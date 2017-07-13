Shia LaBeouf Tells Black Cop 'You're Going to Hell' Cause You're Black
Shia LaBeouf Tells Black Cop 'You're Going to Hell' Cause You're Black https://t.co/f2ClkhRqAV— TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2017
Shia LaBeouf went full racist at the Savannah Police Dept. where he was arrested this past weekend, telling a black officer he would go to hell because of his skin color.
He goes on to accuse the cops of being racist because "a black man arrested me for being white."
