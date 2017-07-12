Celebs tweet about politics and Trump rants about #fakenews







fuck them all. Lock 'em up, but the key in a vat of cement, and toss that into the sea. fuck them all. Lock 'em up, but the key in a vat of cement, and toss that into the sea. Reply

This vampiric motherfucker. Reply

Please don't drag vampires through the mud like this. They've suffered enough because of Twilight, don't ruin their reputation further! Reply

The vampires are in the corner shaking their heads going 'keep him. we don't want him' Reply

Sis hdu, what did vampires do to deserve this comparison Reply

please excuse vampires from this narrative Reply

Was there ever any doubt tho Reply

he's offensive to my eyes Reply

He legit looks like the real life embodiment of Slenderman. Reply

Posting photos of him should be classified as a hate crime. Reply

Mom: Some people think Don Jr. is good looking.



Me: Only if you're comparing him to Eric. Reply

Me watching my Twitter update with more and more bombshells ca. 5pm every damn day:



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

smoking is truly a disgusting habit but this gif is hot to me tbh Reply

IA about smoking, but if I smoked I'd be smoking non-stop right now. Reply

I don't smoke and probably wouldn't date someone who does, but watching men smoke is rrally sexy to me idgi Reply

i love smoking on screen

in real life it's gross Reply

I quit smoking 10 years ago, but I still inhale creepily whenever I'm around someone smoking. I love the smell, but I hate the taste. Reply

BREAKING: Formal articles of impeachment have been filed on *45 by Rep. Brad Sherman. https://t.co/oSOLJfuix0 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 12, 2017

trump is finally getting impeached!! russian collusion has been proven! Reply

I leaned over and whispered DEAD. SO DEAD. to my friend at this part when we watched it in the theater. Reply

A Dem filed it means nothing Reply

even if we were lucky enough to get trump impeached i bet you he would still run in 2020. this bitch will never go away quietly. Reply

*if* this actually happens, the party post here is gonna be so fuckin lit Reply

this icon Reply

Nothing is happening as long as republicans are in control. Reply

Hate to be ~that guy, but A) It was a Dem who filed it and B) without the support of his party. Dude's trying to be a hero and jumped the gun. Now he just looks stupid. Reply

Watch nothing come of it. Reply

This guy is the same as Louise Mensch. He is so fucking stupid he implied that Obama was not born in the US. Reply

Those "checks and balances" sure are working well huh. Reply

I saw Pat Robertson trending and I was hoping he died...but he was just interviewing Trompas Reply

Oh look at that Fox News is deliberately misleading its audience. I wonder why Fox News wouldn't want its audience to be informed. Weird. https://t.co/CSXJId8R6V — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) July 12, 2017

Fox is leaving out the part of Jr's email that says the Russian gov has info on Hillary Reply

Fox News not focusing on important controversies that highlight Donny Tramp's faults? Must be a day ending in y Reply

Quelle surprise... Reply

daca is in jeopardy and i feel so like shit like I'm so worried that I've made a huge mistake by getting it like i was such a fool



"If you're going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended," Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez said.



like i can't believe this is my life i don't want to live like this anymore Reply

I'm sorry bb :( Reply

:( I am so sorry you're going through this Reply

I'm sorry :( I can't imagine how scary it must be for you under this monstrous administration. Reply

JFC thats awful to have to live like that... especially if u applied and they now have all your information Reply

uggghhh :( Reply

Only few more months and Trump would be the President of the United States of America a whole year.



Tell me that few years ago and Id laugh in you face, yet it's a reality.



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm not even American and I can't believe he's the fucking POTUS. It's such a bizzare situation. Reply

it feels like it's been 84 years Reply

how is that even possible?! Reply

it's true, time has moved to a fucking crawl since November



I still remember the eight years under Bush feeling endless, while the Obama years went by pretty quickly. But Trump years are by far the slowest. Reply

I tweeted this on July 26, 2016. Found it odd that Kremlin spokesman referred inquiries about hacks to Donald Trump Jr. Now we know why! https://t.co/5D5Ttwl3AP — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 12, 2017

EVERYONE shoulda been following sarah last year. i wasnt :'( but MSM shoulda listened to her Reply

Whoa. Wtf?? How is this not huge? Reply

yeah, he doesn't have time to watch tv in between all of the golfing, tweeting, napping, and non-stop eating. Reply

Ed Secretary #BetsyDeVos has invited men’s rights activists to weigh in on campus sexual assault investigations https://t.co/byUK4wDMNJ — SPLC (@splcenter) July 12, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-12 11:27 pm (UTC) Reply

I love how the "liberal" dudes are coming out of the woodwork to ask what's wrong with this Reply

Men are the worst vol. 5520465406 Reply

Men can only be so woke tbh... Reply

I actually was momentarily stymied because I got her confused with Elizabeth Warren and was like "Yep, that sounds like something Democrats would do, something stupid and 'reaching out to opponents'."



Reply

reading this just makes me feel like crying from anger, she's such a vile scumbag of a human Reply

My jaw is on the fucking floor right now.. Reply

Sincerely,



Me Dear Betsy,Sincerely,Me Reply

that soulless smirk Reply

god i think i'm going to throw up. Reply

FUCK HER.



FUCKER HER FUCK HER FUCK EVERYTHING Reply

she is so evil. Reply

please send all these fucking demons back to hellmouth Reply

What the fuck is wrong with her Reply

I want to take a liquid shit in her bed. Reply

I hope she gets kicked in the teeth Reply

Ugh and I thought her husband was a piece of shit when he ran for governor here in 2006. He looks like a saint next to her.



(..I mean not really, he's shit too but she's in an actual position of power now X_X) Reply

If men are going to weigh in on sexual assault it should be as victims of it and not as an ally for the perpetrators. Fuck her! Reply

Pardon my language but I hate this bitch! Fuck her and her family! Reply

Just when I think she can't do any worse than she already done...this makes me even more sick. Reply

I just ran Lexis news article searches.



Trump NEVER mentioned HRC's 33,000 emails before Jun 9, 2016. After, he mentioned almost daily. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 11, 2017 Reply

Sessions just abruptly dismissed a Russian money laundering case. Guess who the lawyer was - Veselnitskaya! https://t.co/1CaxdaPEQL — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 12, 2017

lock him upppppppp Reply

now THIS is some good dirt Reply

lol @ the first one



and wtf at the check-in post...i can't with these people Reply

Parent

lol Reply

I have no words 😶 Reply

Fuckin lol @ the 2017 time capsule. Reply

the Rock is a registered Republican in the past. I wonder if he's still a Republican. anyway, no @ celebrities running in 2020. The only one I'd accept would be Al Franken because he has years of Senate experience. Reply

Parent

Also, if anyone is interested - Michelle will be presenting an award tonight at the EPSYs. Reply

It's for the Special Olympics, right? I read she was presenting an honor on it recently. Reply

Michelle was such an elegant, stylish and beautiful First Lady, unlike some people. No beauty without intelligence. Reply

sadly ivanka trump could not make it to collect 'best middle aged white lady who runs to feel some sense of control in her life' Reply

