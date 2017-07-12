First look photos for Vikings s5 + Michael Hirst interview

I had no idea that Hirst wrote the Cate Blanchett Elizabeth movie and now that I do, everything makes so much sense.



That movie has the worst effing script so I get why Vikings can be so damn messy.



Bjorn in the desert feels like there's more opportunity for Hirst to be racist so I'm kind of dreading that tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo IKR? And now he's doing a Mary Queen of Scots movie...



I think it's telling that we haven't gotten like Bjorn having a convo with any of the Muslim traders who clearly know more about the Mediterranean than Bjorn and instead we only got info from Rollo and his one historian... Odds are we won't get a guide character this season either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good lord he's making a QoS movie???



Didn't I suffer enough while Reign on?



It'll probably be messier than Reign too, I can feel it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yeah, I'm pretty sure it will be messier than reign lol.



I actually really enjoyed that artsy 2013 MQOS film, it was weird but cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-07-13 01:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Jonathan Rhys Meyers does the creepy/intense so well, I look forward to seeing more of his character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Alfred returning? I could have sworn I saw a picture with a new actor but I never saw it again. He looked aged up so will there be a time jump? Reply

Thread

Link

Of course Alfred is returning! Vikings started bc Hirst wanted to do an Alfred the great movie. We're probably going to get aged up Alfred and Aethelred in s5a, but there isn't actually going to be a real time jump until like 5b? If rumors are correct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool. I'm oddly excited to watch the dynamic between the son of Athelstan & the sons of Ragnar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“I always knew the real Bjorn Ironside went into the Mediterranean and found himself in what is now Tunisia, on the edge of the Sahara"



I would love for an interview with the History consultant for Vikings? Bc if there are sources for some of the stuff Hirst says then I would love to get my hands on them. Reply

Thread

Link

spoiler alert: he makes this shit up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, I know that's probably true. I think he really hears what he wants to hear when it comes to a lot of this stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"sources" 😂😂😂







😢😭 *why do i keep watching this show?* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I fully believe that their historical consultant is qualified, I just kind of want to see the process that gets them from a to b to z. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm pretty impressed with the way the scope of vikings has grown over the years (especially in terms of the visuals, like bjorn in the desert isn't something i would have ever pictured), but i still miss/prefer the more intimate stuff from seasons 1 and 2. i hope that while they keep upping the ante, they don't forget to give us a family unit to invest in and relationships to root for. the show's gonna need to focus on that now more than ever since ragnar is gone.



season 5, please be good!!! Reply

Thread

Link





I think the family unit is gonna get pretty close in s5 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooo



the wrong stepmom/stepson incest 😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want a drinking horn

Reply

Thread

Link

go to comicon (srsly they're gonna give them away) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am but the line is always a CF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when tf is season 5 gonna air



also can they kill off lagertha so i can stop watching pls



Edited at 2017-07-13 02:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link