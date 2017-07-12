Rey Dropped from Monopoly Star Wars Set Due to 'Insufficient Interest'
Rey will be left out of Star Wars Monopoly game due to "insufficient interest" https://t.co/bpk4HQH1i6 pic.twitter.com/JYpA39Ob60— Jezebel (@Jezebel) July 12, 2017
- Hasbro initially promised to add Rey to the popular board game after a little girl (rightfully) pointed out that there would be no Star Wars: The Force Awakens without Rey
- Hasbro then decided that although the Rey figure was good enough for "retailers in several markets around the world,” she won't be available in the United States due to "insufficient interest"
????
And how did they even measure "interest" bc this smells fishy af