Rey Dropped from Monopoly Star Wars Set Due to 'Insufficient Interest'


- Hasbro initially promised to add Rey to the popular board game after a little girl (rightfully) pointed out that there would be no Star Wars: The Force Awakens without Rey

- Hasbro then decided that although the Rey figure was good enough for "retailers in several markets around the world,” she won't be available in the United States due to "insufficient interest"

