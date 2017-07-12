Wendy Williams Makes A Fool Of Herself With Billy Ray Cyrus
Wendy had him as a guest on her show and apparently couldn't be bothered to do any research, resulting in an awkward interview where Billy Ray corrected her numerous times.
Highlights include:
- "You're a very good looking man... and so is your wife" - Wendy to Billy Ray
- Wendy: All the kids are in show biz...Your daughter her name starts with a T, the one who's on MTV singing" Billy: "Noah?"
- Wendy: "Your wife's show...The home on HGTV..." Billy: Bravo. Wendy: "The one...She's fixing houses..." Billy: "Cyrus vs Cyrus...."
- Wendy: "What do you say if you run into Robin Thicke at the mall?" Billy: "It's so funny you would ask. The first thing I would say is how sorry I was about the loss of his dad."
- Then it got weird and they were touching each other's clothes
Source
Highlights include:
- "You're a very good looking man... and so is your wife" - Wendy to Billy Ray
- Wendy: All the kids are in show biz...Your daughter her name starts with a T, the one who's on MTV singing" Billy: "Noah?"
- Wendy: "Your wife's show...The home on HGTV..." Billy: Bravo. Wendy: "The one...She's fixing houses..." Billy: "Cyrus vs Cyrus...."
- Wendy: "What do you say if you run into Robin Thicke at the mall?" Billy: "It's so funny you would ask. The first thing I would say is how sorry I was about the loss of his dad."
- Then it got weird and they were touching each other's clothes
Source
but i was hoooooooooowling /imgoingtohell
lmao the way she spread her legs when he felt her pants
I will say that question about Robin Thicke was funny.
billy ray's alright. i actually liked his other show DOC!
Like, I get that it's never a good look to not do your research on a guest, but I'd be like...
i will say i watched yesterday's ep w/ him, w/ jayson williams, and while this dude's crying about accidentally killing someone she's just like "omg we're both crying but btw i noticed ur not wearing a wedding ring?" weirdest transition ever