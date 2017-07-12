Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Clint Eastwood casts men who survived terrorist incident to play themselves in film about attack


  • In 2015 four American tourists helped subdue a man on a train who was ready to open fire and injure passengers

  • Eastwood has cast three of the men to play themselves in The 15:17 to Paris which Eastwood  is set to direct

  • The film will also star Jenna Fischer and Judy Greer


