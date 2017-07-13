Katy Perry called out by drag queen Vicky Vox

im an artist/designer and 80% of the time i still get the "you get paid in exposure/experience!" bullshit



i know people making $10 a day in huge studios because it's going to look "good" on their resume



THIS. It drives me up a fucking wall when friends and family are like, "can you put something together for me real quick? It's super simple and will only take you 5 minutes!" And like a fucking sucker I keep doing it. Reply

I'm curious: does the work always end up taking way longer than 5 minutes, too? If so, I've been in that boat before so I feel your pain. :( Generally I suck at talking to friends about money but from my experience it gets a little easier over time (I still feel awkward when discussing prices sometimes, but not as much as I did a few years ago). And I'm sure it's even harder when it's a family member. :/ You definitely deserve to be compensated for the work you do! <3 Reply

Ugh, I HATE that. I used to get that way more than I do now; I've learned to be more assertive right upfront with folks who ask me for art (I do freelance art commissions for a few online friends, to clarify).



One person a long time ago LITERALLY tried to pull what's in that Cyanide & Happiness comic, saying they had this idea for a weekly webcomic and wanted me to illustrate it full-on (make it look as good as say, Oglaf) for FREE because "exposure". NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPE. And to top it off? They also posted that exact same graphic about musicians (the one listing all the things musicians are doing "for exposure") on their Facebook page like a week later. I wish I were joking. Like they understood that musicians should get paid, but not artists? WTF. Work is work.



I'm cool with pricing things reasonable for friends who are in financial binds and/or the work is consistent and therefore would be too expensive for them in the long run otherwise, but pay me SOMETHING for the work I do, or find someone else/do it yourself, please. That being said, re: the people you know who are only making $10 a day in huge studios? No excuse whatsoever for that shit. Reply

Hah yes, I've had people ask me to design a and typeset a book that they're self publishing for like $100. Umm I get paid $1200-1500 to design a book and all I have to do is design, not any of the typesetting. No thanks! Reply

It's such a huge thing in the wedding industry, too. Just a constant stream of brides telling each other "I don't have to pay a fair price to vendors, since I'm only getting married once. Hire your cousin to take photos for free; it's great experience for his future business. You guys should try it, too." Reply

I just have to say I have no drawing, graphic designing/artistic skill whatsoever. I tried using dreamweaver back when I was in high school/college to design my fan fiction webpage and I wanted to slowly die because I had no fucking idea what I was doing.



What I'm trying to say (I'm high af right now so excuse me if this isn't coherent) is I admire, respect, and envy the shit out of y'all. What a great talent to have. Keep doing your damn thing (but demand that coin)! Reply

No



I always hear of people trying to pay people with exposure and opportunities. No, give people cash Reply

that really sucks and it sucks even more that vicky got undercut Reply

Vicky drugged Willam's drink Reply

ohh shoot is that why that group fell apart? Reply

...holy shit, do you have more info? was willam ok? :( Reply

Damn. Didn't know that. I would be so scared and never trust that person again. Reply

That's so fucked up, holy shit. Good for Willam for cutting that person out of her life, that's beyond vile. Reply

It's really sad how often people try to take advantage of artists/creatives/musicians. There are so many sneaky ways they try to get around paying or pay like, less then minimum wage. It's why I've come to hate art "contests" because it's really a way to get art from people and not pay.



I also find it funny when people want to come to me and say I'll get "exposure" and their website has less followers then mine.



There also needs to be a lot more protection for contract/freelance work because that's where I see a lot of the issues arise.



OMG. I stopped doing Redbubble's art contests after a few tries because of that, not to mention their deadlines made it where most of my entries were mediocre so people didn't wanna buy those designs, lmao. The only real incentive for me to get back into doing their contests is that it might inspire me to do new designs and branch out style-wise, but again, I feel like my work isn't nearly as good as it should be when I'm deadlined like that*. :/



* I understand deadlines, but daaaaaaaaamn theirs seem so short to me! Reply

Yeah a big reason those art contests got so big is because they are profitable for the companies, not the artists doing them. Like it's great advertising for redbubble and then they get maybe hundreds of designs for the cost of what they might pay one artist. Meanwhile tons of artists put in hours of work and only maybe one or two of them gets paid at the end of the day.



Once I realized what the true nature of art contests were I was done with them for good. Some are tempting but I still stay away. Reply

It happens with so many freelance or talent jobs. You'd be shocked at the emails I get. "I have 300 letters I need translated from Russian by this weekend, But I can only afford to pay $100. Since you speak Russian it shouldn't be that hard & I think you'd probably enjoy reading them." If it's so damn fun & easy you do it. Reply

Ugh I just had a longtime client message me at 9:00 at night saying that they need me to create templates for OTHER designers to submit designs for on 99designs.com, and they need them by Friday. And that I "am more than welcome" to submit designs for the project they're opening.



