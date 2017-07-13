14 Movies and TV Shows That Feature Female Masturbation.

Aka 14 movies and TV shows to avoid watching with my parents.



Though Pleasantville is rather tastefully done and I didn't REALLY get it until my second time watching it when I was older. Lol

Yeah, first time I watched I thought she was just really into the bubble bath, lol.

I thought she was overwhelmed by all the colors that were appearing. Lol

no true blood?



and that pleasantville scene is fantastic, ngl. Reply

Allison Williams is like half that size now :/

That was my first thought, reminds of me Jennifer Aniston in the first/last seasons of Friends, she got much smaller. Jen always looked healthy tho.

Jen looked so good during Friends, especially in the later seasons.

yeah her face looks totally different

they forgot this iconic scene



Reply

So they did Charlie's lipsync

lmao chloe's facial expressions always kill me. i miss this show

Haha, our teacher showed us pleasantville in high school and forgot about that scene,, She had to quickly cover the screen with a piece of paper. Haha.



Edited at 2017-07-12 10:54 pm (UTC)

Ha ha!



We watched Zeferelli's Romeo and Juliet in 9th grade and there's the scene where we see Romeo's butt and Juliet's boobs. My English teacher said 'Girls, you can look. Boys, you cannot' Reply

Haha. That's a good message.





Edited at 2017-07-12 11:01 pm (UTC)

My teacher held up construction paper during the screen. Like he had it timed down to the second.

My mom showed that movie once while she was subbing in a high school English class and didn't know about the nudity. She was less surprised by that than by how scandalized the students all reacted to it.

but that scene is so innocent

i had no idea what was going on the first few times i watched it.

Supposedly Olivia Hussey couldn't see it at premiere of that movie because she was only 14 even though they were her own boobs.

There was that one scene in Ginger Snaps where the entire class masturbates.

Wtff

riley looks like vamp!kristen in that pic lol

YAY! My favorite hobby.



Does The Exorcism count? Reply

I made the brave choice to wait for marriage.



Edited at 2017-07-12 11:03 pm (UTC)

eww. who the fuck would masturbate in a public bathroom

mte nasty ass

I'm sure a lot of men do lmao

high tension? still mad about the twist

I have something similar to the first one and I don't find it very reliable.

I basically stick with my little bullet because it always works. lol Reply

really? omg the jimmyjane2 is life changing!!



i had a bullet as my first but it ran out of batteries so often that i just got fuckin annoyed Reply

That second one looks kinda terrifying to me, like it's gonna suck your clit out or something lol

I was thinking about getting the second one!

Are they too intense or can I just let it there for multiple cums?

I have heard mixed reviews about the Womanizer. When it works it WORKS but it's difficult to get it in juuuust the right place for all the joy.

i have lmao i have never seen these before, esp that first one.i have this one and it does the job. i didn't buy it though, my bf did bc he read through 5 different sites and multiple reviews and settled on this one when we were long distance. i do enjoy it from time to time, but i might need a smaller one for easier storage.

I honestly wouldn't know what to do if I couldn't masturbate tbh. No sex fine, I've spent over a year without it but no masturbation? There's literally no way I could go over a week.

Lucrezia masturbated in Borgia after her 2nd husband finished early.



I honestly have nothing else to add lol, I just got reminded of that scene... Reply

