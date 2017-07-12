Clint Eastwood casts men who survived terrorist incident to play themselves in film about attack

He's a piece of shit Reply

Stop making these films SO SOON after they happen. Reply

Its a blatant cash grab and propaganda spewing hate that generalizes a specific group of people. Reply

Yep, I hate it Reply

Stop making them period.



There is a serious imbalance in the representation of these events. Reply

mte. they know what they're doing. Reply

That's messed up sorry. Reply

Can't wait til he dies. Reply

is the one guy who did dwts doing this as well??? Reply

Yep. Which isn't surprising seeing as he was cool cashing in on it just a few weeks after it happened. Reply

Who would you cast to play you in the story of your life?



This woman of grace and dignity.



Sure, why cast actors anyways, acting is so overrated.This woman of grace and dignity. Reply

I was literally just about to make this exact same comment re: Katya, LMAO A+ user has A+ taste! Reply

oh honey, oh honey, honeeeey great minds think alike <3 Reply

What the fuck.



Also, since I dont' know any sufficiently tall enough Filipino actors to portray me, i can't answer the quesiton



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:02 pm (UTC)

Um, yikes. Didn't he learn his lesson about casting non-actors in Gran Torino? And this sounds cringily MURICA FUCK YEAH, which is literally the last thing anyone should be saying rn. Pick your moments. Reply

Did he cast non actors for that? I never saw that movie so I wouldn't know. Was it a mess? Reply

The cast was fine in Gran Torino imo it was just the racists are nice people too narrative that was cringey Reply

why would the survivors want any part of that tho Reply

i can figure why lol Reply

they have bills to pay Reply

Clint Eastwood is wild racist and I dont make it a point to see his movies. Reply

like are you done?

like is it over?? Reply

no one tbh, no one who looks remotely like me rn Reply

umm I mean if they're ok with it, I guess Reply

Kyle Gallner was supposed to be playing one of those characters. Reply

i don't need to watch another Clint Eastwood movie for Kyle. Reply

I really didn't want to either so I'm kind of okay with this. Reply

I've said this before but I'd go the I'm Not There route and have a bunch of diff. people do different ~interpretations of me (with one weirdly accurate one like Cate Blanchett as young Bob Dylan) Reply

That's a pretty dramatic experience to go through once in life. I hope he has onset counseling at least in case they begin experiencing PTSD. Reply

oh Jenna no Reply

It's always the shitheads who want to wax poetic about terrorist attacks and make movies about them where they can play hero. Reply

My biopic will be a silent animated feature so no one. Reply

i would want an unknown to play me

like myself, for example Reply

go home clint, you're drunk. Reply

Melanie Lynskey



Edited at 2017-07-13 12:00 am (UTC)

That title is so unoriginal. Reply

i want merida to play me. Reply

Kiersey Clemons, TBQH.



Or, Jussie Smollett because I wanted to be him as a kid. Reply

Remember the propaganda film Fredick Zoller starred in in Inglourious Basterds? Yeeeaaah.



Sofia Boutella Reply