I feel like they're basically trying to scam free work out of me.



Reply

Unleash sis, unleash.. Reply

"Exposure" don't pay any bills. It's so fucked up because the people will think that their name will help you so they don't have to give you coin. Meanwhile, they probably wouldn't lift a finger until that a chunk of that money came through.



Deserves to be exposed when all she offers is "exposure" herself. Go off! Reply

Does Katy perry drug her friends' drinks tho Reply

Friend/someone who has been open about NOT doing drugs because they have family members who were addicts ODed and they don't want to go down that path. Reply

Icky put MDMA in Willam's drink. Willam doesn't do drugs b/c he had family members OD. It's why their group broke up Reply

I can't stand Vicky and they're awful, but I worked for someone for "exposure" once. Never again.



I feel for the queens, smh. Reply

I get this shit ALL the time.



"It'll be good for your portfolio."

"I have lots of people I could refer to you!"

"It's not a hard project, it'll only take you a couple of hours." <-- That's always in regards to something that'll take much longer than a couple of hours. Reply

Oh man the last one, I don't work for free but I get that on freelance projects with lowball quotes at times, and they'll be like, "Oh it's just some simple sketches!!!!" leaving out that they'll want about 5 million revisions on those sketches and will want me constantly on call to do revisions.



Companies need to be forced to always pay by the hour. Reply

I'm a website designer and the other day I got a message from a potential client where they were like, "I just need this template modified to look like this other site", and they were like completely different looking and differently functioning websites. When I told him his budget was WAY too low (like he wanted to pay $100 - it was at least a $1500 job) he was like, "what, you're just plugging content into a template, I could do it myself if I had the time."



I just stopped talking to him after that lol. Reply

Ugh yes it's always the projects with the crap budgets that are the most high maintenance. Reply

Me too, and it's fucking hard because I'm just starting out as a copywriter so companies really expect this shit. Reply

Ugh I work as a designer and I can so relate to this, my God. Reply

"You'll get EXPOSURE!" = random nobody who wants you to make something for them. They could expose themselves and nobody would care.



Katy Perry and her people even have the money to properly pay people, that is what should happen. Reply

i'm a writer and the amount of people who expect you to write their shorts/features for free bc ~you still need to break out anyway and should just be grateful for the opportunity~ is insulting. and i don't mean students/beginners who don't pay anyone bc everyone is learning; i mean "professionals" who have no problem paying camera crew or others they discern as having specialized skills (bc being able to type is the same as being able to write and anyone can do it, rme) Reply

i once got contacted by a company that wanted me to do two weeks of "test writing" for the website before considering me for a job (even though they found me from reading my other published work) and when i asked if i would get paid for this trial, they ghosted. some companies really think the writing/editing process = opening microsoft word and just letting it flow in the first draft.



Edited at 2017-07-13 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

Unpaid art tests are really common in my industry and while I understand the point of them (to see if you will work well in the studio style) I also think it's largely bullshit that we need to invest so much time into just *applying* for a job. Tests should always be paid, it's too much damn work. Reply

Camera always gets the $$, so many other depts get peanuts so camera gets the fancy gear they want. It's really frustrating some times when you're asked to work below min wage when you know they would never ask that from another dept. Reply

I'm a photographer and work all the time with people where I trade for print. Meaning they get a free photoshoot and I get a signed model release. I genuinely am not trying to rip anyone off and most people are happy. I don't know if that's the same thing though. When both parties benefit that's one thing but here it seems like they are just taking advantage.



And yeah. Sometimes I get terribly low cuts to sell at big retailers and the people I work with tell me it will be great exposure and it's the most insulting thing you can hear.



That being said there's probably a big chance that Katy had no idea of this? I'm sure something else is handling paying people. Reply

And I don't get why a het white woman is using drag queens/LGBT community to be feature in a fucking diss track video Reply

cause pop stars use gay people



Reply

But Applause is NOT a diss track, mama. Applause is a song about the performing arts and about love so it's actually amazing that she had drag queens in the video. And Gaga's been working w da gays for ages in all types of her videos including the empowering opus and life defining Slay This Way



Katy Perry is using the gays now that she's flopping in a fucking diss track no less, that says swish swish bitch because that's all we are in her little world, sassy and shady people that say sassy and shady things







Edited at 2017-07-13 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

