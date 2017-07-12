First look photos for Vikings s5 + Michael Hirst interview
- “I always knew the real Bjorn Ironside went into the Mediterranean and found himself in what is now Tunisia, on the edge of the Sahara"
- They filmed in Morocco and it's quite incredible and groundbreaking for the show
- Ivar takes over York, and gets into a lot of conflict with Heahmund
- Ther's a sequence in the rain where Ivar crashes his chariot and is surrounded by Saxon warriors, and being Ivar, proceeds to taunt them.
- Ivar and Heahmund will have a personal rivalry that will lead to mutual respect
That movie has the worst effing script so I get why Vikings can be so damn messy.
Bjorn in the desert feels like there's more opportunity for Hirst to be racist so I'm kind of dreading that tbh.
I think it's telling that we haven't gotten like Bjorn having a convo with any of the Muslim traders who clearly know more about the Mediterranean than Bjorn and instead we only got info from Rollo and his one historian... Odds are we won't get a guide character this season either.
Didn't I suffer enough while Reign on?
It'll probably be messier than Reign too, I can feel it.
I actually really enjoyed that artsy 2013 MQOS film, it was weird but cool.
I would love for an interview with the History consultant for Vikings? Bc if there are sources for some of the stuff Hirst says then I would love to get my hands on them.
😢😭 *why do i keep watching this show?*
season 5, please be good!!!
the wrong stepmom/stepson incest 😭😭😭
also can they kill off lagertha so i can stop watching pls
