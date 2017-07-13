Katy Perry called out by drag queen Vicky Vox
Yo, @katyperry .. just so it's clear. I had love for you. Your team fucked up pic.twitter.com/Jv7i4N9xp5— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
- Drag queen Vicky Vox said a pop star was asking for drag queens to do a music video for two days with no pay, with their own costumes and all.
- Vicky later directly named Katy Perry.
- The benefit was supposed to be "exposure" for being in a Katy video, rather than money.
It wasn't until we all said NOPE... that they said maybe there might be some budget. But they'll get back to us tomorrow? No, fuck this.— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
Drag queens should not have to beg you to value them. Not only is it insulting you asked them to value themselves as worthless...— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
HOWEVER, apparently drag race girls said they'd do it for free... and local girls said respect my time. Fame chasers vs paper chasers— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
Fuvk yo beef with a white bitch. You fucking wit queer bitches now. pic.twitter.com/I6f26e5asU— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
It wasn't just me that y'all decided east worthy of pay. pic.twitter.com/s2KcntiOne— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 12, 2017
This will probably bite me in the ass later but god did not promise that I would wake up tomorrow. I'm gonna live for today.— VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) July 13, 2017
i know people making $10 a day in huge studios because it's going to look "good" on their resume
fuck that
One person a long time ago LITERALLY tried to pull what's in that Cyanide & Happiness comic, saying they had this idea for a weekly webcomic and wanted me to illustrate it full-on (make it look as good as say, Oglaf) for FREE because "exposure". NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPE. And to top it off? They also posted that exact same graphic about musicians (the one listing all the things musicians are doing "for exposure") on their Facebook page like a week later. I wish I were joking. Like they understood that musicians should get paid, but not artists? WTF. Work is work.
I'm cool with pricing things reasonable for friends who are in financial binds and/or the work is consistent and therefore would be too expensive for them in the long run otherwise, but pay me SOMETHING for the work I do, or find someone else/do it yourself, please. That being said, re: the people you know who are only making $10 a day in huge studios? No excuse whatsoever for that shit.
What I'm trying to say (I'm high af right now so excuse me if this isn't coherent) is I admire, respect, and envy the shit out of y'all. What a great talent to have. Keep doing your damn thing (but demand that coin)!
I always hear of people trying to pay people with exposure and opportunities. No, give people cash
I also find it funny when people want to come to me and say I'll get "exposure" and their website has less followers then mine.
There also needs to be a lot more protection for contract/freelance work because that's where I see a lot of the issues arise.
* I understand deadlines, but daaaaaaaaamn theirs seem so short to me!
Once I realized what the true nature of art contests were I was done with them for good. Some are tempting but I still stay away.
I feel like they're basically trying to scam free work out of me.
Deserves to be exposed when all she offers is "exposure" herself. Go off!
I feel for the queens, smh.
"It'll be good for your portfolio."
"I have lots of people I could refer to you!"
"It's not a hard project, it'll only take you a couple of hours." <-- That's always in regards to something that'll take much longer than a couple of hours.
Companies need to be forced to always pay by the hour.
I just stopped talking to him after that lol.
Katy Perry and her people even have the money to properly pay people, that is what should happen.
And yeah. Sometimes I get terribly low cuts to sell at big retailers and the people I work with tell me it will be great exposure and it's the most insulting thing you can hear.
That being said there's probably a big chance that Katy had no idea of this? I'm sure something else is handling paying people.
Katy Perry is using the gays now that she's flopping in a fucking diss track no less, that says swish swish bitch because that's all we are in her little world, sassy and shady people that say sassy and shady things
