July 12th, 2017, 07:07 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Turkish Gozleme with Minced LambPineapple Coconut Crumb BarsSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
Eww National Enquirer, they are the worst besides Globe and Star.
OutaInTouch cover. That seems more Closer then them.
Those Gozlumes look delicious.
Everything about that "Sister Wives" show is one giant what the fuck.
Also, I'd think Russell Crowe would have an easy lawsuit for such a strong allegation, no?
Looks like Jennifer got "in touch" with In Touch, lol.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.