?
says that surrogacy as practised by celebrities goes against her religious beliefs
Well, when you put it that way!!
But she has some good points
it's insane how most people who know who he is are completely unaware of that.
and people who feel entitled to having bio kids are fucked in the head
He's not American so I dont his situation but I'm just saying that it's not always as easy as "just adopt"
That's why she's a former Miss Universe and currently thirsting for attention: She's a flop.
I don't have a problem if a close friend or family member volunteers but when money changes hands and the surrogate is poor and in need of money.. it's fucked up
Lost me already