14 Movies and TV Shows That Feature Female Masturbation.
ALLISON WILLIAMS, 'GIRLS'
The scene: Marnie masturbates in a public bathroom while leaning against the door.
ILANA GLAZER, 'BROAD CITY'
The scene: Glazer performs her "pre-masturbation ritual," which involves a mirror, candles, and a giant vibrator. Treat yourself.
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, 'SECRETARY'
The scene: Gyllenhaal's character fantasizes about her boss while masturbating.
JOAN ALLEN, 'PLEASANTVILLE'
The scene: Allen is seen masturbating in the bathtub as the screen changes from black to color.
RILEY KEOUGH, 'THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE'
The scene: Keough's character, an escort, enjoys watching herself masturbate.
source 1 2 3 4
sex post *wink*
Though Pleasantville is rather tastefully done and I didn't REALLY get it until my second time watching it when I was older. Lol
and that pleasantville scene is fantastic, ngl.
We watched Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in 9th grade and there's the scene where we see Romeo's butt and Juliet's boobs. My English teacher said 'Girls, you can look. Boys, you cannot'
Does The Exorcism count?
i have these 2, highly recommend
https://www.amazon.com/Jimmyjane-Form-W
https://www.amazon.com/Womanizer-Sensua
I basically stick with my little bullet because it always works. lol
i had a bullet as my first but it ran out of batteries so often that i just got fuckin annoyed
i have this one and it does the job. i didn't buy it though, my bf did bc he read through 5 different sites and multiple reviews and settled on this one when we were long distance. i do enjoy it from time to time, but i might need a smaller one for easier storage.
I honestly have nothing else to add lol, I just got reminded of that scene...