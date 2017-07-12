Idris Elba: Marriage Is Not "My Life's Calling"

not for me



however, i did meet someone who had a marvel wedding and they all dressed up in marvel costumes and i realized i really just like the themes but not the actual ...act? haha



basically not for me xD Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I'd love to see a Harry Potter wedding but I'd also die of second hand embarrassment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's hot af but he also has fuckboy vibes so this is probably for the best lbr. Although Clooney said he wasn't good at marriage either and he still got married again. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, he's one of those actors whose work I love (and whom I find super hot), but I actively stay away from interviews etc, because I feel like finding out his actual personality would probably ruin him for me a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly don't think I need to be married to ensure a lifelong commitment, but the legal benefits of marriage are appealing tax-wise. Reply

Thread

Link

Same.I want it but I don't feel like I NEED it..the idea of being with someone is lovely and easier money wise, but I know so many awful couples that are together only because of fear/pressure/society. I don't want to live like that just so people would tink my life is ~perfect on Facebook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Friendship is barely for me. I'm so flighty, and self-involved. Anybody who needs too much time from me, well... they don't get it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm chuckling rn bc this abt sums me up whoops.



I try tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been trying lately, too, but still for lowkey selfish reasons. :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's me too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao why my friendships end- leave me tf alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is sadly me to a tee! I can barely return a text within two weeks so I can't imagine being there for someone every minute of every day, share a home, meals, responsibilities, a life. I'm shitty at being available in all aspects so I don't understand how I have the few friends I do have. I don't set out to be this shitty but I'm just not emotionally capable of being there more than once a month and even that is hard sometimes. With the way I'm going I'm prolly gonna die alone but I'm good with that as long as I have Netflix and fresh batteries lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao same! Except for my girlfriend but she's the big exception of my life, so we just bond over not being able to give anyone else any time lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like your self-awareness. ha ha (and I can relate somewhat). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bitch me too the fuck.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kinda feel this for myself as well .. like im so flighty when it comes to friendships. i will hang with them when it's going out to an event or party or somethin but i never had that 'i just wanna sit and talk to you' vibe like i did when i was like idk a preteen? i have my partner for that, or my family. everyone else is just like idk.. people to hang out with for an occasion? that sounds kinda awful but idk how else to put it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

weird how everyone in this thread is so proud of being awful human beings. being a terrible friend ain't cute. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same i'm only friends w ppl who are the same and we hang like every few months or so and it's super great. i get lonely sometimes, but at the same time i'm terrible at keeping up w ppl so it's my cross to bear Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's cuz he's drowning in puss. Reply

Thread

Link

Probs



I'll gladly throw mine too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh me too!

I don't love myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've sort of imagined my future as childless and thinking about it now... possibly no marriage either lol.



I'm open to it but definitely will not force it. Only if it feels like the right move for me and my future gorgeous, delicious zaddy who loves me for all my flaws.



/high af Reply

Thread

Link

I definitely imagine my future as being unmarried...I just don't agree with it and think it's archaic tbh. I've been thinking I'll possibly be child free as well. It's not something I worry about though - I could see myself being happy either with kids or without them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been giving it some thought myself, and...well i am imagining my future the same way too. it still bugs me but...you know, it's not for everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably not so it'd be nice if my folks could stop arranging matches lol Reply

Thread

Link

well after he dun goofed 2 marriages i would've hoped so.



marriage isn't for me bc i plan on becoming rich (dream big lol) and i don't wanna have to share that with someone if the relationship fails. spousal support, lawyer fees etc



its a no from me Reply

Thread

Link

this is why you get a prenup bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YYYAAAASSSS @ this dun goofed reference. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was just thinking about that "i'll pop a glock in your mouth and make a brain slushy" jessi slaughter video today randomly lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The older I get the more I want to be married. Idk. Maybe because all my former friends are married and my one/only friend is engaged. I can't even get a boyfriend though so ... Reply

Thread

Link

Same tbh. I'm 28 and see people I graduated with and people younger than me being married and having kids and their own houses and I'm like fuck that, but secretly I'm jealous and wish I could even get a date with one person lol. And I say I hate marriage but have secret pinterest boards with wedding shit lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luv u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would like to meet the one and get married someday. But my personality, looks, and mental illness stands in the way of this ever happening. I don't want children though. Reply

Thread

Link

stop gurl some of the worst people i meet are married lol its more than possible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to keep praying for true love. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think you're being nice, but my state of mind is reading this as shady, lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nearly everyone I went to school or grew up with who got married in their early/mid 20s are divorcing and some are even single parents so it's good to take your time, to not rush and get married for the sake of getting married. There shouldn't be a time table for marriage. Just put yourself first, take care of yourself and your mental health and it will happen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn this post already depressing af lol. im definitely planning on getting married (with a prenup tho) and hopefully its with my current bf Reply

Thread

Link

yas girl protect that ££££ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I support you. I want to get married, too, but for the right reasons. I will never settle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Prenups are always a good idea! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good on you for being smart! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. but also i never ~looked for love it just kind of happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you ain't no punk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



I couldn't trust someone to not be a complete fool / or if I married a man, tried to pull some standard American marriage bullshit, like "ugh my wife won't let me do THIS." and the studies showing that marriage benefits men far more than it benefits women? No, you are not about to ruin my life. Reply

Thread

Link

Fair point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





>



Edited at 2017-07-13 01:10 am (UTC) I want to get married but mostly for the wedding part lmao. I want to wear something like this. Reply

Thread

Link

id love to wear this while i marry the crown prince of dubai Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, fazza aint marrying you in pakistani clothes LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn this is gorgeous



i also want a wedding in that i really just want an excuse for all my friends and relatives from all over the world to come together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, the one benefit of marriage for me is the fan-fucking-tastic lehenga I could wear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weddings are the only good part of getting married Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmao but the hindu version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the opposite, I'd rather get married but not have a wedding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a stunning dress Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Which, people need to chill when you tell them that lol



And stop with the asking if you are and when you say no get a pitying look on their face and then reassure you it'll happen

I joke about marrying movie stars all the time but nah to rl marriageWhich, people need to chill when you tell them that lolAnd stop with the asking if you are and when you say no get a pitying look on their face and then reassure you it'll happen Reply

Thread

Link

I've been laughing at this gif for a good five minutes 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo mte



also iconic icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want marriage but im not so sure marriage wants me Reply

Thread

Link