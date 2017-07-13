The 'Girls Trip' reviews are here!





I love a good Caucasian film review pic.twitter.com/1B0V94lg2I — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 12, 2017

I hadn't heard of this film and saw this tweet from Ira and the review was so ??? lol Reply

its the ad for literally every single youtube video the past 2 weeks Reply

I never pay attention to ads. Reply

lol yeah i was gonna say, that's the only reason i've heard of this movie. Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

lmao i love ira Reply

I can't believe someone got paid to write that shit.



How embarrassing. Delete this. Reply

Ready for this to become the hit that rough night wasn't. Reply

Rough night looked sooo bad Reply

YAAAAAAAAY!!!!! This movie looks sooo fun and I can't wait to see it. Reply

yesssss I'm glad it's getting such good reviews. I wanna see it and contribute to its opening box office numbers but I also still wanna see spiderman lol Reply

pay for this and sneak into spider-man after Reply

watch out, ONTD gets mad at people who stole packs of gum when they were 15! Reply

I agree with above commenter, please see this and sneak into Spiderman. Spiderman is gonna make plenty of money, and even it bombed they would green light another one, like they always do.



When a movie with all black cast doesn't make money they just use it as an excuse of why they don't hire black people. JS Reply

^^^^



marvel doesnt need ur $$$ Reply

Yesss, so excited to see this Reply

I'm glad its getting good reviews! Reply

i've literally never heard of this wtf, i have to see it now Reply

ive seen tons of ads for this movie. Reply

i live a really insulated life these days Reply

I saw Rough Night last night with a friend and ooooooh my, I take back all the "let's wait to see the movie before we criticize it" I said when the trailer came out. I laughed a couple times, but it was just nottttt fun haha Reply

i heard it was boring cause the whole thing takes place in the house/hotel they rent Reply

oh i love bottle films/episodes but even that can't get me to watch rough night. Reply

The setting is the least of that movie's flaws. And they leave the house quite often. Reply

Rough Night was absolutely horrible. And worse - unfunny. The only part I laughed at was when the teacher character said she getting her IUD out for the weekend while hugging her student. Reply

I hope it's a much bigger box office hit than rough night



Rough night was weird because with the exception of scarjo I liked all of the women but they were obnoxious together Reply

I'm always here for a Queen Latifah movie Reply

I'm surprised to see such positive reviews. The ads are so cringeworthy. Reply

Mte Reply

yeah i agree. the part when jada pissed all over everyone beneath her on the street wasn't funny, more like horrifying (for her and all those poor ppl under her lol) Reply

They were but I still had hope? It was mostly the cast that gave me high hopes. I don't mean to compare ladies night out type of movies but seeing Rough Night previews made this one look award worthy too. Reply

i hated rough night so much, but kate mckinnon was so funny Reply

But is it raunchy, though? Reply

I'll probably take my mum to see this then. Reply

