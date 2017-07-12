got | emilia smile

Idris Elba: Marriage Is Not "My Life's Calling"




- in an interview with Essence, Idris Elba says he doesn't think he will get married again: "Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."
- Elba has been married twice and has two children
- will make his directorial debut with the film Yardie, about a Jamaican pastor who comes to London to avenge his brother's death

