July 13th, 2017, 02:34 am bunica1990 HBO released new Game of Thrones photos ahead of the season 7 premiere Rest of the photos @ the sourceWhat are you expecting to see in the season premiere, ONTD? Tagged: emilia clarke, game of thrones (hbo), lena headey, television - hbo, television promo / stills
Right now I am busy cramming all the GoT and ASOIAF names and details I can, tomorrow I am going to GoT trivia!
I root for Brienne and she is still my fav. It's amazing how much better Jaime was with her then the instant he gets back to King's Landing he is a flop again.
I am kind of hoping for Dany's downfall, I loved her growth in season 1 but she's been boring as hell since and the narrative always rewards her (even when she's being a crap ruler) in the show which gets annoying. I don't even dislike her I just think having her always "win" is a boring progression.
I also want like one Stark kid to have a happy ending, just like, one of them, please.