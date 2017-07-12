jla6

Wendy Williams Makes A Fool Of Herself With Billy Ray Cyrus

Wendy had him as a guest on her show and apparently couldn't be bothered to do any research, resulting in an awkward interview where Billy Ray corrected her numerous times.

Highlights include:
- "You're a very good looking man... and so is your wife"﻿ - Wendy to Billy Ray
- Wendy: All the kids are in show biz...Your daughter her name starts with a T, the one who's on MTV singing" Billy: "Noah?"
- Wendy: "Your wife's show...The home on HGTV..." Billy: Bravo. Wendy: "The one...She's fixing houses..." Billy: "Cyrus vs Cyrus...."
- Wendy: "What do you say if you run into Robin Thicke at the mall?" Billy: "It's so funny you would ask. The first thing I would say is how sorry I was about the loss of his dad."
- Then it got weird and they were touching each other's clothes

