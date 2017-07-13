14 Movies and TV Shows That Feature Female Masturbation.





ALLISON WILLIAMS, 'GIRLS'



The scene: Marnie masturbates in a public bathroom while leaning against the door.



ILANA GLAZER, 'BROAD CITY'



The scene: Glazer performs her "pre-masturbation ritual," which involves a mirror, candles, and a giant vibrator. Treat yourself.



MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, 'SECRETARY'



The scene: Gyllenhaal's character fantasizes about her boss while masturbating.



JOAN ALLEN, 'PLEASANTVILLE'



The scene: Allen is seen masturbating in the bathtub as the screen changes from black to color.

RILEY KEOUGH, 'THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE'



The scene: Keough's character, an escort, enjoys watching herself masturbate.

