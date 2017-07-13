Shia LaBeouf Tells Black Cop 'You're Going to Hell' Cause You're Black

HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US!! Reply

why are the quotes stopping at "hell"? Reply

jesus, take the fucking wheel Reply

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse... Reply

Wow Reply

Wait, so he was originally ranting and raving that the black cop was stupid to arrest him because he was one of the few white ppl who actually cared and then when that failed he's like "nah, you're goin to hell coz your black!" lol damn Reply

It's the arrest version of "Can I got get your number? No? Well fuck you, you ugly bitch, I never wanted you anyway" Reply

So much for woke Shia. Reply

He had so much potential too. Reply

did he Reply

jfc Reply

What the fuck. Reply

Yikes Reply

lol, my god Reply

i fucking hate this guy. all the privilege, potential and opportunity in the world and he just throws it all away. he's the male lindsay lohan but i bet he will be able to make a comeback a few years down the line only to squander it again and then make another comeback because men Reply

Ouch @ your accuracy Reply

Lol, comeback? Dude is probably getting offered more leading roles as I'm typing. Hollywood leaves NO white man behind! Reply

you are absolutely correct, maybe i was just being hopeful lol Reply

It's so depressing how true that is. Reply

Edited at 2017-07-13 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

