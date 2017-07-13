I hope that they focus on a few characters at a time rather than be super choppy. Right now I am busy cramming all the GoT and ASOIAF names and details I can, tomorrow I am going to GoT trivia!

I am on season 4 of my rewatch.



I root for Brienne and she is still my fav. It's amazing how much better Jaime was with her then the instant he gets back to King's Landing he is a flop again.



I am kind of hoping for Dany's downfall, I loved her growth in season 1 but she's been boring as hell since and the narrative always rewards her (even when she's being a crap ruler) in the show which gets annoying. I don't even dislike her I just think having her always "win" is a boring progression.



I also want like one Stark kid to have a happy ending, just like, one of them, please.