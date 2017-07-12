First look photos for Vikings s5 + Michael Hirst interview



  • “I always knew the real Bjorn Ironside went into the Mediterranean and found himself in what is now Tunisia, on the edge of the Sahara"

  • They filmed in Morocco and it's quite incredible and groundbreaking for the show


  • Ivar takes over York, and gets into a lot of conflict with Heahmund

  • Ther's a sequence in the rain where Ivar crashes his chariot and is surrounded by Saxon warriors, and being Ivar, proceeds to taunt them.

  • Ivar and Heahmund will have a personal rivalry that will lead to mutual respect



source (you can view the other photos at the source)
