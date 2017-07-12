Celebs tweet about politics and Trump rants about #fakenews
Cheaters assume everyone cheats. Your imaginary "people are saying" is not the same source the NYT uses. https://t.co/eQ4RF9xPWq— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 12, 2017
- News came out today that Department of Justice spent $15,000 for new rooms at the Trump hotel in Vancouver.
- Trump went on a mini rant today about fake news and denies watching TV because he doesn't have the time even though he loves TiVo.
- Trump also went on to defend his jawless son and said that anyone would have taken that meeting.
- WSJ joined in on the fun and dropped the news that back in Spring 2016, European counterparts warned US Intel that Russian money may be flowing into the election.
[more tweets!]
Does Don Jr. exist though? https://t.co/1gM8ezAf1h— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 12, 2017
I HAVE VERY LITTLE TIME FOR TWITTER https://t.co/IjWGxufhU3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2017
The WH is functioning perfectly,focused on watching T.V.-I have very little time for HealthCare,Tax Cuts/Reform&many other things. #VladGlad https://t.co/RxrYBKSzcL— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 12, 2017
I mean, how do we know it wasn't Obama in a Russian lawyer mask? https://t.co/wX4l1VvV1k— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 12, 2017
TFW Donald insists Vladimir would really rather have Hillary as President. pic.twitter.com/XFMwANiyyR— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 12, 2017
FYI, @realDonaldTrump! Definition of the Emoluments Clause here 👉 https://t.co/YCs85R8Kfu https://t.co/JYSZFXPtOl— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 12, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Much love to inkstainedlips and aria_grace for providing me with the tweets!!
fuck them all. Lock 'em up, but the key in a vat of cement, and toss that into the sea.
Me: Only if you're comparing him to Eric.
Edited at 2017-07-12 11:20 pm (UTC)
in real life it's gross
IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
Re: IT'S HAPPENING
slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
"If you're going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended," Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez said.
like i can't believe this is my life i don't want to live like this anymore
Re: slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
Re: slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
Re: slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
Re: slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
Re: slightly to but i just need to vent somewhere
Tell me that few years ago and Id laugh in you face, yet it's a reality.
Edited at 2017-07-12 11:24 pm (UTC)
I still remember the eight years under Bush feeling endless, while the Obama years went by pretty quickly. But Trump years are by far the slowest.
HmmmmmmmmT
Re: HmmmmmmmmT
Re: HmmmmmmmmT
Of course she would...
Edited at 2017-07-12 11:27 pm (UTC)
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Sincerely,
Me
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
FUCKER HER FUCK HER FUCK EVERYTHING
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
(..I mean not really, he's shit too but she's in an actual position of power now X_X)
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
Re: Of course she would...
she needs to go
Re: Of course she would...
he didnt know tho
some quality tweets from the last few days
bonus eye bleach:
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days
and wtf at the check-in post...i can't with these people
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days
Re: some quality tweets from the last few days