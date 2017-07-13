Marlon - Eh

Katy Perry called out by drag queen Vicky Vox



- Drag queen Vicky Vox said a pop star was asking for drag queens to do a music video for two days with no pay, with their own costumes and all.
- Vicky later directly named Katy Perry.
- The benefit was supposed to be "exposure" for being in a Katy video, rather than money.
















