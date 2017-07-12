Clint Eastwood casts men who survived terrorist incident to play themselves in film about attack
Clint Eastwood casts the men who tackled a jihadist on a train to play themselves in a film about the incident https://t.co/7rEexzoRab pic.twitter.com/GUJrmg3DBU— POLITICO (@politico) July 12, 2017
- In 2015 four American tourists helped subdue a man on a train who was ready to open fire and injure passengers
- Eastwood has cast three of the men to play themselves in The 15:17 to Paris which Eastwood is set to direct
- The film will also star Jenna Fischer and Judy Greer
source
Who would you cast to play you in the story of your life?
There is a serious imbalance in the representation of these events.
Who would you cast to play you in the story of your life?
This woman of grace and dignity.
Also, since I dont' know any sufficiently tall enough Filipino actors to portray me, i can't answer the quesiton
Edited at 2017-07-12 11:02 pm (UTC)
like is it over??
I've said this before but I'd go the I'm Not There route and have a bunch of diff. people do different ~interpretations of me (with one weirdly accurate one like Cate Blanchett as young Bob Dylan)
like myself, for example
Melanie Lynskey
Edited at 2017-07-13 12:00 am (UTC)
Or, Jussie Smollett because I wanted to be him as a kid.
Who would you cast to play you in the story of your life?
Sofia Boutella